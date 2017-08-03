Teradata - When Analyst Disdain Can Be A Good Thing

Last week, Teradata, (TDC) one of the worst ranked names in the enterprise IT space, at least looking at the First Call consensus rating, reported its numbers for the June ending quarter. The results were said to be a miss. The shares rallied 8%. Sometimes, it is good to be despised; it gets you a bye in the first rounds.

In point of fact, as most readers are aware, just looking at headline numbers, or indeed many other different metrics is often likely to lead to a misleading conclusion for an IT vendor starting to make a journey to a business model based on the cloud and on subscription revenues.

Why bother with this name-isn’t just roadkill on the big-data highway? How is it going to be able to re-invent itself and compete with some of the newer, sexier big data alternatives? Well, that is the thing-is it really road kill? Once upon a time-oh say 7 years ago, this company was said to be a pioneer in the big data/analytics space. It had a large installed base and it was able to sell that base a product called the Enterprise Data Warehouse. And then the world started to change rapidly and Teradata did not change with it.

Fast forward 6 years and TDC was in crisis with its products no longer relevant and its largest single vertical, retail, no longer in a position to buy much in the way of non-operational information technology. The board replaced the CEO and the CEO began to develop a new strategy-a fairly obvious strategy of focusing the company's new solutions on cloud deployment and making consumption of TDC solutions available on a multiplicity of platforms. In addition, parts of the strategy involved enhancing the company’s specific areas of comparative advantage and building a differentiated level of professional service capability.

The company held an analyst meeting last autumn at which it released its roadmap to redemption. To put it politely, the audience was very skeptical and the shares declined in the wake of the meeting. And there they have stagnated. Even after the recent share price reaction to the quarter, the shares are up but 19% from the low they reached after that ill-starred meeting. That compares to a 28% move on the part of the IGV index over the same time period.

OK, I will say it here-my enthusiasm for the shares was…well a bit premature. In the context of soaring shares prices in the tech world, finding a reasonably valued name is a chore and having to deal with what looks like road-kill is inevitable. This is a company that stood athwart some important trends in enterprise IT and has so far blown its chances to be a leader. I am forecasting that the company has just a large enough customer base that seems loyal, and a new leader who is focused on investing in the good parts of this business, to at least reach the status of contender in this space. The company announced a 9-figure deal last quarter and several large wins this quarter; at least some of the company’s customers have started to make some sizeable commitments to the company's newer offerings at levels of enough significance that validate the strategy.

While I will return to some valuation perspectives later, at the current share price, TDC has a market cap of $4.1 billion and an enterprise value of $3.5 billion. That calculates to an EV/S of less than 1.8X on this year’s abysmal sales numbers. The consensus, at least before the earnings release, reflected no growth next year in either earnings or in revenues. I think it is relatively straightforward to suggest just how significant the appreciation might be if there are signs that the transition laid out by management last fall is starting to fall into place.

Seventy-five years ago, in the wake of the Allied victories at El-Alamein and the successful landings by American forces in North Africa, Winston Churchill told his audience at the Lord Mayor’s Luncheon, that the victory at El Alamein coupled with the successful landings of our forces in North Africa was not the beginning of the end-but it was, perhaps, the end of the beginning.

The results that TDC reported last week were certainly no indication of a turn, at least in terms of the headlines that were published. And yet, the qualitative commentary during the earnings conference call and company guidance has been interpreted by some, including this writer/investor as an indication that the company has reached the end of the beginning. Most of the rest of this article will discuss the details of this evolution for TDC and what cadence has been forecast in terms of future improvements.

It is a story that is worth considering for investors, simply because the potential returns are so significant given just how much the shares have been hated by analysts.

Some headlines and some numbers beyond the headlines

Overall, Teradata reported revenues of $513 million, a decline of 14% year on year. The company disposed of its marketing solutions business in the summer of 2016-the “organic” decline in revenues was 9%. Gross margins declined for several reasons including mix, lower volume and significant investment in consulting services, a key part of the company’s strategy to achieve differentiation in its space. The company has made a noticeable commitment to ramp research and development spend which grew by 53% last quarter (GAAP), reaching 15% of revenues-a relatively significant investment for a company of TDC's scale. In addition, the company’s selling, general and administrative costs have started to grow. The company is hiring more sales teams and ramping its ability to process contracts as sales activity grows and the deal funnel starts to ramp noticeably. Overall, the company broke even on a GAAP basis and reported a modest level of EPS substantially based on ammortization and stock based comp..

The company’s operating cash flow of $61 million was essentially all derived from the balance sheet which shrunk due to the company’s transition. That said, the company is generating more CFFO than it had forecast. The company bought back a bit more than 3 million shares of stock this quarter reducing outstanding shares by 2.7% year on year.

Deferred revenues, which had increased sharply on a seasonal basis in Q1, declined seasonally in Q2. The company had a 10% increase in product subscription revenues while its traditional perpetual license revenue bucket declined by 41%.

All of the salient headline operating numbers came in below prior expectations. Even though TDC shares are relatively inexpensive, I think, these numbers would seeming not be able to support the current share price…except for management commentary and forward guidance.

So, what did Teradata management say on the conference call that led to such a positive share price reaction?

The company still does not report the kind of metrics that make analysis easy. It doesn’t report or forecast a bookings proxy-although during the conference call it said that bookings last quarter grew by close to 15%. It said in the financial press release that Product Annual Recurring Revenue “continues to meaningfully increase as more of Teradata’s customers adopt its new purchasing options.”

During this latest earnings conference call, management discussed the actual sales results when adjusting for the transition to ratable procurement arrangements. It turns out that actually adding in the $58 million of such arrangements, yields a number that was above projections for the combination of license and license equivalent subscriptions by a bit. The numbers suggest that this metric, whatever it should be labelled, actually started to show modest growth in Q2. The Q2 attainment showed 16% sequential growth from the Q1 level as well, and the company is forecasting that 2H will see growth of about 20% from the levels of 1H. That is quite possibly conservative given normal Q4 seasonality.

Management is now forecasting that this metric has bottomed out and it expects an increase in total equivalent product revenue in the second half of 2017. That would be a notable attainment. In the second quarter, as mentioned earlier, perpetual product revenues declined by more than 40%, or $63 million. It is likely that declines of that magnitude will continue for the balance of the year so bookings of license equivalent subscription transactions will have to show marked acceleration in order to match the company’s forecast.

The company still does not precisely forecast the growth in annual recurring product revenue. It is forecasting that product ARR will reach about $350 million this year up by about 25% overall. Management did say it thought that it is at the earliest stage of seeing ARR growth which will translate into revenues by 2018. It also said that it expected to see the ARR metric rise by another 25% or close to $100 million in 2018.

The balance of ARR for this company is essentially maintenance. Maintenance revenues are still growing; they were up 5% year over year and were up 4% sequentially. It is likely that the company will be able to maintain its maintenance revenue base for some period of time as the company will continue to sell upgrades to customers with installed perpetual license installations and that should sustain maintenance revenues.

As mentioned, the CFO presented a few targets for 2018 results. Product ARR is expected to increase in the mid 20% range next year. Total revenues are expected to grow as well. The body language as well as some snippets of commentary, were such as to suggest that this company thinks it has "seen the elephant." There is probably not quite enough information available with which to construct any kind of full-blown model.

That said, overall, I think at the moment forecasting that total revenues will grow in the mid-single digits is probably a prudent expectation. The company should start to reverse the declines in services gross margins seen this year and 5% growth should be enough to overtake the growth in opex modestly. If it all works out that way, the company ought to see some modest improvements in non-GAAP operating margins. Coupled with a reduction in outstanding shares, reasonable expectations for 2018 earnings might be in the range of $1.40-$1.50. Given the company’s valuation and the disdain in which the shares are held by analysts, I think that those kinds of results ought to be enough to reverse the almost totally negative sentiment on this name.

Some thoughts about the “Why”

At this point, I think potential investors in TDC are probably wondering why this company might be successful going forward after several years of abysmal operational performance. There are several answers that probably make sense at this point. One of the likely reasons for signs of life at this company is affording potential users the kind of purchasing options that most large users insist on these days. This kind of effect has been seen time and time again-examples range from Adobe (ADBE) to Aspen (AZPN), PTC Corp (PTC) and of course Microsoft (MSFT) and perhaps Oracle (ORCL). Users really will buy more software if they can buy it on a subscription basis, than if they have to pay for it up-front. Seems silly-but the examples are all there.

A second issue is new use cases. TDC got its start in life selling to the retail vertical-this company was, after all, a part of NCR (NCR). Data warehousing is a concept initially adopted by retail users. Needless to say, the decimation wrought by Amazon (AWS) in the retail space has made it necessary for this company to find other applications and other verticals. The product it leads with these days is called IntelliFlex and IntelliFlex has been used to significantly extend TDC’s scope in terms of different verticals.

I think a third reason for success is that the company now actually does have a set of modern technologies including tiered all flash arrays, and some attributes/benefits of hyper convergence. And it has a very broad range of deployment options including Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, AWS (AMZN), the TDC cloud and in the data center using either TDC hardware or user hardware. TDC can sell flexibility and scalability to a degree that was not possible a year ago-and that is a key component in the company’s go to market story. For some years, TDC did not have a good story to tell relative to either Redshift or Snowflake and that made it difficult to secure large orders. Those days are apparently behind the company at this point.

Finally, what this company sells remains a focus of user spending intentions. TDC is a real BI vendor and while it has never totally enjoyed the rising tide of BI spending, its moves in terms of deployment options, product refresh coupled with a higher consulting skill level seems likely to re-ignite growth in spaces that are growing quite rapidly. The market in which TDC competes is forecast to achieve a 10% CAGR through the end of the decade-the forecast growth has been relatively consistent for several years-what hasn’t been consistent is the ability of TDC to compete effectively in that space. I have linked here to an IDC study on the size and trends in the market.

Competition

Needless to say, the markets in which TDC competes are well populated with competitors. TDC has scored well on Gartner evaluations for a long time and as linked here in the 2017 analysis it continues to be the absolute leader in terms of solution capability followed closely by Oracle and Microsoft. Gartner sees the company as offering the most advanced solution in what is called the Data Management Solutions for Analytics (DMSA) space. Users, even after all of the disappointments TDC has suffered through, continue to regard it as the standard in the DMSA space. It is almost always going to be on the short list of DMSA evaluations.

Teradata still has to overcome its perception as being a very high-priced competitor. I think it is fair to say that for many years, the company used its market position to squeeze users significantly and it still has that reputation. A few years ago, TDC was able to charge double or more per unit of storage consumption compared to its competitors. Those days are over now-but some of the aura from that era lingers on.

While Gartner is concerned about competition from the likes of Oracle and SAP, my own concern relates more to the newer competitors in the space including Snowflake and Redshift. Snowflake is a small independent vendor and Redshift is Amazon’s data warehouse offering.

Redshift is reputedly “ludicrously fast” and is the world’s first fully GPU-Accelerated, biased renderer. I just loved the link shown here which portrays one of the applications in which Redshift can be employed. Do keep the image linked here away from small children. And no, your writer is not completely sure what that means and it will not help you make money on stocks-but it sure sounded catchy. It is part of a solution that allows animators to use a data warehouse to build their product offerings.

Snowflake calls itself the only data warehouse built for the cloud. I am not quite sure as to what that means in terms of specific user benefits. Gartner says that Snowflake had been considered by users to have a very expensive pricing model. Most recently, the company dropped its costs for storage substantially.

Given where TDC sits and what initiatives it has taken, I think it is reasonable to believe that it ought to be able to maintain its truncated market share going forward. That implies double digit growth and achieving that would dramatically increase share values for the company. And that brings us to a few thoughts about TDC’s potential valuation

Valuation

In trying to evaluate valuation parameters for a company like this, one can readily get embroiled in discussions of how to utilize the metrics that are most often employed in a valuation analysis. Is there some objective standard by which investors can determine the companies normalized growth rate? I will say right now that there is really no realistic way at this point for determining what TDC’s business model will look like as the transition accelerates.

I really think it is most relevant to look at many other software vendors who have most recently been going through similar transitions from on-prem to subscription revenue models to get a perspective on what can happen-and is perhaps most likely to happen. This company’s messaging with regards to the transition and to the key metrics, remains more than a bit garbled-that is going to be a necessary and very important improvement the company will need to make if it is to attain the kind of valuations investors have provided to other IT transitions.

But in no particular order, companies that have gone through years of transition with published headline metrics far removed from any correlation with the share price include Aspen (AZPN), Autodesk (ADSK), Adobe (ADBE), Tableau (DATA), Oracle (ORCL). There are many companies in the space that have made or are making similar transitions-in some cases, the share price has performed exceptionally, although usually that requires an appropriate amount of lifting on the part of the company. So far, despite significant efforts by this management including the open market purchase of $1 million by the company CEO the other day, the efforts of TDC in regard to helping investors to understand their program have yet to bear much fruit.

Just for the record, I will present the standard valuation metrics I most often use in establish some framework and screen for evaluating the shares of a prospective investment.

I have already discussed the EV/S metric, which at less than 2X would be a remarkable metric if/when the company established a cadence of double digit revenue growth-my expectation as I tried to explain in this article.

Again, as I have discussed earlier, I think a reasonable expectation for forward EPS is in the range of $1.45 over the coming 12 months-although that number could be readily surpassed depending on just how substantial Q4 seasonality can be. That is a P/E of 22X-again, on a relative basis quite remarkable if the investment thesis is valid.

The company has projected that it will achieve free cash flow this year of between $250-$275 million, substantially greater than the non-GAAP earnings forecast of $160 million. Of the $100 million difference, stock based comp is likely to make up more than half of that amount and the full year increase in the deferred revenue balance is likely to make up more than another half. So far, the balance sheet has been a big contributor to cash generation. That is almost certainly going to reverse in the second half of the year and overall, again given how the Q4 spike turns out, CFFO in Q4 particularly, could well be negative. But going forward, part of TDC’s valuation is likely to come from a significant positive gap between free cash flow and report non-GAAP EPS. Based on the company’s current forecast for the free cash flow metric, the free cash flow yield this year is 7.4%. Based on the trajectory of earnings and bookings, the free cash flow number is going to show a noticeable increase, probably greater than reported earnings, in the next 12 months.

I can’t quite classify TDC shares as a dusty corner. As it is, the company is covered by 22 analyst who report their ratings and forecasts to First Call. On the other hand, through today, Teradata is rated as a buy by only 2 covering analysts while it is rated as underperform or sell by 8 analysts with the balance rating the shares as hold. It seems clear, that there are far more skeptics than believers amongst analysts which is probably the foundation for a great set-up in terms of share price appreciation.

As of the latest reported period, TDC had a short interest of over 20 million shares, or close to 20% of the float. Almost none of the stock is currently held by retail investors-suggesting that there is certainly a significant runway for greater valuation as investors search for IT investments that haven’t yet seen substantial appreciation.

While TDC has the profile that might well fit that of a potential industry consolidator, and is of a size such as not to preclude many potential buyers from making a bid, I doubt if the company has been the subject of much attention in that regard. I seriously doubt that the CEO would have been able to buy $1 million of shares if he had actually been in any kind of potential merger discussions. So, investors considering the name, have to do so based on their expectations of enhanced operational performance. I think there is more than enough reason to expect that will be the case and I do expect substantial positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.