Pfizer Takes A Punch On Earnings, But Is Not Knocked Out

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced its second-quarter earnings. Adjusted-earnings per share reached 67 cents. That was only slightly higher than the average analyst consensus calling for 65 cents. Still, the company managed to beat on the earnings per share number. The issue was that revenue fell short of expectations. Revenue for the quarter came in below expectations with $12.9 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $13.08 billion for the quarter. In my opinion, while revenues did miss the gap of the miss was not large enough to be a major concern. I feel that Pfizer is still in great shape, and below I will go into detail on why it is still a good investment.

Hardships

The reason for the decline in revenue was that there were a few legacy products in the pipeline that had not performed as well as they should have. These are the drugs known as Enbrel and Prevnar.

The first one to look at would be Enbrel. Enbrel was approved by the FDA in 1998 and has been on the market for at least 18 years now. Amgen (AMGN) has the rights to sell the drug in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer has the rights to sell the drug outside the United States and Canada. Enbrel is approved to treat moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. Well, the quarter was not good for Enbrel at all. That is because Pfizer reported that Enbrel had generated $617 million in sales for the second quarter. That was a drop of at least 19.5% in sales, and for a legacy drug that is not good at all. So why is Enbrel having a hard time as an established drug? That is because Enbrel faces two big competitors in the market. These drugs are Humira from Abbvie (ABBV), and a biosimilar version of Enbrel from Biogen (BIIB) and Samsung BioLogics. Humira has been dominant in the rheumatoid arthritis space for quite some time and that has been tough for Enbrel. Soon after a biosimilar version of Enbrel from Biogen and Samsung Biologics got approved in the European Union. That brought about a lower cost for this biosimilar version,and has caused a drag on sales for Enbrel. Another issue I must bring up is that Pfizer may have a tougher time in this market space. That is because many biosimilars of Humira are hitting or expected to hit the market. Enbrel could have a harder time overcoming the addition of all these new treatments. That means that sales of Enbrel could continue to lag in the coming quarters.

Another legacy drug that didn't perform well was Prevnar. Prevnar is a pneumonia vaccine that declined by 8.2% for the quarter to $1.15 billion. In my opinion, Prevnar still generates decent sales, but Pfizer must look to capture growth elsewhere. For instance, just take a look at how much sales of Prevnar have fallen. When Pfizer reported results for its fourth quarter in January of 2017, it reported Prevnar sales of $1.41 billion. So from the 4th quarter of 2016 to this second quarter 2017 report, sales of Prevnar have continued to decline. Being that pneumonia vaccines saw a surge when they first hit the market to elderly patients in 2014, the market opportunity is starting to shrink. In my opinion, this is out of Pfizer's hands. Sales of Prevnar will continue to decline as the eligible patient population for this product continues to shrink.

Patent Expiration

When one thinks of Pfizer as a pharmaceutical company, there should be a drug that is associated with the company. That drug is Viagra, approved for erectile dysfunction, which faces major challenges. Viagra produced sales of $359 million for the second quarter. That may seem like a lot but the problem is that sales of Viagra have been declining. It is expected that sales for the drug will drop to $351 million during the third quarter ending on September 30th. The drop in sales has been dramatic. To give you a good idea, sales of Viagra in the first year of launch reached over $1 billion. The decline since then could be attributed to a competing drug that was later launched by by Eli Lilly (LLY) known as Cialis. Going forward though things for Pfizer with respect to Viagra will only get worse. That is because the patent for Viagra is set to expire in 2020. The problem is that Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) will be able to begin selling a generic version of Viagra beginning in December of 2017. The only good news, if you can call it that, is that the settlement will allow Pfizer to take in some royalties for what Teva will make with the generic version of the drug.

Turnaround

It is not wise to say that everything is rosy for Pfizer, because it does face many issues. While things have not been looking up recently, that does not mean that the company is in complete destruction mode. The CEO of Pfizer Ian Read had this to say:

"Over the next five years, we project the potential for approximately 25 to 30 approvals of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters, and we believe half of these potential blockbusters could receive approval by 2020"

In my opinion the quote above screams that there is still enormous value left in Pfizer. Having at least 15 out of 30 possible approvals being blockbuster status would mean a lot of long-term value for the company. Plus many such potential blockbusters receiving approval by 2020 is not a bad thing at all. That is just a few years away, and the current pipeline for Pfizer should help carry it there. I would like to add though that Pfizer does have a point with respect to its pipeline. That is because it is in the stages of developing eight or more biosimilars. In a Seeking Alpha article I wrote titled, "Pfizer Doesn't Want to Be Left In The Dust of Avastin Biosimilar" I talked about two big biosimilar targets Pfizer is pushing for. The main article itself talks about Pfizer achieving successful phase 3 results for an Avastin biosimilar in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). I talked about how a biosimilar to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin would be a good situation for Pfizer, because Avastin produced $7 billion in sales last year. Another clinical candidate I mentioned in the article was a biosimilar to Rituxan. Rituxan is also marketed by Roche as well, and produced full-year 2016 sales of $7.6 billion.

Pfizer is not some weak company that has no growth. I feel that it has drug candidates that are performing quite well. One such candidate is an oncology drug by the name of Ibrance. The oncology unit performed well for the second quarter as Ibrance raked in $853 million in sales for the second quarter. Why is that significant? Well that is important for two reasons. First, that is a year over year growth of 66%. A drug that grows double-digits year over year can be seen as a very successful drug. Secondly, analysts were only looking for sales of Ibrance to reach $750 million for the quarter. That means that Pfizer exceeded analysts' expectations by $103 million more in sales of Ibrance. Ibrance is an FDA approved drug to treat women with advanced breast cancer.

Risks

I would say that the biggest risk with respect to Pfizer involves what the CEO had to say in the second quarter earnings conference call. The CEO came out with a statement saying that the company would not be performing any M&A deals in the near future. The reasoning for not performing any acquisitions was that the company wanted to see clarity from regulators about U.S. tax reform. Here is the quote mentioned during the earnings conference call with analysts:

"We need to see tax reform, or the absence of tax reform, to understand what the market values are"

I guess many investors could be angry that Pfizer hasn't done any major deals. In my opinion, I tend to agree with the company here on this. That is because any large deal would not be ideal without knowing how the tax system will play out. For example, if they spend billions of dollars acquiring a company and the tax rules change quickly the company could get backlash from investors for acting too quickly. I will say though that it would be wise for Pfizer to at least make some smaller acquisitions to boost its pipeline. After all, revenue for the quarter was only slightly off. If Pfizer could purchase smaller companies for pipeline growth that would only add to its potential pipeline. In my opinion it should start with smaller deals for now, and then once the tax laws are in place go for bigger acquisitions.

Conclusion

I believe that Pfizer's mixed earnings should give investors some pause. I would note though that despite a small miss on revenue, Pfizer as an investment is not a lost cause. The company has a plan set in motion with it expecting up to 7 or 8 potential blockbuster clinical candidates possibly receiving approval through 2020. In the meantime I expect Ibrance and several other legacy drugs to carry it forward until that time.

