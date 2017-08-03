Read Read's Lips - No Deals Without U.S. Tax Reform Decision

If the sector is hoping to take its cue from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on strategic maneuvers it could be waiting a while. The group's Chief Executive Ian Read says big deals were probably off the table until the US made up its mind on tax reform, resolution of which could take months or even longer.

While other pharma leaders blame high biotech valuations as the primary reason for not pulling the M&A trigger, Mr. Read said Pfizer's reluctance had been down to the uncertainty over potential changes to US taxation and how that might affect the financial engineering of deals. Whatever the case, the biggest fish is not chasing quarry right now, suggesting that there might be no end in sight for the M&A drought (Second-quarter deals show a sector set on pause, July 3, 2017).

Pulling back

It is remarkable to see that a company with an acquisition tally of more than $100bn over a decade has barely opened its checkbook in 2017. The lone deal announced this year was a minority stake in the drug delivery company ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), the value of which was not disclosed.



Where's Pfizer? Tallying the giant's M&A activity Year Deal value ($m) Deal count 2017 - 1 2016 21,539 12 2015 17,610 5 2014 1,030 3 2012 700 2 2011 3,966 4 2010 895 4 2009 68,137 3 2008 195 3 2007 447 2 2006 835 2 Total 115,354 41

Given its role as an instigator of mega merger waves, Pfizer's absence is significant. Without the fear of a predator, there is less motivation for defensive deals to counter Pfizer's might.

Mr. Read said Pfizer's business development team needed Congress and the White House to conclude tax reform negotiations before it could make calls on whether potential deals were profitable. This caution could be justified internally by Pfizer's failure to secure a purchase of Allergan, a deal that fell apart based on changes to US tax regulations on re-domiciling to an overseas jurisdiction.

"Tax reform will change the net value of assets in the marketplace in various ways, and we think it's prudent to wait for a decision on tax reform so that we can really understand the valuation of our assets as we do these reviews across all of our business," Mr. Read said in the group's second quarter earnings call. "Right now I believe we need to see tax reform or the absence of tax reform to understand what the market values are."

Pfizer's Finance Chief, Frank D'Amelio, listed as a highest priority a "territorial" US regime that would tax only domestic profits, followed by a temporary reduction of the tax rate on repatriation of overseas profits and lower overall corporate rates. Cash repatriation is, of course, thought to be a key trigger for M&A activity - Pfizer has most of its assets in overseas subsidiaries, and brought into the US the largest amount among pharma groups in the last holiday (Repatriation windfall could spur US M&A, November 15, 2016).

Getting a final decision on tax law could take months, however. The White House and chairmen of the two congressional tax writing committees only put out a joint statement committing to writing legislation last Thursday. Congress will spend most of August in recess and will likely be consumed with budget matters in September, so much of the hard work could be pushed away until October; many observers believe that passage might not happen until 2018.

Sentinel effect

Pfizer's time out is just another sign of how M&A has sputtered in 2017, something that looks even weaker if J&J's $30bn takeout of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) is excluded. Three of the 10 biggest deals are for generics companies, and of those 10 largest deals only Actelion, Ariad (NASDAQ:ARIA) and Colucid (NASDAQ:CLCD) constituted truly innovative businesses.



Your M&A story so far in 2017 - top 10 deals Acquiring company Target company or business unit Deal value ($m) Johnson & Johnson Actelion 30,000 Takeda Ariad Pharmaceuticals 5,200 Consortium of Investors Stada Arzneimittel 4,358 Fresenius Akorn 4,300 Consortium of Investors Biotest 1,398 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Neuroderm 1,100 Sawai Pharmaceutical Generic pharmaceuticals business of Upsher-Smith Laboratories 1,050 Ipsen Merrimack's commercial & manufacturing infrastructure for Onivyde 1,025 Lilly Colucid Pharmaceuticals 960 Consortium of Investors Inova Pharmaceuticals (subsidiary of Valeant) 930

Pharma executives have been vocal about unjustifiable valuations, with Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) R&D Chief, Elias Zerhouni, being the latest to join the chorus on the subject of oncology developers in particular being valued too high.

Either by stimulating defensive transactions or signalling promising disease areas or technologies, Pfizer's acquisitions are a sentinel for the sector. Mr. Read's words yesterday will not make deal bankers happy, and could leave investors and executives wondering how to spark new interest in deal-making.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.