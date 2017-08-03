Fool's Gold

In fact, I expect the U.S. economy to pick up steam moving forward, supporting U.S. dollar strength and working against gold.

Gold has made several attempts at higher value recently. However, I see it as a fool's errand to chase gold here. Supposedly supportive data for gold is not as convincing to me as the market has perceived. In fact, I still see developments ahead that work against precious metals short-term.

GLD Chart 5-Days at August 3, 2017

Gold has made several attempts at higher ground this week on supposedly poor U.S. economic data. However, when I took a look at the data, I saw something else.

ISM's Manufacturing Index was reported down in June, posing a negative premise about the U.S. economy. Such news would work against the U.S. dollar and uplift gold and relative securities.



However, the ISM index, at 56.3, was at its fourth highest level of the year. It fell from an extraordinary height marked in June, the top mark for the year. Furthermore, ISM's survey showed participants ecstatic about their sector of the economy and their businesses. See more on the issue via my report on the topic.

The same goes for the construction spending data reported this week. The headline read down 1.5%, but upon closer inspection we learned that the sharp decrease was entirely due to significantly lower public sector spending. Residential and commercial construction was fine, and that's where we get our best read on the economy. In fact, Pending Home Sales data reported earlier this week indicates the housing market is picking up this summer.

Yesterday's ADP Private Employment Report showed ADP's estimate for new nonfarm job addition in the private sector at 178K in July. That is a healthy figure for this labor market, currently operating at full employment. We'll get the actual data from the government tomorrow, but we already know labor conditions are strong and improving.

Furthermore, GDP was reported last Friday up 2.6% in Q2, significantly better than in Q1. I'm looking for a significant pickup in GDP growth in the second half of the year. The catalyst is clear, healthy consumer spending by a fully employed America. And the rest of the globe is doing better now too, supporting our economy in the process.

If I'm right, the U.S. economy should take a leg up to a new level moving forward. That supports the U.S. dollar, and it insists the Federal Reserve must pick up its pace of monetary tightening. That also serves U.S. dollar strength, and it all works against the value of precious metals.

Precious Metals Security 08-02-17 SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) -0.2% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) -0.3% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) -0.8% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) -0.3% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) -0.9% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) -2.2% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) +0.6% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) -0.8% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) -0.3% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) -0.6% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) -0.5%

This is a foolish time to chase gold and silver in my opinion. I still believe precious metals have a place in all portfolios, for wealth preservation and diversification, and I still like it for the long-term. But, my position for the short-term is bearish for the above outlined reasons. For more of my regular work on precious metals and relative securities, readers may follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.