Pioneer Natural Resources' Stock Valuation Is Too High

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) trades at a significant premium to most other exploration and production companies based on three metrics; revenue, PV-10 valuation and quality of drilling opportunities. The company is well managed and has a very strong balance sheet. Pioneer has almost $2.1 billion in cash and marketable investments and only has $2.4 billion in debt. However, the strength of its balance sheet does not justify a market-cap of $25 billion.

First, Pioneer's reported revenue is accurate based on SEC approved GAAP accounting. But investors who don't do deep due diligence may not be aware that Pioneer's oil and gas revenue is not as high as the top-line indicates. Below is a partial look at the income statement from the company's second quarter 10-Q:

Notice that for the six months ended June 30, 2017, Pioneer is reporting $3.1 billion in revenue. Pioneer includes gains or losses on derivatives and asset sales in the top-line of its income statement. By backing those two categories out, Pioneer's operating revenue falls to just over $2.6 billion.

But what really caught my eye is the $1.001 billion in sales of purchased oil and gas. By scrolling down to the expense line one sees that Pioneer spent $1.034 billion to purchase that oil and gas. Clearly investors should back these transactions out of top-line revenues. By doing that Pioneer actually has only $1.6 billion in top-line revenue from operations for the first six months of the year, not $3.1 billion. Annualized that comes out to $3.2 billion in revenue. This means Pioneer is trading for almost 8 times current 12 month trailing annualized revenue from operations.

Pioneer is trading at a much higher multiple to revenue than most exploration and production companies. For example, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) had $4.4 billion in operating revenues in the first six months of the year according to their second quarter 10-Q. This is based on an apples to apples comparison by making the same top-line revenue adjustments for Andarko that were made for Pioneer. Now it needs to be pointed out Anadarko has $15 billion in long-term debt and $3 billion in cash. By factoring in the debt, effectively Anadarko Petroleum is trading for 5 times its enterprise value for annualized oil and gas adjusted revenues versus 8 times enterprise value for Pioneer Natural Resources.

The company's 2016 10-K states "The Company's Standardized Measure of total proved reserves as of December 31, 2016 was $4.2 billion, including $4.0 billion and $178 million related to proved developed and proved undeveloped reserves, respectively." Pioneer is trading for over 6 times its PV-10 valuation, which is also at a premium to most other exploration and production companies.

Finally, the real reason for Pioneer to trade at a substantial premium should be the quality of the acreage it owns and its prime drilling opportunities. Here is a look at the internal rates of return Pioneer is reporting for its wells in the Permian Basin:

Pioneer is expecting a range of 40% to 75% internal rates of return for the wells it plans to drill in the Permian Basin. This is based on $50 per barrel of oil and $3 per Mcf for natural gas. That is a solid opportunity. But is it worth a significant premium in stock valuation?

Just for comparison purposes one could look at the potential internal rates of returns for core-of-the-core drilling locations for Whiting Petroleum (WLL) in the Bakken and Three Forks:

It may be hard to see in the slide, but at $50 per barrel oil prices Whiting anticipates potential internal rates of return for its premium drilling locations to range between 55% and 118%. As can be seen here, Whiting has a lot of debt and investors should do a lot of due diligence before considering them. The point is to show that lots of other drillers have opportunities equal to or better than Pioneer has at the current time.

Again, Pioneer is a well run company with an excellent balance sheet. But it is only worth so much compared to its peers. While the company deserves to trade at a premium valuation, that premium appears to be too rich.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.