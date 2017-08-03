Starbucks Is A Broken Stock

Starbucks (SBUX) was once one of my favorite long ideas. Years ago I fell in love with the growth story, the unbelievably loyal customer base, ever-expanding margins and one of the world’s most valuable brands. Those things are still largely true but one thing has been seriously altered; the growth story. Starbucks is one of the greatest American success stories of all time but as we saw yet again last week – when it disappointed with Q3 results – the growth that was once there is no more and as a result, the stock has pretty much bounced around for two years.

I don’t want to sound overly bearish because bearish is one thing I’m not when it comes to Starbucks. This company still has a bunch of store, revenue and margin growth ahead of it but the stock had become so expensive a couple of years ago, it negated most or all of that potential for the bulls who bought in the $50s and $60s. Just have a look at the chart above; today’s price is almost exactly the same as it was two years ago. That’s not a growth stock and regardless of how much you like SBUX, this is not a good result at a time when the market is hitting all-time highs.

Here’s the problem; SBUX produced 8% total revenue growth in Q3, including 5% in US comp sales growth. That, however, wasn’t good enough for market participants and when that sort of thing is happening, it is extremely difficult for a stock to move higher. In addition, a point that I’ve raised a few times – and the principal reason why I’m not longer bullish on the stock at these levels – is that all of the company’s comp growth comes from price increases these days. All 5% of the comp increase we saw in the US was due to pricing and that means 0% traffic growth. This is a problem that has persisted for a few quarters now and I’m worried because while Starbucks can raise prices forever – its customers don’t seem to notice or care – that naturally puts a lid on growth. Demand and supply for Starbucks have apparently reached equilibrium as evidenced by a few quarters in a row of close to zero transaction growth. That leaves price increases and new stores as the only path to higher revenue growth and while those things are fine, this is not your father’s Starbucks.

To be fair, the pricing increases Starbucks continuously pushes through are a boon to margins and its adjusted operating margins expanded more than 100bps to 20.8%. One thing that has always been staggering about Starbucks is its ability to squeeze margin from food and drink, something that is traditionally not particularly easy to do. We know Starbucks is different and one big way it shows that difference is with respect to margins. That part of the bull case is important and indeed, alive and well, but is it enough?

One thing that should help the bulls that is fairly late-breaking is the reported decision to close Teavana stores. I was never really sure why Starbucks thought Teavana would work here but it did and the results speak for themselves. But Starbucks is rectifying the error by getting out and that’s bullish as it removes a meaningless distraction from the core coffee business.

The thing is that after two years of sideways action in the stock, it is still quite expensive. It is going for 26 times this year’s earnings and 23 times 2018 estimates. That isn’t particularly cheap even when you allow for the fact that this is Starbucks we’re talking about. EPS growth estimates remain strong in the mid-teens so by that measure, perhaps 26 times earnings is okay. But “okay” isn’t “cheap” so that’s something to bear in mind if you’re thinking of getting long here.

The bottom line on Starbucks is that its principal issue – flat traffic – remains. That’s a problem and while it can overcome that issue to an extent with higher pricing as well as new stores, the amount of growth it can produce is necessarily reduced. Margin expansion remains strong although one wonders just how high it can go; that’s a question I honestly don’t know the answer to yet. But at 26 times earnings, a further slowdown in traffic or a deceleration of growth in price increases and/or margins could seriously derail the stock. We’re not there yet but I also don’t see anything that makes me think a rally is coming. In short, until further notice I see SBUX bouncing around in the same low-$50s to low-$60s range it has for years now. That works for traders but for a long term position, I just don’t see it. This company is still terrific but the stock is broken, the product of an overzealous valuation and very high expectations.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.