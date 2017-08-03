FIXD: Update On Opportunities?

We compare the fund with a number actively managed peers such as TOTL, YLD and BOND.

The fund currently yields 2.35% and carries a very reasonable .55% annual expense (net of fee waiver).

The fund employs a value driven strategy that has a secondary focus of capital preservation.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF is a recently launched fund seeking total return by investing primarily in investment graded fixed income securities.



Over the last two days I have written about a number of recently introduced funds that caught my eye.

I have written about the Nuveen Short Term REIT ETF (NURE) in the article "NURE: Short Term Update Of A Short Term REIT ETF" and the Janus Henderson Global Quality Income ETF in the article "SGQI: Quality & Cash Flow." Both funds provide a smart beta approach to fixed income using REITS and equities.

Today I wanted to circle back and do an update on the First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD).

I initially wrote about the fund at its launch in the article "First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF: Your Opportunity In Fixed Income?"

The fund promised to be an all weather, actively managed income fund. How has it done so far? Let's take a look.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article FIXD was trading at $50.44 and was not yielding a distribution, as it had been recently launched. Today the fund yields 2.35% and is trading at $50.87.

As with other recently launched funds, it is important to look at the capital raise.

It is no great secret that starting any publicly traded security costs money and launching an ETF or a mutual fund may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in filing fees and significantly more in marketing expenses during fund raising. When an ETF charges a mere .35% annual expense, it takes significant assets just to cover its fees.

Source: "NURE: Short Term Update Of A Short Term REIT ETF"

As we can see below, as of 7/28/2017 the fund had net assets of $50.629 million. This compares with $50.265 million at the time of our previous article.

Obviously while the fund does have a very good start for a newly launched ETF, it has not raised anything meaningful over the last 5 months or so.

Looking at the top holdings we can see the most meaningful positions are either in US Treasuries or agency debt.

Source: FT ETF Website

Looking at the broader portfolio allocation we have the following.

Source: FT ETF Website

As we can see the fund is predominately invested in high quality credit, large in US government and agency debt. A third of the fund is invested in investment grade corporates.

The fund does have a negative cash and equivalents position which is related to the currency swaps/forwards and some structural leverage.

The credit quality breakdown further gives color to the overall nature of the fund.

Source: FT ETF Website

Looking at the maturity breakdown we can see that less than 10% of the portfolio is exposed to maturities beyond 20%.

Source: FT ETF Website

Putting everything together we can take a look at some portfolio statistics.

Source: FT ETF Website

In line with the previous dataset, the average maturity in the ETF is 7.76 years. More importantly the average effective duration is 5.63 years. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, this fund's NAV should fall approximately 5.63%. This is a fairly low duration and the fund looks to be well prepared for future rate moves in either direction.

Performance Update

Since inception the fund has achieved a total return of 2.07%, including the distributions paid out so far.

Looking deeper into the returns, we can see the underlying price per share has increased 1.35%. The fund's net asset value increased 1.28 during the same time frame. This suggests that even though this is a new fund, it has traded consistent to its NAV.

FIXD data by YCharts

In my previous article I mentioned the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tact ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL), Principal EDGE Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) and the PIMCO Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) as some competing actively managed fixed income ETFs.

Let's take a look at how FIXD has performed against both the broader markets and its peers.

FIXD Total Return Price data by YCharts

All of the fixed income funds we looked at have performed to within .81% of each other on a total return basis. FIXD ended up at the bottom of the pack for now, and that is largely due to its more conservative nature. As a point of reference, a fund such as TOTL, the Principal Edge Active Income ETF, currently has over 20% allocated to equities.

Bottom Line

As I have in my previous articles, the three burning questions.

Has the fund performed as expected? Yes

Has the fund performed in line with peers? Yes

Would I buy this fund? Probably. If I was looking for an actively managed fixed income fund in a low cost wrapper.

For more information on the premise and reasons for considering the fund in my initial article, "First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF: Your Opportunity In Fixed Income?"

My Take & How To Implement

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.