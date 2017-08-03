Bet Your Bottom Dollar The Dollar Is Bottoming

Global economic gains serve America when America is leading the way. Still, the value of the dollar is relative, and recent weakness has been relative to euro strength and American questions.

You bet your bottom dollar the U.S. dollar is bottoming. I am not saying the dollar will never be of less value, but I do believe it is marking a bottom here, from which I expect it to stabilize and to gain in value. The catalyst for stabilization at this point is a leg up for U.S. economic health. Economic gains, in turn, serve a more hawkish Fed position. Its chemistry, so to speak, works for a firmer dollar.

UUP Chart 6-Months at August 3, 2017

The chart of the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) is indeed awesome in its dramatic recent decline (NYSE: UDN). The security tracks the value of the U.S. dollar index, and so you can see why so many people are bearish USD now. But the calm comes before the storm and the storm before the calm. It is easy to appreciate the trend and to restate it; it is courageous to counter the trend when you believe with conviction your view. Though, I tend to be early on calls like these because of an imperfect understanding of human psychology and trading momentum. Look for this dollar strength to begin to exert itself sometime between now and mid-September, when I expect Fed tightening actions to be justified.

One Risk to the Call

A lot of the decline in the dollar has to do with a strengthening euro (NYSE: FXE) versus the dollar. Indeed, the eurozone is deserving of a stronger currency these days, with its GDP picking up and while it is showing other signs of health. However, it should find that strength against other currencies before the dollar, because the U.S. economy is also stepping up to a new level currently. I believe it is just a matter of time before the broader market realizes as much.

U.S. GDP was reported, as expected, up 2.6% for the second quarter. Q2 marked improvement against a seasonally weak Q1, which rose just 1.2%. I am seeing better days ahead, not because of current data, which fails to make a perfect case for it, though still implies it for those with eyes to see. I showed recently, in my report What Is On Sale Today - How About Economic Lies?, that apparently negative data was actually not bad at all.

I'm making the case because of underlying factors that make the case for economic strength developing. The Federal Reserve and most talking heads on TV will simply reverberate what they are seeing today, which is a stale U.S. economy. But, even the Fed has shown courage in stating that it anticipates economic pickup and inflation.

The labor market, while operating at full employment, is full of gifts. For the longer Americans are gainfully employed, the more likely they are to repay debts, buy homes (NYSE: XHB) and autos, make home improvements, take trips and pick up discretionary items (NYSE: XLY). So I expect to see housing, autos and even retail (NYSE: XRT) begin to also take a step up to a new level. I realize autos took a step back recently, but lending (NYSE: XLF) is also freeing up thanks to banks being freed of regulation and capital constraints (the latter on their own merits). I expect GDP to exceed 3.0% and possibly approach 4.0% in coming quarters, for as long as no wildcard disruption comes into play.

Global gains are notable, and also serve America. It used to be, not long ago, that 20% of America's exports were sold into Europe (NYSE: VGK). Well, now that Europe is growing at 2.1% (Q2 GDP), America does better too. And we're seeing the gains in America and Europe reflected in China's recent growth as well, where GDP surprised to the upside at 6.9% for the second quarter. You can bet China did not fabricate a better than expected growth figure, though it might be guilty of uplifting negatively trending data. This global recovery is really finally happening.

The financial crisis and great recession caused long-term pain for the global economy. It took a long time to get over the hangover, so to speak, and for labor markets and economies to normalize, or at least in the U.S. But we are there now. So, I believe we will see the typical economic boom period indicative of normal economic cycles. Thus, despite the so-called bull market of however many years seeming long in tooth to some, the boom of the cycle (NYSE: DIA) is still ahead of us.

Thus, I feel comfortable in calling a bottom for the U.S. dollar here. It won't last forever, so don't say 2 years from now when bust occurs that I was wrong about the boom. But note, rather, what the dollar does, after the economy and the Fed do what I say they will do. Everything we talk about here is qualified, though, and readers should realize that. If tomorrow some unforeseen significant new factor arises, of any sort, all bets must be recalculated. Also, I've got my eye on inflation, which I see building in the labor market. It also is a risk to this forecast, but not quite yet, especially if the Fed acts responsibly. For more of my regular views on the markets, I welcome readers to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

