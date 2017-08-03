Bull Market In Soft Commodities, But Natural Gas, Grains Collapse On Cool Weather

The Collapse in Grains and Natural Gas on Weather

When we last wrote for SA a few weeks ago, we heeded sort of a warning flag that the big time early July heat may begin to fade, due to what we call a negative Eastern Pacific Oscillation Index (-EPO). This has to do with a large warm block near or to the northwest of Alaska, which in turn would potentially result in a "cooler" mid-late summer forecast for U.S. natural gas and grain areas. The result, about a 10% break in natural gas prices (UNG) and soybeans (SOYB) , corn (CORN) and wheat (WEAT), have taken it on the chin, as well.

How could the grain ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) fall some 10% in the midst of drought conditions in Canada, the western Midwest and northern Plains? Judging market psychology and timing for the last 35 years, I can tell you how important it is to look at A) The commitment of Traders Report; B) Historical prices of grains in summer when the weather cools (usually bearish); and C) The global situation, which is still awash in grains, given record crops the last several years. Soybeans have a chance to test $9.00 by fall, barring any new weather development.

100 degree Midwest heat excited grain and natural gas traders in early to Mid-July. However, we altered our summer forecast to clients towards cool, due to the -EPO discussed in our last report on SA.

Looking back at grain prices, I found only one case in the last 20 years when corn and soybeans rose in August when the weather was cool. That was 2004 when drought and an early freeze rallied prices. This 2004 analog year from our long-range weather forecast program Climatech, came in handy in predicting the recent bear move in grains and also natural gas.

Hurricanes and Typhoons

One of the strongest Typhoons in history invaded the Pacific this week (Noru) with winds of up to 215 MPH. It has since weakened, but was probably the fastest developing storm I have ever seen. At one point, winds increased 90 MPH in less than 12 hours. Normally, when the Pacific has storms of this intensity, they occur during an El Nino event. When this happens the Atlantic hurricane season tends to be weak. However, models are beginning to show some hurricane activity over the next two weeks. The fact that the eastern tropical Pacific is actually not acting like an El Nino event, could increase tropical activity very shortly. Nevertheless, less than 15-20% of natural gas production is in the Gulf (compared to the Pre-Katrina years when it was more like 50-60%). Usually, natural gas rallies on " psychology only" on any Gulf Coast threat and then falls back when the storms actually make land-fall. It will take more than one Gulf strike this summer/fall and hot weather to get us out of the doldrums in natural gas.

Some models have a strong hurricane approaching Florida or the East Coast in the next 12 days, but this particular model has produced too many false alarms to get excited at this juncture.

The Bull Market in Soft Commodities

In our Climatelligence newsletter last month, we pointed out how seasonally cocoa prices (NIB) tend to bottom in July and developing wet weather could inspire a big short position in this market, to run for cover. Remember what I said, above? Look at the Commitment of Traders Reports. When a position becomes too big in one direction, look for fundamental reasons to bet the other way.

In the case of cocoa, traders went from a record long position on El Nino two years ago, to a record short position last June. Now strong demand and some weather issues in west Africa have helped prices.

The cocoa market has already rallied more than 10% since our recommendation to buy, to clients. Dry weather is needed in West Africa during the dry season to allow beans to develop fully and not be vulnerable to disease issues. If wet weather was to continue and then we had El Nino form with winter weather issues, cocoa prices could soar even more. However, coffee (JO) has also been on a tear lately and potentially has more upside potential than cocoa. Vietnam has seen some of the tightest stocks of Robusta coffee (instant variety coffee) in years due to various weather issues, while there have been reports of disease issues to the 2017 Brazil crop. This has inspired short covering. Coffee traders should pay close attention to weather forecasts during the critical October-December bloom period in Brazil. A hot, dry fall would cause prices to soar. However, if the next crop receives good fall moisture, prices probably will not rise above $1.50.

Sugar (CANE) may be worth looking into from the long side if we can sell off some first. The Indian Monsoon is weakening and this could damper hopes of a huge Indian sugar crop if rains do not return soon. Globally, sugar production is expected to erase part of last year's deficit. So, with Thailand and the Brazil crop expected to be huge, I am not convinced we are looking at a massive rally.

The bottom line is, that soft commodities have been on a tear lately, but jumping into the game at this late stage with a full-fledged El Nino forming and further weather issues around the globe, should only be done with conservative long option strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.