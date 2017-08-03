Headwinds Remain For National Oilwell

National Oilwell Varco's (NOV) Q2 results were slightly disappointing. Revenue of $1.8 billion grew 1% sequentially. The company missed on revenue by $20 million, but beat on eps by $0.01. There could be headwinds ahead, which makes NOV a long-term sell.

Short Cycle Businesses Were Good, Not Great

Through Q2 2017 the North American rig count more than doubled, which augured well for National Oilwell's short cycle businesses - Wellbore Technologies and Completion, Production.

Revenue from Wellbore Technologies rose 11% sequentially, while Completion, Production was up only 1%; on a combined basis they rose 5%. Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) both showed double-digit growth in North America land drilling, so I expected a similar performance from National Oilwell. The company practically had to deliver strong growth in land drilling to offset the continued demise of Rig Systems.

Management intimated the strong recovery in North America land drilling drove demand for more of the company's sophisticated technologies in the Wellbore Technologies segment. That likely implies better pricing and higher margins for the segment as well. To go long NOV would imply these dynamics will last for several more quarters. That said, the question remains, "Is the company squandering its land drilling success with the diminution in Rig Systems?" Revenue from Rig Systems fell 12% sequentially; the segment now represents 20% of total revenue, down from 23% last quarter. Rig Systems' backlog fell 14% Q/Q to $224 million.

The backlog could fall further as customers continue to delay large equipment orders into the future. This will likely create headwinds for the company in the second half of the year. With oil prices hovering around $50 the economics for offshore drilling and Rig Systems remain cloudy.

Cost Containment Efforts Were Stellar

While National Oilwell's top line was stagnant its EBITDA growth was stellar. Management downsized RIG Systems, while the other segments fired on all cylinders. EBITDA of $135 million was up 73% sequentially. EBITDA margin improved to 8% from 4% in Q1. At Q2 National Oilwell's net debt - to - last 12 months EBITDA was 4.4x. Moody's would like the metric to improve to improve to 3x to avoid a ratings downgrade. Continued EBITDA growth could keep the rating agencies at bay for at least a few more quarters. I do not see it happening as Q2 could be a high water mark for oil service firms if oil prices do not hold up.

Conclusion

If shale oil drillers tamp down capex spending then National Oilwell's revenue and EBITDA growth might have peaked in Q2. If oil prices fall due to global stagnation or a lack of price controls from OPEC then the stock could fall precipitously in the second half of 2017. NOV remains a long-term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.