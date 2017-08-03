Genworth Financial: Heads I Win, Tails I Win More

After announcing earnings earlier this week, it seems Genworth Financial (GNW) is now priced like a "heads I win, tails I win more" situation. With the stock trading around $3.30, the stock is awaiting regulatory approval for its sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF). The buyout was originally announced in October 2016 and is expected to close in the middle of this year. Failing to gain approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, CFIUS, twice already, Genworth and China Oceanwide announced July 13th they would re-file their application and hope for an approval a third time.

Two big things happened when Genworth reported Q2 earnings on August 1st. First, the company announced an agreement with China Oceanwide to extend the buyout agreement to October 30th. The previous agreement had an end date of August 31st and the companies would not have made the deadline after re-filing their CFIUS application. Additionally, they are still awaiting approvals from several regulators domestically as well as abroad – most notably in China. The second and just as important, the company reported earnings of $202 million or $0.40 per share. Excluding net investment gains, the company still generated $151 million or $0.30 per share of operating income during the quarter. This vastly beat analyst estimates of $0.24 per share. For two quarters in a row, the company has surprised performance to the upside.

All this happened after the company announced progress on the US Life Restructuring Plan with regulatory approval of the remaining internal reinsurance and recapture transactions effective July 1st. While the unstacking or restructuring of the US Life Insurance subsidiary was required by the merger agreement, the separation of the businesses makes the company stronger and management planned to unstack the annuity business from the insurance business with or without prodding from China Oceanwide. Why? Because it is a life insurance company which no longer sells life insurance. The unstacking transaction is to help separate the long-term care insurance from the life insurance policies.

Company Structure

Stepping back for those who don’t follow Genworth regularly, the company has 5 main insurance divisions: US Mortgage, Canadian Mortgage, Australian Mortgage, US Life Insurance, and Run-off. The firm had other insurance areas like Europe and Life Style Insurance, but they have since sold those divisions. Genworth also has licenses for mortgage insurance in Mexico and Korea as well as a joint venture in India, but those are relatively small and inactive areas that are part of the Run-off. US Life Insurance could also be considered a run-off segment since the company stopped selling life insurance and annuities in early 2016; however, the US Life Insurance segment represents over 80% of the balance sheet assets, so it will not be moved over to run off for quite some time.

Genworth was originally part of General Electric (GE), but was spun off as an independent insurance company in 2004. Timing wise, the deal was great for GE but not so much for Genworth. As a mortgage insurance company, Genworth struggled going into the Great Recession and it took several years for them to work through all the portfolio problems. Just as they were done with their mortgage portfolio, the company started getting squeezed from the long-term care portfolio as part of the US Life Insurance segment. In essence, elderly people were living longer and costs of care were going up faster than the insurer estimated. Now, this type of insurance doesn’t remain the same for someone’s entire life. Every few years, insurance companies submit plans to regulators who can approve costs adjustments that last until the next reset several years later. When resets occur, customers can get quite upset given rates don’t increase 2-3% a year but rather stay flat for 5 years than jump. If medical costs beat inflation and portfolio returns, it is not unheard of for customers to see 30-40% rate increases.

Regulators have been slow to approve premium increases, but approvals have started to occur. In 2016, Genworth's 96 requests approved for higher rates with an average increase of 28%. That translates to $719 million in additional premiums collected. The first half of this year, only 36 approvals have occurred with a 31% increase. More rate increases are expected later this year. Why am I pointing out these large rate increases, you ask? Well, look at Genworth’s problems. During its annual assessment in 2014, 2015, and 2016, Genworth recorded losses of $478mm, $194mm, and $196mm, respectively, for adjustments to unfavorable mortality assumptions. In 2016, they faced heavy losses from no other than Long-term Care and US Life Insurance. In one quarter alone, they lost $270 million from long-term care. The recent rate increases will go a long way in ending the bleeding. In fact, the recent numbers even prove that rate hikes are helping solve Genworth’s problems. In Q2, Long-Term Care generated a $33 million profit. Now, some of that has to do with seasonality; but, rate increases have helped through higher premiums collected or voluntarily reduced benefits by policyholders.

Valuation

Genworth has a book value of $26.08 per share. That is down from its peak, but the value has grown year-over-year. China Oceanwide is attempting to acquire Genworth for 20% of book value, which is cheap. At $3.30, the stock trades at a ridiculous 12.5% book value. That number can only be justified if Genworth was expected to continue generating significant losses for an extended period of time. The continued rate hikes and recent turn in profitability suggest that is an unlikely scenario.

I should also point out the downside is protected because both the Canadian (Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTC:GMICF)) and Australian (Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd. (OTC:GWRHF)) subsidiaries are publicly traded, making their valuations known. Adjusting for Genworth’s ownership of those two, 57.3% and 52.0%, respectively, you have $2.20 value from publicly traded companies – the fact they are also trading cheaply because of the issues with the parent means there is potential for upside as things are fixed. Both companies are profitable and Genworth Australia just announced a special dividend as well as a A$100mm stock buyback. Genworth Canada also just declared its regular quarterly dividend of C$0.44, a dividend it has regularly increased over the last seven years. The combined actions will shortly put around $75-80 million into the US parent, depending on tax and currency adjustments. Depending on whether NOLs can be applied, Genworth may be able to keep the full $86+ million without paying taxes.

Of course, we have not talked about the wholly owned US Mortgage division or the Run-off segment. Both have consistently been profitable and generated over $100 million in this last quarter. The book value of those two areas is another $5.60 per share. In fact, the US Mortgage division would probably trade higher than the parent if it was also publicly traded. So at current prices, investors get the profitable divisions at a discount with an option on the US Life Insurance business. An option that appears potentially valuable after three miserable years of heavy losses.

Risks

The main risk to the company is the $600 million bond maturity in May 2018. Right now, the Holding Company has $858 million of cash and liquid assets, though some of that has already been pledged to fund the separation of the long-term care business from traditional US life insurance. Add to that the $75-85 million coming in shortly from Canada and Australia, around $55-60 million in regular dividends (again adjusted for tax and currency) from those units over the next few quarters and the $210 million termination fee from China Oceanwide, there is sufficient cash to pay off the bond if Genworth is unable to refinance. If that still is not enough, the company has other options without selling the entire company at a significant discount.

Is a price cut to the buyout in the cards? Unlikely, it is hard to see the firm convincing shareholders to approve the deal again for significantly below book value after it has demonstrated two strong quarters of improvement. The fact is Genworth is not in the same position it was when it began negotiating with China Oceanwide – it is in a better place. After suffering $478mm, $194mm, and $196mm in the Long-Term Care and US Life segments during the annual assessments in Q4 for 2014, 2015, and 2016, premium hikes have started to take effect and should minimize losses going forward.

Other than extending the current deal again, the better choice for management is to take the $210-million break fee and continue without China Oceanwide.

