Visa And The Future Of Plastic?

Introduction

Visa (NYSE: V) is a dominant payment provider and a key international financial services firm, controlling 50% of the global market. It towers over its rivals American Express (NYSE: AXP) and MasterCard (NSYSE: MA). We believe that the stock offers quality for investors as a company with a clear plan for growth. It is a well managed company whose major risks are at this point limited and distant. Yet, these factors are embedded in the current share price.

The firm is known for its debit and credit cards, which process around $5.8 trillion of transactions globally per year, compared with MasterCard at $4.8 trillion and American Express at $1T. Only UnionPay is larger, totaling $8 trillion in transactions. Though, this is largely limited to China, with the state-backed behemoth only garnering 0.5% of the global market share outside its home country. Commenting on the results of the latest Nilson Report, David Robertson its publisher said, "When consumers worldwide reach into their wallets for a payment card, more than half of the time, they use a Visa card."

Net income for the firm was $5.9 billion in 2016, a decrease of 6% from the previous year as a result of the one-off purchase of Visa Europe. Revenue continued to increase steadily by 8.6%, and in the recent Q3 report announced an EPS of $0.69, which as it has so often done, edged out estimates by $0.03. With over 3 billion cards in circulation, Visa is well placed to convert this strong historical position into consolidated growth.

Past and Future Earnings Per Share ( Simply Wall St):

Industry Outlook

A number of new financial innovations are changing the landscape and adjusting the traditional business model of financial services firms such as Visa and its competitors. A grand shift to E-commerce is in full swing, driven by the interminable rise in the way smartphones are integrated into our daily lives. Mobile technology has precipitated the growth of new forms of payment mechanisms that are not reliant on plastic cards. In particular, the roll-out of Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Android Pay (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) globally threatens the traditional wallet. Apple is investing heavily into Apple Pay, and the system has become more and more ubiquitous, up 450% in volume over the last year. This is driven both by an increased number of providers as retailers catch up to available technology, and the increasing willingness of consumers to make larger and larger payments over mobile.

Counterintuitively though, this should be a boon for the industry. Despite being heavily associated with physical, plastic cards, Visa sees its growth in the digital space. Each transaction that occurs online must go through some form of payment provider, with the credit or debit card being the primary method. As more and more transactions move online cash and checks become more outmoded methods of payment, and the proportion of transactions that must go through financial services firms increases.

On a macro level, digital payments are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20% until 2020, significantly outpacing the growth in physical transactions and decreasing their proportion in the marketplace. This trend works in tandem with the shift to subscription based models which have become the norm in the growing technology space; think Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Office 365, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Amazon Prime (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). The default option for these subscription based services is entering card details online, and herein lies the opportunity for financial services firms to toll a growing market.

Apple Pay:

Product Differentiation

In general, financial services companies are difficult to differentiate from their competitors. This is due to the fact that they offer a generally homogenous product in the service of credit or liquidity. Instead, consumers are often drawn to particular brands by their strategic partnerships with banks and retailers. There is an incredibly strong networking effect, which allows companies to build on their success as they become more and more prevalent and so enticing for the customer. This builds a robust moat for companies in the industry, massively increasing the cost barrier for new entrants. As such, the competition between companies in the industry is heated while being protected from outside insurgents and low in risk. Visa spent $3.4 billion while MasterCard spent $4.8 billion in marketing to attract new customers in 2016, which further increases this cost to entry, reducing the risk profile of all companies in the industry including Visa.

Visa's Digital Network

Though the above is true for all competitors, Visa is capitalizing on these networking effects and building a strong moat around new technologies.

The striking fact about Visa is that it is utilizing the growing digital market and the moat building strategy discussed above. For every dollar spent on a physical transaction, 17c goes to Visa. For digital payments, that number is an incredible 43c.

Part of the explanation for this is certainly the greater need for e-commerce transactions to link through to a card due the missing competitors of cash and checks. Another part is the increased proportion of subscription pricing which relies on cards for seamless automatic payments. But Visa seems to be specifically focusing on building valuable partnerships to exceed industry-wide trends.

In June, Visa announced its purchase of a stake in $2.25 billion Swedish technology company Klarna. Originally modeled as an alternative to cards, Klarna provides Visa with a strong foothold in the European e-commerce market, providing it surety of fees and the ability to dynamically roll-out product level partnerships as new technologies become available. The details of the purchase were not disclosed, but Klarna announced that it was issuing new equity to make way for the purchase, suggesting that Visa will have a guiding role to play in its future. No doubt it will have been incentivized by the private company's US anchor clients of Shopify and Shoes.com, both of which lead the way in online retail.

This continues Visa's strong trend of making strategic investments in technology-oriented payment providers. In 2014, it invested in Stripe and Square Inc., and digital wallet start-up LoopPay Inc. Moreover, Visa landed a flagship deal in 2016 with another former rival, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). What is clear, is that Visa is making substantial investments into the digital space, and is not sitting idly whilst relying on broad digital trends to buoy its future prospects. The highly rated CEO Al Kelly is acting aggressively to maximize the landscape on offer.

Valuation

In this section, we produce a valuation for Visa using comparables analysis. Similar companies operating in the industry have been selected to compare; in this case, American Express, MasterCard and, PayPal Holdings. The closest competitors are American Express and MasterCard. Visa does not issue cards or credit itself and operates only in the servicing portion of the financing cycle. As such, while Visa is often erroneously thought of in similar terms to banks, these have not been included. The comparison with PYPL provides insight as to the comparison between an integrated physical and digital provider with a pure new technology company.

P/E 2017 EV/Sales 2017 % Revenue Per Share Growth ('16-'17) % Operating Margin 2017 MasterCard 31.7 11.8 15.5 54.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. 47.5 5.7 18.4 13.7 American Express 17.4 3.1 3.9 23.5 Visa 37.1 13.5 23.6 66.2 Average (exc. Visa) 32.2 6.9 12.6 30.4

Visa has a very high projected revenue growth and operating margin in comparison to similar firms in the industry. As such, investors have rallied around the stock, and its P/E Ratio is around 37, a higher figure than the comparable average of 32.2. Removing PayPal from the comparison, which may be considered more like a tech stock, we obtain an average PE of 24.5, widening this gap even further. Investors pay a premium for Visa which has performed steadily for a number of years, and seem bullish at its prospects including in the digital space. We think that Visa offers a high quality stock at a comparatively high valuation. At current prices, the investment might still be profitable given the long run trends that should continue to push the stock higher over the coming years. However, new investors should be wary of the degree to which these wins are priced in, and the risk that Visa cannot continue its fruitful forays into new industries.

Conclusion

Visa is the dominant player in the plastic card business. It is making the transition to digital well, and seems to be seizing opportunities as they arise. However, the industry remains highly competitive, and the pace of technological change presents risks on the horizon if Visa cannot keep up with customer behavior.

We currently own American Express, but we started our position at $52. At $100, Visa represents a position that requires investors to be confident that the future will continue to be like the past, with the company justifying its premium price tag. We believe that the stock offers quality for investors as a steadily growing company with a clear plan for growth. It is a well managed company whose major risks are at this point limited and distant.

