Eldorado Gold - 2nd Quarter Results... How Low Can It Go?

Eldorado Gold released its earnings 2Q'17 results on July 28, 2017. We had nothing to cheer about unfortunately.

Image: Skouries mine.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Investment Thesis:

Eldorado Gold is producing gold mainly from two mines in Turkey (61,640 Oz in Q2'17) and sold recently three mines in China (58,323 Oz in Q1'16). The company has three projects in Greece: Skouries, Olympias and Stratoni ("zinc").

One major and ongoing problem is the Greece project pipeline. Anita Soni from Credit Suisse justified in recent stock downgrade by:

... With the Olympias guidance revision, Skouries pushed out one year and potential arbitration by the MOEE; (ii) another re-assessment of timelines and capital plans in Greece in light of on-going challenges; and (III) prolonged negative FCF until 2021 if Skouries is built,

However, looking at the balance sheet I see perhaps a good opportunity for the midterm at or below $2 per share.

Q2'17 Balance sheet snapshot (7 consecutive quarters):

To access the 2Q'17 conference call transcript. [Click here].

To access the May 16, 2017 presentation. [Click here].

2Q'17 1Q'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Production In Oz 63,692 75,172 103,144 117,782 124,110 140,989 169,732 Gold revenues Revenues In $ Million 72.2 82.74 90.5 111.9 127.2 140.6 156.0 170.0 162.7 171.5 160.0 164.1 189.4 Total cash cost $/Oz 484 466 531 566 607 603 567 AISC In $/Oz 846 791 880 890 933 886 914 Net Earnings $ Million 11.2 2.67 (32.5) 20.7 11.7 0.7 (1,238.0) Shares Outstanding Million 717.5 717.3 716.59 716.59 716.59 716.59 716.59 Adjusted EPS 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.01 EPS 0.02 0.01 (0.05) 0.03 (0.46) 0.00 (1.73) Average realized gold price $/Oz 1,262 1,222 1,211 1,335 1,270 1,198 1,105 Total Debt $ Million 592.69 591.85 591.59 601.4 620.5 589.9 589.4 Asset held for sale Net asset held for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 822.66 649.44 - - - - - - Cash generated from operations $ Million (27.71) 47.77 44.5 64.6 2.5 25.1 28.9 Cash and Cash equivalent $ Million 752.11 (See note below) 873.9 888 412 203 231 293 Dividend per share 0.02C$ 0.02C$ 0.02C$ 0 0 0 Suspend.

Total liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion, including $752.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit at quarter end. Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits after payment for the acquisition of Integra was $609.3 million .

. Dividend In line with the terms and Conditions of the Company's Dividend Policy, where no dividend is paid on a realized gold price under $1,250 for gold sold in the prior six months, the Company will suspend the cash payment of its semi-annual dividend effective the third quarter of 2017. The realized price by the Company on gold sold during the first half of 2017 was $1,240.

TB1 - Production of Gold per mine per Quarter (7) - Excluding properties sold:

Country Mine 2Q'17 Oz 1Q'17 Oz 4Q'16 Oz 3Q'16 Oz 2Q'16 Oz 1Q'16 Oz 4Q'15 Oz Turkey Kişladağ 38,456 52,644 59,291 49,270 49,924 52,376 64,574 Efemcukuru 23,184 22,528 23,213 24,229 23,406 27,516 24,434 Greece Olympias 2,052 0 0 0 0 (2,774) (4,978) Total 63,692 75,172 82,504 73,499 83,330 79,892 89,008

Important graphs:

Eldorado gold production has significantly fallen down after the sale of its Chinese assets (Three producing mines and one project.)

2017 Outlook

In 2017 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000 – 340,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Olympias Phase II. Cash costs are forecasted at $500 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to be approximately $900 per ounce.

Integra Gold Acquisition

During the quarter, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Integra Gold Corp. To acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares that the Company did not already own by way of a plan of arrangement.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Integra shareholders collectively received, for all the issued common shares of Integra that Eldorado did not already own, approximately CAD$129 million cash and 77 million common shares of Eldorado (representing approximately 10% of the total issued common shares of Eldorado, post-completion of the Arrangement). Total consideration was approximately $360 million, inclusive of Integra shares held by Eldorado. The Arrangement was successfully completed on July 10, 2017. The new CEO, M. Georges Burns said:

We're now looking forward to releasing a prefeasibility study in early 2018 which will include the drilling that Integra had not previously captured in their PEA in February 2017. We expect to declare maiden reserve and incorporate 170,000 meters of drilling not included in the March 2017 resource. We expect these results to clearly demonstrate why this is a good deal.

Commentary

Eldorado Gold released its earnings 2Q'17 results on July 28, 2017. Shareholders had really nothing to cheer about, unfortunately. Revenues were down quarter over quarter, the dividend will be interrupted next quarter and Greece pile up delays. It was a total disappointment and I was not surprised by the street reaction.

1 - Revenues were down from $75.17 million last quarter to $63.69 million this quarter. It is due mainly to the gold production at Kisladag, below initial expectations, down nearly 27% quarter over quarter. According to Paul Skayman:

We do expect Q3 to be similar to Q2 in terms of ounce production [Kisladag] and a pickup in Q4 to meet or exceed the 180,000 ounce guidance number for the full year.

And also, the company experienced shipping delays at Efemcukuru.

2 - Due to the company dividend policy, the dividend will be not be paid next quarter. Eldorado gold paid $11 million last quarter.

3 - Greece isn't going smoothly, delays at Skourie by one-year, and a bottleneck at Olympia reducing production guidance.

At the Olympia circuit the company has identified a bottleneck in the tailing fixation which forced Eldorado gold to cut guidance by 20k Oz. And, of course, Skourie lags behind with the government's publicly stated intention to go ahead with arbitration (If initiated could take could take a minimum of four months). The company added an extra one-year delay for Skourie completion to now 2020.

Conclusion

Credit Suisse analyst, Anita Soni's recent EGO downgrade to "underperformed" from "neutral" -- with a target at now $2.40 from $3.25 -- really weakened the stock, which skidded down from about $2.40 to yesterday $1.99 in a few days and on small volume. As always, when the selling begins, it tends to go longer and stronger than it should. What we are seeing here is an over-reaction, in my opinion.

While, I agree with Anita Soni about the negative effects of the delays in Greece, I believe the Kisladag issue is not really a big one and has been solved already with guidance unchanged.

The company has a good project pipeline and added Integra gold in its portfolio (100%); shows over $1 per share in cash, and no net debt. I find the picture quite safe, and I bought shares between $2 and $1.99 yesterday, expecting to add more.

However, Eldorado Gold may eventually sink further down depending on the future gold price and it is extremely important to trade always EGO in correlation with the price of gold.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold miners. Thank you for your support.

