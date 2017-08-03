Ocular: Bulls Eye Short

It appears to me that OCUL management continues to mislead investors about the chances of OTX-TP Phase 3 success.

There is more:

OCUL hid bad OTX-TP Phase 2b data in plain sight

I wrote an article on July 14th trying to prove that OTX-TP will not be able to replicate the efficacy it achieved at 8am at later time points in the day. I also showed how the company tried to divert attention from the fact that the actual primary endpoint in the Phase 3 trial includes 10am and 4pm time points, in addition to 8am. Therefore, the Phase 3 trial doesn't have a lot of chance of success. I asked three key opinion leaders (KOLs) to review my analysis, and each of them agreed with my conclusions. But even I had no idea how bad the situation really is:

First, let's take a quick look at OCUL's disclosures about their Phase 2b trial efficacy results.

November 17, 2015, OCUL made the attached presentation at an Investor Conference. Slide 30 describes OTX-TP efficacy. January 29, 2016, OCUL made the attached presentation at the Glaucoma 360 conference. Slides 16-18 describe OTX-TP efficacy. March 10, 2016 OCUL filed their 2015 Form 10-K. I'm attaching the pages that describe the OTX-TP clinical program. April 6, 2016 OCUL held an Investor Analyst Day. I'm attaching that slideshow again. Slides 53-55 describe OTX-TP efficacy. I wanted to attach a more recent corporate slideshow, but none are available on the company's website. But I'm sure you would find the same OTX-TP efficacy chart in all of them.

I have to confess, I did NOT find anything unusual at first. But I believe there was a specific reason behind OCUL's efforts to divert attention from the true primary endpoint in the Phase 3 OTX-TP trials.

Every Single OCUL presentation, whether from before their 2015 10-K was filed, or whether from after it was filed, ONLY shows the data from the 8am time point. Therefore, everyone assumes that OTX-TP efficacy is about 5.2mmHg or 5.7mmHg on a post hoc basis. However, if you read the 10-K VERY carefully, which apparently I did not do, and neither did any of the sell-side analysts (except for HCW which launched coverage recently), we would have noticed the VERY BAD Phase 2b data at the OTHER time points, which OCUL actually captured in the Phase 2b trial:

At several time points later in the day, IOP reduction was 2.3-2.8mmHg. That's in line with the placebo reduction in the recently completed ITEK Phase 3 trial. For the Phase 3 trial to be successful, I believe they'll need to show 5mmHg of reduction at each time point, in addition to beating placebo. Therefore, I think this data proves conclusively that the Phase 3 does not have much chance to work. In fact, OTX-TP performed much worse than the 4.25mmHg reduction shown by trabodenoson for ITEK. And ITEK's Phase 3 failed completely. Personally, I have never seen post hoc adjustments increase efficacy in a new trial by over 100%

Since the bad data IS disclosed in OCUL's SEC filings, I guess investors will not be able to blame the company's management in case the Phase 3 trial fails. However, is it honest not to make any reference to this data in any company presentation and not even in their analyst day slide show?! I guess, that's for each person to decide for themselves.

Since the data at these later time points looks truly awful, I'm not surprised that OCUL is reluctant to include it in their slide shows, and that they tried to divert attention from the fact that for the Phase 3 to work, they need to show success at all of these time points as well.

It appears to me that OCUL management continues to mislead investors about the chances of OTX-TP Phase 3 success

Every investor knows that OCUL management changed some of the enrollment criteria for the ongoing Phase 3 OTX-TP trial, based on some post hoc analyses. Let's take a closer look at these adjustments, which are supposed to increase the chances of success in Phase 3. After I made an inquiry about my above findings to one of the banks, they relayed a message from OCUL management:

Let's start with Point 2. The idea that a single drop of placebo in the morning (and maybe at night) eliminated half of the product's efficacy, as one KOL with whom I discussed this question put it: "It's idiotic." OTX-TP is supposed to be eluting drug 24/7 for three months straight. A drop of water stays on the eye a couple of minutes at most. Patients wash their faces, use lubricating eye drops, take showers, rub their eyes, etc. If a drop of water in fact had an impact on efficacy, then this product would be completely useless, because it would never work at all. Let's look at Point #3 next. It's not obvious at first, but that sentence was crafted EXTREMELY carefully. It was crafted to sound like they are enrolling "better" patients in the Phase 3 trial. The company writes that they are "only enrolling prostaglandin responders" in the Phase 3, which you would think implies that the Phase 2b included patients who were non-responders. They go on to say that "this criterion was not used" in the Phase 2. Which you would think implies that non-responders were not excluded in the Phase 2, but they are being excluded from the Phase 3. If you thought this is what that sentence implies, then you would be WRONG!!!! Attached is a poster the company displayed at 2017 ARVO. It clearly states that "a history or inadequate response or no response to topical prostaglandin or beta-blocker eye drops" was a "Major Exclusion Criteria" in the Phase 2b. Therefore, hoping for better patients in Phase 3, in my opinion, is a fool's errand. My understanding is that prostaglandin naive patients in the Phase 3 trial receive a travoprost run-in period. They are only allowed to enroll in the trial if they demonstrate a 5mmHg reduction in IOP. Since this is an active-only run-in, it is not excluding placebo responders, only those who do not respond to travoprost. But those patients were ALREADY excluded in the Phase 2b as the poster states! Therefore, patients in the Phase 3 are not actually any more likely to respond to travoprost. Now, we need to consider Point 1. The company found that "when a 6 week vs. 5 week washout period was used, an additional 1mm IOP reduction was observed." While I understand that the 1mm greater IOP reduction is the narrative the company has been trying to promote, this number is FALSE . (In some documents, the company displays a 1.1mmHg, and in others a 0.6mmHg, post hoc improvement.) If you look at the bottom of the 10-K disclosure I uploaded, the additional IOP reduction for OTX-TP increased only by 0.6mmHg post hoc; BUT that's ONLY AFTER ALSO removing the "non-responders," unlike this email claims. The 1.1mm number was calculated RELATIVE to timolol, because timolol did worse in the post hoc analysis. But since the Phase 3 trial will not be comparing OTX-TP to timolol, the 1.1mm number is completely meaningless, and the trial's success will depend on OTX-TP's ability to reduce IOP vs. baseline.

. (In some documents, the company displays a 1.1mmHg, and in others a 0.6mmHg, post hoc improvement.) If you look at the bottom of the 10-K disclosure I uploaded, the additional IOP reduction for OTX-TP increased only by 0.6mmHg post hoc; that's ONLY AFTER removing the "non-responders," unlike this email claims. The 1.1mm number was calculated RELATIVE to timolol, because timolol did worse in the post hoc analysis. But since the Phase 3 trial will not be comparing OTX-TP to timolol, the 1.1mm number is completely meaningless, and the trial's success will depend on OTX-TP's ability to reduce IOP vs. baseline. The 10-K states: "When we excluded patients on more than one glaucoma medication and used the baseline of five weeks of washout for comparisons of the OTX-TP group and the timolol group, the differences in mean reduction in intraocular pressure between the OTX-TP treatment group and the timolol group at the 8:00 a.m. time point on day 30, 60 and 90 narrowed to an average of 1.1 mmHg from an average of 2.2 mmHg based on the pre-specified criteria."

used the baseline of five weeks of washout for comparisons of the OTX-TP group and the timolol group, the differences in mean reduction in intraocular pressure between the OTX-TP treatment group and the timolol group at the 8:00 a.m. time point on day 30, 60 and 90 narrowed to an average of 1.1 mmHg from an average of 2.2 mmHg based on the pre-specified criteria." Furthermore, this 0.6mmHg improvement was observed ONLY at the 8am time point!!! But as I have been repeating constantly, the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 also contains later endpoints. Did these post hoc analyses show a greater benefit later in the day? I highly doubt it. But it would be nice if the company disclosed that information also.

There is also a Freudian slip in the email. I believe the actual post hoc analysis used 5 weeks of washout vs. 4 weeks, not 6 weeks vs. 5 weeks, like the email claims. Maybe they wish, they used 6 weeks as washout, like some other companies have. The fact is, if there had been actual non-responders in the Phase 2b, excluding those alone would have improved the average efficacy. Maybe even a 5-week washout alone could have made a difference, since there is evidence that prostaglandin effects can last for a long time. But in reality even these two adjustments together did not make a material difference with the 0.6mmHg improvement. I would be curious about the sample size of the subgroup where the alleged 1.1mmHg improvement vs. timolol was observed. I would bet it's very small, since the entire trial only had 70 patients. Therefore, any "finding" in my opinion is a result of pure chance. Also, the company simply could have said, the Phase 2b included all comers, the Phase 3 will only include prostaglandin responders, like every other normal company does. But they did not, because that's not the case. They had to resort to grammatical gymnastics. They also had to cut the data a second time to produce any measurable difference. I'm not going to review every sell-side report again, but I'm pretty sure all the analysts are just quoting management about the merit of these changes; just like the bank that I asked about the chances of the Phase 3 working, in light of this (to me) new information. I reached out to OCUL management asking whether they felt that their slides of OTX-TP efficacy and the changes to recruitment procedures fairly represented the chances of the Phase 3 trial to work, but I have not received a response.

Manufacturing issues may have led to increased rate of eye infections in Phase 2B OTX-TP study

Let's start this with a brief review also. In all of the slideshows I uploaded above, OCUL also made disclosures about OTX-TP safety.

Slide 31 in the November 2015 slide show. Slide 21 in the January 2016 slide show. The 10-K states: "The most common adverse event was inflammatory reaction, which was noted in five patients. All adverse events were transient in nature and resolved by the end of the trial." Slide 56 in the April 2016 Analyst Day slide show.

Clearly, all is well on the safety front and there is nothing to worry about. However, the above Phase 2b poster may tell a different story. We need to understand that both drug and control arms in the Phase 2b received an OCUL plug. Control patients received a placebo plug.

First, in the safety section the poster states that "Two subjects in the OTX-TP group and two in the Timolol group discontinued study participation due to an ocular AE." Clearly, the statement from the 10-K saying "all adverse events were transient and resolved by the end of the trial" is at the very least misleading. The events may have resolved, but 6% of the patients on drug had to drop out of the trial. I'm not sure if an AE leads to discontinuation is called "transient." It's certainly not transient from the perspective of completing the trial. Second, the poster shows that 12% patients on OTX-TP and 10% of patients on placebo plug experienced "dacryocanaliculitis." Canaliculitis is an eye infection. I was told by KOLs that it may also be caused by physical irritation associated with inserting a foreign object (the plugs). The only way to know for sure, whether or not it's an infection or inflammation, is to culture a patient sample. I have reached out to OCUL management trying to find out whether they in fact cultured those patients, but have not heard a response. I was told by doctors familiar with the Phase 2b trial that cultures were not done. "Inflammatory response" maybe the reported MedDRA term, but that doesn't change the fact that these are eye infections (And it's 8 patients, not 5) My theory is different. I tried to look up what the "background" rate of canaliculitis is with punctal plugs. The highest rate I was able to find on PubMed came from this meta analysis. It claims an 8% rate. I think it's reasonable to think that OTX-TP Phase 2b trial demonstrated an excess rate of canaliculitis with 10-12%. I think this excess rate of canaliculitis may be explained by OCUL's manufacturing issues. To my knowledge OTX-TP and Dextenza are made in the same manufacturing facility. And I would imagine the company uses similar procedures in making and handling all of their plugs

If you recall, Observation 7 of Form 483 OCUL received in 2016 stated that: "Equipment for adequate control over air pressure, micro-organisms, humidity, and temperature is not provided when appropriate for the manufacture, processing, packing or holding of a drug product." Source. Meaning, the manufacturing facility is clean, but not 100% sterile.

Observation 2 of Form 483 OCUL received in 2017 stated that "lots [redacted] were released for human use in Clinical Trials [redacted] respectively; without identification of critical defects and without critical defect limits established." Source

Since OTX-TP and Dextenza were made in the same place, and the company probably handled them the same way, I think it would be reasonable to think that plugs made in a clean, but not sterile, environment resulted in some eye infections. While the Phase 2b poster doesn't explicitly say what AE's lead to discontinuations from the trial, but I would guess that half the patients who had canaliculitis required removal of their plug. The other half may have received medication and the problem went away. This is my theory based on all the public information.

Misleading disclosures across manufacturing, R&D and commercial

While OCUL management has tried to be careful to make their SEC filings reasonably accurate, their direct communications with investors were anything but:

Misstatements on manufacturing have been adequately documented in prior articles. In R&D, in addition to not being straightforward with investors regarding the primary endpoint in the OTX-TP Phase 3 trial, OCUL hasn't been straightforward with the full efficacy data from the Phase 2b trial. I don't think they have been straightforward about the safety data from the Phase 2b either. On the commercial front, I still find it hard to believe no one seems to be bothered about the Company's strategy to enable sales in "j-code type settings." I do not understand how that's appropriate.

Is there a limit to facts sell-side is able to ignore in promoting OCUL stock?

Sell-side ignored the warning signs on Dextenza. Some are still expecting a quick approval. The company just reduced headcount by 19%, including the chief commercial officer, so launch may not be imminent.

The narrative on OTX-TP has been the following: the product showed ~5% efficacy in Phase 2b. Since management improved recruitment criteria, Phase 3 efficacy will be higher. Post hoc efficacy in Phase 2b was already ~1.1mmHg better. The two trials have the same primary endpoint. But the FDA allowed the Phase 3 to be run against placebo (vs. timolol non-inferiority in Phase 2b), which is easy to beat; therefore, success is nearly guaranteed.

Every single assumption in that story is false:

OTX-TP showed a 3.3mmHg average efficacy in Phase 2b, even worse than trabodenoson from ITEK, nowhere near the 5% assumed. Changes in enrollment criteria are either silly (no placebo drops) and some are presented in a misleading way (non-responders+longer washout). They only improved IOP reduction for OTX-TP by about 0.6mmHg, from 5.1 to 5.7mmHg at 8am in the Phase 2b. (No one knows about later time points) And more than likely, they were made on a meaningless sample size. Phase 3 primary endpoint is VERY different from Phase 2b. Nine time points vs. two. And the Phase 2b data at those later time points is only ~2.3 to ~2.8mmHg. Just like placebo. Beating placebo is not easy, as the more efficacious ITEK drug has failed

I also find it hard to understand how analysts are continuing to recommend OCUL to their customers in light of the misleading way OCUL has presented information to them and to investors.

I understand it's embarrassing to admit oversights in reading public filings, or making other mistakes. But the reality is, everyone makes mistakes, myself included. When I wrote my first OCUL article, I had no idea that the company hasn't even responded to their 483. When I wrote my second article, I had no idea that OCUL actually measured later time points in the Phase 2 OTX-TP trial. And maybe there is information I'm not aware of at the moment. But all I can do is make the best decisions based on the information available to me at any given time.

Errata

Speaking about mistakes, one of the KOLs who reviewed my prior analysis made two corrections. First, he told me the reason for OTX-TP's poor efficacy is not related to the lower dose vs. Travatan drops. Rather, it has to do w/ two factors: a) only a portion of the dose reaches the cornea. A lot of the drug gets absorbed through other parts of the eye where it does not impact IOP. b) prostaglandin receptors need time to rest; continuous exposure to drug may be dampening efficacy. Second, I should not have mentioned Rhopressa, since that's an agent whose IOP reduction is comparable regardless of baseline. However, popular combination products and other prostaglandins show a much lower IOP reduction at later time points in the day.

