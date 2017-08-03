Fade The Rally In Papa John's

Papa John's (PZZA) stock popped Wednesday after the company reported better than expected Q2 earnings and authorized a $500 million increase to its share buyback program. The rally, though, feels more like a dead-cat bounce in a cyclical stock than the beginning of a longer uptrend in a growth stock. PZZA stock has been range-bound for the past year, and today's move puts its trailing 52-week gains at just 4.4% (versus 14% for the S&P 500). Considering risks to the fundamental growth story and an already maxed out valuation, PZZA stock looks like a sideways stock at best at these levels.

Beyond the buyback noise, Papa John's missed on revenue estimates in the quarter. Comparable sales in North America rose just 1.4%, while international comps rose only 3.9%. Both of those figures represent a continuation of a bearish multi-quarter trend at Papa John's where North American and International comp growth is trending down.

That trend isn't good, especially considering it coincides with a broadening of the food delivery marketplace. Food delivery is one aspect of the at-home economy. Other aspects include at-home entertainment and at-home shopping.

For example, consumers aren't going to movies anymore. They are watching SVOD platforms at home. Just see the difference between the performance of AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Netflix (NFLX) stock over the past year.

Consumers aren't shopping at Macy's (M). They are shopping on Amazon.com (AMZN).

They aren't going to IHOP or Applebee's (DIN) anymore. They are using GrubHub (GRUB).

These shifts are all part of the at-home economy. Papa John's had a natural advantage when the shift to food delivery started, since it was a pizza store whose business model was naturally built on delivery. Comps soared, as did PZZA stock.

But now the delivery marketplace is getting crowded. The emergence in popularity of GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats, and DoorDash has democratized food delivery. Now, consumers can order everything from McDonald's (MCD) to local Thai food online and have it delivered to their home.

In other words, delivery is no longer just a pizza thing. That is killing Papa John's natural advantage in this new at-home economy. Consequently, PZZA comps are slowing down, and PZZA stock is struggling.

Because food delivery is only becoming more broad, the slowdown in PZZA comps won't reverse anytime soon. That means earnings growth, which is projected to be around 10% this year, will likely slow meaningfully into the future. But PZZA stock trades around 27x this year's projected earnings.

That is far too rich of a multiple for a stock with secular earnings growth headwinds. The market thinks so too, and that's why PZZA stock has done nothing but cycle between highs and lows over the past year and ended up little changed. This trend will continue until either comps reverse directions or the valuation compresses dramatically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, MCD, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.