Multimedia Weekly Digest: Choosing Emerging Markets

With the Dow topping 22K, people are either bullish on the US markets or looking elsewhere, waiting for the bottom to fall out. Those looking elsewhere seem content with emerging markets. VanEck explains why:

...the change of administration in the U.S. certainly raised some concerns about protectionism and that there was, perhaps, a chance that there would be actual follow-through in terms of the rhetoric that we had seen on the stump. This has quite clearly not been the case. As these fears dissipated somewhat, it was like a fog lifting. And, of course, the positioning was pretty light in emerging markets. So, momentum tends to develop some momentum and that is certainly what has happened for the asset class in terms of the overall fit in global equities. I think that what has happened is that, in the past, because emerging markets' economies were very strong and companies were always looking for the next thing, they were always talking about top line growth and investing in capex. What we have now and we have had for the last year is a really significant pickup in operating profitability and we have seen a substantial downturn in terms of capex because we do not need as much capex as before. If you have operating profitability picking up and less money going in to capex, that means you have much more free cash flow. Amongst the listed, non-financial, sectors in emerging markets, corporate balance sheets are pretty under-levered. Approximately half of what the leverage ratios are for developed markets. So this free cash flow is going in to under-levered balance sheets. I think most of the scenarios of what happens to that cash are positive for equity investors.

Geoffrey Caveney, in an interview with Cheddar TV, also looks at the emerging markets as a good option for investors, but especially likes Asia, specifically Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, India and China which he says has gotten better results than anywhere else. Among other reasons, he attributes this to Asia not being as reliant on commodities for its growth.

