FX Smacks Apple, Others Despite Weakening USD

We may need to wait several more quarters to hear any positive movement on FX with the weakening dollar.

Though the US Dollar has weakened in 2017, many companies including Apple are still citing unfavorable foreign exchange rates as hurting earnings.

We have covered in detail the way that the US dollar has weakened over the first half of 2017. Because of this favorable currency tailwind, we believed that earnings for several multinational companies would stand to benefit. So how has it shaken out so far this earnings season?

Apple

Contrary to the thesis, Apple (AAPL) cited negative currency headwinds as an impact on earnings. Specifically, Apple noted a non-trivial effect on growth:

We achieved these results despite a 200 basis point negative impact from foreign exchange on a year-over-year basis, as currency movements, especially in Europe and China, affected our reported results.”

An important number for Apple’s iPhones, the ASP or Average Selling Price, was negatively impacted even though it achieved better year-over-year results:

iPhone ASP was $606, up from $595 a year ago, thanks to strong demand for iPhone 7 Plus, which represented a higher percentage of the iPhone mix compared to the Plus model a year ago. The impact of the stronger mix on ASP was partially offset by negative foreign exchange year over year…”

It looks as though the China currency issue was a significant factor:

If you look underneath the numbers, mainland China was actually flat year-over-year during Q3. And in constant currency terms, we were actually up 6% in mainland China.”

Apple does not seem to have had any positive reporting in regards to the weakening dollar, and in fact is still seeing YoY negativity, especially in China.

As we can see from the chart below, Apple receives a majority of its revenue from overseas, and it has for quite some time:

When multinational companies like Apple sell products overseas, the exchange rates to the USD make these products more or less expensive. For some time, the strong dollar has made iPhones more expensive. Now, although the weakened dollar was to have a positive effect on earnings as a result, the impact was either negligible or non-existent.

Ford

Ford (F), another international company that derives a large amount of business overseas, also had some negative things to say about currency exchange. On its conference call, management noted that the decline in profitability was based on three factors - commodity costs, currency exchange, and a one-time benefit on the sale of OEConnection. On FX:

Second factor is exchange. You can see (negative) $154mn, most of that around Europe. That is more than explained by weakness in the pound sterling and then also weakness in Asia Pacific related to the Chinese renminbi.” We also had some headwinds related to the exchange that I mentioned earlier.”

In Europe, it seems as though the currency exchange was indeed pronounced, as we can see from Ford’s slides:

Perhaps the currency situation is improving, however, as the European currencies continue to stabilize:

The biggest impact [in Europe] is exchange, so a much bigger effect than actually what’s shown in the singular bar there, directly related to Brexit… The exchange is moving in our direction as well, that’s around South Africa and Euro." (emphasis added).

In South America at least, management was surprised that the currency situation began to improve:

And you can see here that despite the fact that we still have some inflationary pressures, our costs were flat in the quarter, a little bit of bad news on exchange, but even that was much less than what it has been.”

In its 2016 annual report, Ford showed it received over $50bn in revenue from overseas. FX rates, even small changes, can have outsized impact on such a large revenue number. Still, it does not appear that the weakening dollar has positively impacted the numbers as of yet.

Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is another multinational that cited FX smacking total revenue:

Q2 total revenue was $9.3bn, up 45%. Had foreign exchange rates remained constant with last year, total revenue would have been approximately $140mn greater, or up 47%.”

Facebook is still seeing a negative pull from the US Dollar, then, one that we expected to have begun abating by now. Shaving 2% off of revenue growth is a material impact and one that perhaps will occur in the other direction given the dollar’s recent decline.

Facebook's recent quarter showed over $5bn internationally, all subject to these changing FX rates. As this international revenue continues to grow, currency rates will also continue to impact what Facebook brings home.

Starbucks

Starbucks (SBUX), too, suffered at the hands of currency exchange headwinds. Kevin Johnson spoke on revenues:

In Q3, Starbucks grew revenues by 9%, excluding one point of foreign exchange…and grew non-GAAP earnings per share by 14% over Q3 last year, excluding two points of FX.” GAAP operating income was $1bn and non-GAAP operating income was $1.2bn, up 15% including one point of negative FX…

So again we see management claiming foreign exchange rates hitting revenue and EPS. Interestingly, the EMEA segment seemed to have major problems with foreign exchange:

Revenues in EMEA totaled $250mn in Q3, a 9% decline versus prior year. However, when normalized for a 16% impact of portfolio shifts and FX, EMEA revenue actually grew 7%...” (emphasis added).

FX also reared its head in Starbucks’ guidance:

Specifically, we now expect revenue growth to come in at the low end of our previous guidance range of 8% to 10%, excluding one point of FX…our EPS guidance is revised…representing an EPS growth range of 12% to 13%, excluding one to two points of FX.” (emphasis added).

Conclusion

It appears that the weakening dollar has not had a material impact on FX as of yet, despite our expectations. We may need to wait longer with the dollar at these lower levels before earnings are positively impacted.

