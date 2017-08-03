JPMorgan Doing Well In A Still-Challenging Environment

The love affair between Wall Street and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has cooled slightly since my last update on the company, but only slightly, as the shares have risen 7% since mid-January – a little less than the S&P 500 and worse than Citi (NYSE:C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), but still better than regional banks like U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), not to mention banking indices like the KBW Bank Index.

Not everything is going perfectly, as net interest margin leverage is still modest at best across the sector and JPMorgan saw rare underperformance from its trading and i-banking operations. But JPMorgan is posting excellent loan growth and good expense leverage, and still has room to grow across businesses like consumer and business banking, as well as asset/wealth management and other fee-generating services like treasury and payments. With good near-term performance and a credible ramp toward 15% returns on tangible common equity, a share price in the low $90s is not unreasonable and still leaves the door open for high single-digit to low double-digit annual returns.

A Quick Look Back

JPMorgan's quarterly results always have a lot of moving parts, but the overall takeaway was positive in my view. Sequential net interest income growth was modest, as net interest margin actually declined slightly, but JPMorgan's NIM performance wasn't much different than that of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citi, U.S. Bancorp, Wells, or the large bank sub-sector in general.

What was a little more unusual was that this long-time leader in many segments of trading and investment banking underperformed in the quarter, with core revenue down both year-over-year and sequentially.

Loan growth remains quite strong, with core loans up 3% sequentially and strong growth in both C&I and CRE lending. Although consumer lending was flat excluding card lending (up 4%), mortgages were also up in the quarter. JPMorgan did see some deceleration from the first quarter in core loan growth, but that was typical of the space and backed up by the recent Fed loan officer survey that indicated weaker loan demand in the second quarter.

Credit quality remains good, with JPMorgan's non-performing loan ratio below those of Citi and Bank of America, as well as large banks as a group (U.S. Bancorp is one of the few large banks with a lower NPL ratio). Costs also seem to be in check; expense growth is decelerating and the efficiency ratio is improving.

Several Avenues To Keep Growing

Between the company's Investor Day earlier this year and the subsequent financial reports and analyst conference calls, JPMorgan has stayed relatively consistent with its goals and strategies. Loan growth expectations seem to be shrinking, though, and that's worth watching. Rate hikes have not thus far done much to boost net interest margins and a rising cost of funds (including higher deposit betas) could continue to be an issue. With that, generating loan growth and generating growth from fee-producing business will be more important.

Loan growth will probably slow from these levels in the next couple of years, but despite its size JPMorgan still has opportunities to grow its lending. With a large deposit base and branch network, JPMorgan is well-placed to continue to benefit from both consumer lending demand as well as commercial lending growth. The company is gaining working on gaining share in California and continues to invest in growing its commercial lending platform – especially commercial real estate lending where it is surprisingly underexposed (around 4% of the loan book) relative to Bank of America (around 6%), U.S. Bancorp (around 8%), and Wells Fargo (around 11%).

Outside of lending, I expect JPMorgan to continue looking for ways to expand its fee-generating businesses. The bank is already a very large player in payments, but has stepped up its efforts to gain business in areas like Treasury and Custody – businesses that have been pretty lucrative for U.S. Bancorp over the years. I also expect a stronger effort in asset and wealth management, but that is likely to be a drawn-out multiyear affair.

There are “buts” to consider in the growth outlook. Credit risks seem to be rising in some areas of lending, including autos, card, and multifamily. JPMorgan does have an usually large exposure to multifamily among the larger banks (around 7% of the book, compared to around 1% for Bank of America and Citi and 2% for U.S. Bancorp and Wells), but its auto exposure is pretty average and not really skewed toward subprime. As for cards, delinquencies have been picking up, but still running below 3% and not too troubling overall in my opinion. This is a sizable chunk of the bank's loan book, though (around 15%, versus 24% at Citi and 12% at Bank of America), so it has to be watched.

The Opportunity

Should the new administration in Washington follow through on pledges to reduce regulatory burdens and tax rates for banks, JPMorgan would be a big beneficiary. Lower GSIB surcharges would be especially welcome (JPMorgan is punished for its complexity and key interconnected position within the financial system); freeing up capital to return to shareholders, but leaving behind the optimized cost structure that management has pursued to mitigate the effects of the higher surcharges.

JPMorgan is less spread-dependent than smaller banks that generate less of their revenue from fees (including trading activities) and that might not be such a bad thing for the near future. While higher deposit betas and rising costs are a threat, JPMorgan has been doing well generating growth in low-cost deposits, including double-digit growth in retail digital deposits in the second quarter.

Relative to the start of the year, I'm more confident in JPMorgan's ability to generate higher ROEs and ROTCEs down the line, and I think an ROTCE of 15% is a credible goal for the relatively near future (ROTCE was 14.3% this quarter). Tweaking my ROE estimates slightly, my five-year earnings growth estimate moves up over 6%, with my long-term growth estimate moving above 4%. Those earnings estimates, as well as the ROTCE-based TBV approach, support a fair value now in the high $80's to mid $90's, or an implied total return in the high single-digits to low double-digits.

The Bottom Line

There aren't a lot of good cheap banks in the market, but JPMorgan still looks attractive on a relative basis. Management has shown that it can execute consistently at a high level and although there are above-average risks due to the nature of the business, I think investors get good compensation for those risks. All told, I think this is still a solid hold and worth considering on dips/pullbacks.