Where To Find Strategic Relative Value In Q3

|
Includes: CRF, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TWOK, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Principal Financial Group

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

As I look at the macro environment in the third quarter, I see a coasting global recovery of solid stable growth. Subdued inflationary pressures mean that monetary policy will be tightened only gradually, and this will support risk-taking. In the current environment, I prefer equities over fixed income, credit over government bonds and, by region, European equities over US equities, but US credit over European credit. To hear more about key themes I see playing out, listen to this quarter’s strategic relative value audiocast, which you can look for every quarter.

For a deeper look into my thoughts on where strategic relative value can be found within equities, fixed income, and real estate, read the full report here.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here