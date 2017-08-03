Following The Surprising PureFunds Dismissal, Here's How The Cybersecurity ETF Will Change

In this article, I'll examine the new index for the Cybersecurity ETF and determine how the fund itself will change.

Two funds, the FinTech ETF and Big Data ETF, will be closed in the move while the other six will get new indices.

What started out as a positive move for investors turned out to be a nightmare for ETF provider PureFunds. In June, the company announced that it was dropping the expense ratio on its most popular product, the PureFunds ISE Cybersecurity ETF (HACK) from 0.75% to 0.60%. The move was made in response to the industry-wide trend of lower investment management fees and to match the expense ratio of the fund’s primary competitor, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR). For its trouble, PureFunds got sacked by ETF Managers Group, the ETF services provider and issuer of HACK, and will no longer be affiliated with the Cybersecurity ETF and five other PureFunds ETFs.



The exact nature of the dispute in question is still unclear (PureFunds, for its part, is filing a lawsuit against ETFMG) but it’s rumored that a disagreement over the fee reduction may be the cause. While more information on this will surely surface over time, the bottom line now is that the PureFunds ISE Cybersecurity ETF becomes the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF with the same ticker symbol.



For investors, the key takeaway is that the underlying index for the fund is also changing. Out is the ISE Cybersecurity Index and in is the Prime Cyber Defense Index. This is important to note because the underlying composition of the fund is changing and, potentially, the management style as well. Overall, it appears that the changes will be relatively minor but let’s go ahead and compare the old with the new.



The ISE Cybersecurity Index targets companies that are either direct hardware or software developers or provide cybersecurity services. Each component needs to have a market cap of at least $100 million and puts limits on component and sector weights. According to its website, the index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the infrastructure provider and service provider categorizations as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation.



The Prime Cyber Defense Index breaks eligible companies into two categories - architecture and application providers. Total market cap of companies within each segment is used to determine the weighting of each of the two primary segments. Individual components are then equal weighted within each segment. Subsequent to that process, individual components are downward weighted in they don’t meet certain market cap or liquidity requirements.



In layman’s terms, the two indexes use a very similar construction process. In fact, it’s almost identical, probably by design. Taking a look at the composition of the two indexes confirms how alike they are.



There are some shifts in component weightings and rankings but these two indexes are substantially the same. Both hold the same 40 names in almost exactly the same weightings. The original HACK had a small cash position which is why the weightings are ever so slightly higher in the “new” HACK.



Conclusion





Investors in the Cybersecurity ETF can feel comfortable knowing that, despite the index change, they’re going to own essentially the same fund. The new lower expense ratio of 0.60% will remain, so shareholders will still come out ahead in the end. It looks like it’s going to be an ugly divorce and I think we’ve probably only heard a fraction of the full story. But for fund investors, the Cybersecurity ETF will continue to live on.

----------

If you're interested in more ETF strategies and analysis, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. Even if you don't, thanks for taking the time to read!

----------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.