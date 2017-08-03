Corning: Uncertainty Created The Drop And An Opportunity

Shares in Corning are trading at an attractive multiple when factoring in the firm's growth opportunities and the current valuation of the broader market.

Long-term Corning (NASDAQ: GLW) shareholders have endured a prolonged rollercoaster ride the past decade with mild bumps plaguing an overall upward trajectory. After Corning reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenues and earnings last week, the glass manufacturer’s stock slumped almost 10% over three days, giving shareholders another ride lower on the rollercoaster. Though the stock is still 33% higher than where it traded at last year, it is necessary to consider the nature of the drop and test the bull thesis I laid out over two years ago (and have since updated) to see if the drop is just another temporary slip or if it is perhaps indicative of issues at the company.



Understanding The Drop

When examining the company’s Q2 earnings call, it becomes quite clear that management creating an ambiguous picture of the future was likely the culprit behind some of the stock’s jitters: markets hate uncertainty. In Corning’s case, the uncertainty stems not from whether or not the firm’s products will win in the market but from when Corning’s cyclical sales will come and in what precise amount; those who fled the stock because of this are giving an opportunity to shareholders willing to ride through the cycles.



For example, Corning guided for Optical Communications sales growth next quarter of 10%, though many analysts had been modeling in a mid-teens figure. This comes not as a result of Corning doubting that its business can meet analyst expectations, but instead as a result of management’s inability to pinpoint when exactly sales will come. CFO Tony Tripeny explained the company’s approach in giving guidance by saying “we are always cautious about our guidance to you because sales are driven by large civil works projects that are subject to delays that can lead to quarterly volatility. This introduces a measure of conservatism and leads to our guidance.”



Anytime a company guides lower than analysts were expecting within a segment it is reasonable to expect some downward share price movement. But Corning’s conservatism in Optical has nothing to do with the strength of the product, making it seem irrational to look too far into the guidance.



Shareholders should come to expect a certain greyness in Corning’s quarter-to-quarter forecasts because the company’s customers are primarily businesses and organizations that often have unpredictable order requests. As long as the long-term demand for the products remains in-line with expectations, no reason for shareholder concern exists.



To that end, demand for Corning’s Optical Communications segment remains as strong as ever as major carriers are, according to Tripeny, “shifting more spending towards optical solutions” and the business segment is on track to meet its goal of $5 billion in annual sales by 2020. Fresh off a record quarter and expecting robust future growth (both organically and through potential acquisitions), Corning’s Optical Communication segment will not face demand challenges any time soon.



Management again manifested its conservative nature by being ambiguous with growth forecasts for the Specialty Materials segment. Specifically, Tripeny left the imminent future for the segment open to interpretation by saying “Exactly how much growth we will see for the full year continues to be dependent on the timing and extent of customers deploying Gorilla Glass 5 and other Corning innovations.” Once again, the only uncertainty here is the timing, not the demand; last quarter, Specialty Materials posted a 27% year-over-year revenue increase. Shareholders unperturbed by the cyclical bumps in Specialty Materials will continue to benefit from Corning innovations that create a better end-user experience.



Many were also quick to point to disappointing sales in the Display Technologies segment as the primary reason for Corning’s dip. Perhaps shareholders who have seen the value of their holdings rise sharply over the past year likely saw the 7% year-over-year Display sales decline as a rational motive for taking profits. Or perhaps those same shareholders grew anxious over what a crucial operating segment’s supposed deterioration might mean for Corning’s future.



Neither of these explanations for Corning’s drop are rooted in the facts. Sagging display sales were likely previously factored into the company’s share price as sales results were in line with management’s expectations for the quarter.



And although Display Technologies remains important, the company is becoming decreasingly reliant on the segment, a trend I have covered for the past two years. As the chart below shows, the segment now accounts for just 30% of the company’s overall GAAP Net Revenues, compared to 35% a year earlier. Meanwhile, the company’s biggest unit — Optical Communications — continues to deliver, posting 13% revenue growth last quarter alongside guidance of 10% growth in Q3.

What’s more is the decline in Display is not expected to last, as the press release for the company’s earnings guided for “ low single-digit percentage growth on the quarter” in Q3. The glass market appears to be coming into balance (very slowly, but surely), according to management, as a result of demand continuing to shift towards larger TV screens.



Why I’m Still Bullish

After the earnings release, I am staying long Corning and will considering adding more to my position on any further share price deterioration. My bullish conviction derives itself from one word: execution. The management team at Corning is executing on all of the opportunities and potential catalysts I’ve laid out over the past year.



The 27% quarterly increase in Specialty Materials sales and 13% increase in Optical sales speak to Corning’s burgeoning position in the industries of the future and the ongoing diversification of the company’s revenue mix. In February, I wrote that opportunities in new industries, adding more glass per device, and expanding Optical sales remain long-term catalysts for the company. This quarter signaled that Corning is on track to achieving all of these targets.



One of the significant moments in the conference call that highlighted one of these opportunities was CFO Tony Tripeny’s comments on expanding the amount of glass used per device: “Well, certainly the more glass per phone is pretty significant, and as you know, we talked about in the last quarter several devices that have put glass on the back of a phone, including the Samsung Galaxy S8. And so that is a significant part of the growth that we have year-over-year.” As phones continue to utilize more glass, Corning shareholders will reap the rewards. Adding to the world of possibilities in this space was the strengthening of the Corning-Apple partnership in May, when Apple made Corning the first company to receive an investment from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund.



Perhaps most importantly, my long-term bullish stance on Corning was always based on a belief that — for the price — investors would be unlikely to find a better innovator that also dazzles in the commercialization of its products.



This conviction remains today, as Corning’s glass expertise appears to be at the forefront of another industry: pharmaceuticals. Corning’s attempts to transform pharmaceutical packaging through its Valor Glass were significant enough to warrant a debut alongside President Trump as part of the President’s Made in America week. The packaging, developed in partnership with pharmaceutical giants Merck and Pfizer, is expected to deliver large results to Corning over time with the firm expecting to invest up to $4 billion into the product. As with other areas of the business, management stressed in the Earnings Call that the company is unable to time when sales will pour in for the product. Still, shareholders should be encouraged by Corning’s pattern of success in finding new growth avenues.



With Valor, Corning is once again demonstrating its abilities to take its glass manufacturing expertise and combine them with commercialization abilities to transform industries and ultimately deliver for shareholders. This consistent execution comes at a (still) very cheap price for shareholders, as the S&P 500’s P/E ratio at time of writing was 62% higher than Corning’s P/E ratio, a significantly wider gap compared to the 5-year average premium of 36%.





As Corning is also executing on its returning cash to shareholders goals I’ve covered over the past two years (over $7.4 billion has been returned since October 2015) my conviction that Corning is an attractively valued stock with fantastic growth opportunities remains strong. Corning continues to find a way to balance its distributions to shareholders with investments in the company’s future, a balance that will enable cash flow growth well into the future.



But one piece remains crucial to this analysis: those owning Corning must be acutely aware of the business’s inherent cyclicality. It is impossible to know exactly when sales from breakthrough innovations will come, and it is similarly impossible to know when major breakthroughs will come. Those willing to navigate through Corning’s management's ambiguity and ride any roller coaster bumps that might come are set to receive shares in a world-class innovator at what appears to be an attractive price.

