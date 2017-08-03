Ford Motor: That Was Terrible

Ford Motor’s (F) U.S. sales slumped in July. With sales in Ford Motor’s most important market continuing to drop, there are few catalysts that could turn investor sentiment around and push share prices higher. In fact, I think it is likely that Ford Motor’s shares will continue to languish and do very little for shareholders besides paying them a dividend. In light of the new sales figures, I am reducing my price target on Ford Motor’s shares to $10.

Ford Motor’s U.S. sales have steadily fallen in 2017, and the month of July didn’t bring the auto company any relief. Ford’s U.S. vehicle sales in July were down 7.5 percent year-over-year on the back of lower fleet sales. Estimates were for Ford Motor’s July sales to fall 5.0 percent year-on-year. Ford Motor sold 200,212 vehicles in the United States in July compared to 216,479 vehicles sold in the same month last year. The July sales drop comes after Ford Motor reported a 5.1 percent decline in vehicle sales for the month of June. Year-to-date, Ford Motor’s U.S. vehicle sales have dropped 4.3 percent to 1,501,314 vehicles. In the same period last year Ford Motor sold 1,569,527 cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The weak monthly sales report comes after Ford Motor reported solid second quarter results that saw its profits hit $2.0 billion. Ford Motor further beat the consensus earnings estimate by a wide margin ($0.56/share in adjusted profits vs. $0.43/share expected). Still, investors would have none of it: It is very difficult to find any interested Ford Motor buyers these days, and the reason for the lack of interest is quite clear: With a lack of sales growth, there is simply no catalyst that could drive share prices higher.

Ford Motor’s shares are already down 9.32 percent this year, and with U.S. sales - arguably the most important sales for Ford Motor - still dropping, I wouldn’t expect investor sentiment to change any time soon.

In fairness, other auto companies were also hit by falling U.S. sales. General Motors (GM), for instance, saw its vehicle sales drop 15.4 percent in July. Estimates were for a 10.8 percent year-on-year decline. That said, though, a lack of sales growth and positive catalysts will likely keep a lid on Ford Motor’s share price for the foreseeable future. While I still think that Ford Motor’s dividend is worth buying, I expect shares to do nothing for shareholders in terms of capital gains. As a result, I am reducing my price target for Ford Motor’s shares from $11 to $10 over the next twelve months.

Ford Motor released robust 2nd quarter results last month which investors squarely ignored. Ford Motor’s U.S vehicle sales for July were very soft, too, and dropped at a faster-than-expected rate. Investors are highly sensitive to sales data and continue to expect sales to fall further in the second half of 2017, which makes it so much harder for Ford’s shares to climb higher. Ford Motor is in the bargain bin - in terms of valuation - but few investors have the nerves to grab it out of it. I am reducing my price target on Ford Motor’s shares to $10 in light of the disappointing July sales report.

