BB&T Enjoying A Little More Of What It's Arguably Due

It's hard to find a cheap large-cap bank without some issues, and the sector is arguably factoring in a lot of help from changes to regulation and taxes.

BB&T's relative performance looked better in the second quarter, and the headwinds from the company's efforts to restructure its loan book and expenses should diminish.

It hasn't always been easy to be a patient shareholder of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) as market perception and some of management's own decisions have occasionally gotten in the way of the stock's performance. Over the last six months since my last update, though, BB&T has been outperforming many of its peers (PNC (NYSE:PNC) one of the notable exceptions) as the bank seems better-positioned for growth than before and investors come back to appreciate its quality.

There aren't many bargains among the larger banks, and BB&T is not an exception. BB&T, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and PNC all look to me like they are more or less in the same valuation bucket, with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) looking a little undervalued but for good reasons. Should the current administration follow through and deliver on earlier hopes of reduced regulation and taxation for the sector, there could be more upside than I expect, but a fair bit of that already seems worked into the price. I think BB&T is more likely to outperform operationally than many of its peers, but I'd call it more of a high-quality hold with a total expected return in the high single digits.

Getting The Job Done

After some lackluster performance, BB&T seems to be in a little better shape coming out of the second quarter. Relative to expectations, BB&T did well and only PNC and/or U.S. Bancorp were arguably better in the comp group (though how you define the comp group and how you weigh the relative importance of various metrics do matter).

BB&T generated 2% yoy and 3% sequential operating revenue growth in the second quarter, more or less par for the course this quarter. Net interest income was up 1%, and that was weak next to the reported results from PNC, U.S. Bancorp, Wells and others, as net interest margin was basically flat (as it was for most expect PNC) but earning asset balances contracted as BB&T remakes its balance sheet. BB&T did make it up on the fee side, though, as fee income rose on better results in the insurance business.

Expenses were a little worse than expected (up about 2% on a core basis), but that remains a pretty consistent quarterly theme in the space as bank managements struggle to meet their cost-cutting/cost containment targets. Even so, BB&T did generate growth in operating income and pre-provision income.

Loan growth was once again relatively lackluster, with end-of-period loans up about 1% and average loans growing at only half the rate of the peer group (and well below the growth seen at U.S. Bancorp, PNC, and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Do keep in mind, though, that management has been deliberately working down certain categories like mortgages and sales finance, and that is weighing on results. Deposits also declined this quarter (down 1% yoy), but this again is a result of management's actions – in this case, actively rolling off higher-cost deposits. C&I lending growth was actually quite solid (up about 2% sequentially), and management sounded rather upbeat about loan demand from “Main Street” small/medium-sized businesses.

Credit quality remains solid, as BB&T's NPL ratio is well below peers like PNC and Wells Fargo and on par with U.S. Bancorp. Maybe BB&T is slightly under-reserving, but outside of subprime auto (where the company is reducing exposure), it doesn't seem like credit is an issue, and the company's 10-Q showed a 17% sequential decline in “special mention” loans.

Are Things About To Get Better?

I think there are some arguments to make in favor of BB&T moving toward a period of stronger performance. Management sounded more upbeat than normal about loan demand, and the company is getting close to the end of its efforts to alter its exposures by walking away from certain types of business (like residential mortgages). Management has also noted that loan production volumes at recently-acquired businesses (Susquehanna and National Penn) are well below BB&T norms and should improve. Last and not least, BB&T is actively looking to increase its presence in large corporate lending, and its enhanced scale will help its cause, though pricing here can be competitive.

BB&T should also be at or past the point of “peak expenses.” Management has accelerated its branch closure plans (from 100 to 130) and reported that the company is about 90% of the way through the system upgrades needed to get out from under a BSA/AML consent decree.

On the “but” side, the Fed's Senior Loan Officer survey from the other day showed weaker demand for commercial lending in the second quarter and tightening standards for CRE, auto, and card loans. Such tightening often precedes downturns in credit quality, so this will be something to watch (although the risks to auto and card have been well-flagged by the sell-side for some time). I'd also note that deposit betas are picking up across the sector, with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Betsy Graseck flagging an increase from 14% to 19% from the first to second quarter, versus an average of around 11% between late 2015 and mid-2017.

BB&T's betas have been stable, but will likely rise as rates rise. On a more encouraging note, BB&T is relatively well-positioned in terms of its consumer/commercial deposit mix.

BB&T management noted that the insurance business seems to be getting a little better, though in this case it largely just means that prices are declining at a slower rate. It's worth noting that the shares of top insurance brokers like Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW), and Arthur Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) have been pretty strong over the last year, but that optimism hasn't really shown up in BB&T (which is the fifth-largest broker in the country).

M&A is not likely to be a major near-term driver. The BSA/AML issue largely prevents a whole bank acquisition for the time being, and management has been relatively quiet about acquiring other fee-generating businesses (whether that would mean adding still more insurance businesses or other businesses like wealth management). Interestingly, management did state that its preference for bank M&A is shifting toward in-market versus market expansion; BB&T has built a very efficient structure and there's more synergy to be gained acquiring a less-efficient operator in existing territories where branches could be consolidated. That may be incrementally disappointing to those shareholders looking for a greater westward expansion in the coming years.

The Opportunity

Relatively speaking, I believe BB&T remains an excellent, well-run bank. Even at “peak expenses,” this is still a very cost-efficient bank, and only U.S. Bancorp really stands out with superior returns on tangible equity. That quality may actually have been part of the issue with the bank's prior run of underperformance – when sectors run hot, higher-quality names often get left behind in a flight from quality.

In any case, I'm looking for mid-single-digit earnings growth from BB&T over the long term, with 6% to 7% growth possible over the next three years. I still believe the bank can achieve a low double-digit ROE in a few years' time, and the bank will be returning significantly more capital to shareholders in this CCAR period than in last year's.

The Bottom Line

I still believe that fair value for BB&T for my normal required rate of return is in the low-to-mid $40s, with today's price offering a slightly sub-optimal high single-digit return. That's not bad on a relative basis, particularly factoring in the quality and the possibility that BB&T's adjustments to its loan book and expenses will turn from headwinds to tailwinds, but it's also not necessarily compelling. I continue to hold these shares in my own account, and there aren't a lot of great obvious buys among similarly-sized banks.

