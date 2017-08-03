Wall Street Breakfast: Bank Of England's 'Super Thursday'

Economy

The Dow Jones industrial average topped 22,000 in the previous session, with Boeing (NYSE:BA) contributing much of the latest leg upward, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) providing the final push. It's been a record year! The benchmark has recorded three 1,000-point milestones in 2017. While earnings season contributed to the latest sentiment, Dow industrials are up 20% since Election Day.

Watch today's ISM non-manufacturing report, a gauge of services sector, which makes up 70% of the U.S. economy. The data is critical as it gives a strong forecast of the non-farm payrolls number due tomorrow. Economists are expecting a reading of 56.9, which comes in lower than last month's figure of 57.4.

President Trump has embraced a Senate proposal to cut the number of green cards issued annually in half by reducing immigration based on family ties, as well as lotteries for underrepresented countries. Instead, the application process would focus on merit, with a preference for people with higher education or job skills. The U.S. issues about a million green cards a year under current law.

"Incoming data, notably survey results, continue to point to solid, broad-based growth in the euro area in the near term," the ECB said in its economic bulletin. "Looking ahead, the Governing Council confirmed that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is needed for euro area inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation developments."

President Trump is getting some rare bipartisan support as he prepares to order an investigation into China's trade practices. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is taking it one step farther, saying the U.S. should skip the probe and take action against Beijing. Trump is expected to issue a presidential memo on the matter within days.

Vice President Mike Pence has rejected the notion of holding direct talks with Kim Jong Un, saying the right strategy doesn't involve "engaging North Korea directly." Meanwhile, the State Department has announced that travel by U.S. passport holders to North Korea will be banned from September, citing the risk of "long-term detention."

New sanctions on Russia which President Trump signed into law are tantamount to a "full-scale trade war," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Facebook. "The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished," he added. The measure marks some of the strongest action Congress has taken against Russia since the Cold War.

Brazilian President Michel Temer has survived a critical vote in the country's lower house of Congress, saving him from a potential Supreme Court trial for corruption that could have removed him from office. Temer will now continue with economic reforms aimed at relieving Brazil's fiscal crisis, but corruption watchdogs maintain that it's setback for the country's institutions.