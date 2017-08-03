Natural Grocers: Left For Dead But Could Investors Be In For A Positive Surprise?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) - whose stock price has declined by roughly 60% over the past two years - has been an expensive and painful reminder for investors about the challenges of investing in retail-related businesses (and grocery more specifically). The company’s results have stumbled in recent years due to factors both within and outside of its control. Additional uncertainty has entered the picture recently with Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) attempted purchase of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). However, with NGVC’s stock price trading at around $8.60 per share, has the market gone too far? I believe the answer is yes. However, the company’s management team must demonstrate that it is serious about generating the FCF that the business is capable of by continuing to slow new store growth. If, however, the company continues to pursue >10% new store growth in FY2018 while comp sales trends remain at their current depressed level, the market will likely continue to value the company as if it is going out of business.

Left For Dead Valuation

If NGVC continues to slow new store development in FY2018 as I discuss later, I believe the company can generate after-tax cash flow of around $1.80 per share in FY2017 (9/30 fiscal year end) and potentially in excess of $2.00 per share in FY2018. If I am right, this would imply that NGVC is currently trading at around 4.2-4.8x cash flow (or a 21-24% cash flow yield). That is an incredibly low valuation for a company with very minimal debt (around 1x EBITDA) and seems to reflect a belief by the market that either (1) the company will spend itself into bankruptcy, and/or (2) that AMZN is about to embark on a massive price-cutting strategy at WFM that will devastate NGVC’s sales and profits.

At this point we can only speculate about AMZN’s strategy with WFM and what the ultimate impact to NGVC and the broader grocery industry will be. However, at around 4x potential cash flow, the market is already pricing in a lot of bad news. For example, I estimate that even if NGVC’s comp sales were to decline by a devastating 10% in FY2018, and their gross margins were to contract by 100bps, the company would still likely generate after-tax cash flow in excess of $1.0 per share next year (i.e. the stock today would still be trading at <10x after-tax cash flow). The company would also likely remain FCF positive under this dire scenario as long as they commit now to opening less that 10 stores in FY2018.

Given that NGVC's store base is very young (40% of the stores are <3 years old), the vast majority of NGVC’s cash flow is currently “free” and does not need to be reinvested in maintenance. The company has historically chosen to reinvest 100% of this “free” cash flow into new store expansion, which has caused actual reported FCF to be zero or even negative. However, given the increasingly competitive environment, and management’s desire to live within cash flow, the company began shrinking the number of new stores they were adding to their development pipeline around 1 year ago. These efforts are only just starting to show. For example, in Q3 new store growth will slow to +18.6% YOY. This will slow even further in Q4 to around +12-13% YOY. This compares to reported growth of 20.5% and 22.4% YOY in Q2 and Q1, respectively.

I believe that the company’s management team will likely continue to slow new store growth further in FY2018 given that their pipeline of announced new stores is now down to only 8 locations, many of which have been on the list for over a year now. I would like to see the company commit to opening 10 stores or less in FY2018. This would result in new store growth of around only 5-6% YOY by Q4 of FY2018. A more moderate growth rate will allow the company to be even more selective with its location choices, cause cash flow to grow significantly, and reported FCF to finally reflect something closer to reality. Baring a significant deterioration in comp sales trends, and assuming the company opens 10 stores or less in FY2018, I believe FCF could exceed $1.0 per share next year.

The company typically determines its new store development plans for its upcoming fiscal year during its summer board meeting. During the company’s FY2016 Q3 conference call last year they provided some preliminary guidance on the FY2017 new store development plans that came out of this meeting. Hopefully the company will provide similar preliminary guidance for the upcoming fiscal year on Thursday’s conference call. If so, and the guidance does reflect a further moderation in new store expansion, I believe investors and analysts will be better able to start valuing the company on its significant FCF generation capability, rather than its deceptively low reported net income.

Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that NGVC is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 4.9x FY2017 EBITDA and 4.2x FY2018 EBITDA. This is on the extreme low-end of prior comparable transactions in the grocery industry and implies a significant level of financial distress. For comparison purposes, AMZN is paying around 10.6x FY2017 EBITDA and 10.1x FY2018 EBITDA for WFM. At only 7.0x FY2018 EBITDA NGVC could be worth more than $15 per share, or more than 80% higher than the current stock price.

Comp Sales Trends

The company’s comp sales have suffered in recent years due to a number of factors including their concentrated exposure to oil & gas markets (~50% of their store base), the increasing ubiquity of natural and organic products at conventional grocery stores, rapid new store growth by a number of competitors, internal cannibalization from NGVC’s efforts to in-fill a number of its existing markets, and the worst deflationary environment for conventional grocery prices in decades. Ouch! While the AMZN/WFM combination remains a dark and ominous-looking cloud on the horizon, there are some reasons for optimism regarding near-term comp sales.

First, the company’s exposure to oil & gas producing markets should begin to become more of a tailwind (or at least not a headwind) in Q3 and beyond. Oil & gas drilling activity troughed in the June quarter of last year. Rotary rig counts in the US are now up over 100% YOY. This is beginning to have a positive impact on employment levels and wages in these local economies.

Additionally, while it is true that conventional grocers are selling more natural and organic products, the company’s product standards are the highest in the industry and remain highly differentiated. For example, the company sells only 100% organic produce, 100% pasture- based dairy, and 100% free range eggs. However, I believe they have historically not done a good enough job of telling this story. Most consumers still do not understand the difference between a free range egg, a “cage free” egg, and/or a conventional factory-raised egg. This limited understanding is exacerbated when conventional factory-raised eggs are selling for $0.99/dozen due to a short-term glut of excess eggs. However, the company recently introduced a new “Here vs. Here” marketing campaign in an attempt to better explain the differences in quality standards between the products they sell and those of their competitors. They began to roll these ads out on television, radio, outdoor billboards, and social media outlets in a limited number of test markets late in Q2. The company said this initial test run produced a measurable lift in sales for these markets relative to control markets. As a result, the company began expanding this advertising campaign beyond the initial test markets during Q3. I look forward to hearing how this campaign is progressing during Thursday's call.

There are also early indications that the severe deflationary environment in conventional grocery products is beginning to fade. During Kroger’s (NYSE:KR) June conference call the company said deflation pressures had begun to ease significantly and they were beginning to experience small inflation in some categories. While NGVC has not experienced this deflation in the natural and organic products it sells, it becomes increasingly hard to sell these products when their pricing spreads above conventional products are expanding. Stable or increasing costs for conventional grocery products should cause this pricing spread to stabilize or even begin to decrease going forward.

Comp sales headwinds from competitive openings should also begin to subside given that many of the company's key competitors, such as WFM and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), continue to indicate that they will slow new store opening in NGVC’s markets. In addition, many small independent grocers and Co-ops have been closing their doors recently as the competitive environment has intensified (such as this article discusses or just Google “Co-op grocery closing”). I believe Co-ops are one of the primary sources of market share for NGVC when it enters new markets. NGVC has numerous scale and cost advantages vs these similarly small natural, organic, and locally-focused stores. For example, this Co-op's sales dropped 30% when NGVC entered its market. NGVC’s slower new store growth should also reduce the negative impact of internal cannibalization on comp sales going forward.

Comp sales should also benefit from the relocation of the company's Boulder store at the end of Q2. The store was relocated approximately 1 block down the street into a much larger building with their modern design and styling. Historically, the Boulder store has been the company’s number 1 store in terms of sales and profits. This is despite the fact that it was the company’s oldest and most outdated store, was very small and cramped, had challenging parking, and also shared the same parking lot as one of WFM’s largest and most profitable stores. Based on my research this relocation has already been extremely successful. I believe the comp sales lift from this store alone could lift the company's mature store and overall comp sales by up to 200bps and 100bps, respectively, over the next few quarters beginning with Q3's results to be released Thursday.

Finally, it’s worth noting that during the company’s Q2 call in May they indicated that comp sales improved sequentially from January through April with April’s comps turning positive. I’m surprised that consensus estimates seem to imply a negative comp for the full quarter despite the company's indication that the quarter started out with positive comp sales trends .

Expense Management Efforts

In addition to the number of initiatives underway to boost comp sales, the company has also implemented a number of expense initiatives to improve profitability. First, the company’s slower than expected comp sales trends resulted in increased levels of shrink earlier this fiscal year. In Q2 the company started to show progress on its efforts to improve these shrink trends and were confident that additional improvement would continue.

The company has also been very focused on improving its store labor hours to sales metric. This metric got a little out of hand earlier this year as the company was caught off guard by the deteriorating comp sales trends last fall around the election but showed much better improvement in Q2. If this trend continued in Q3 I estimate that average store-level expenses could be down as much as 8% YOY for the full year in FY2017.

Another interesting effort underway to increase productivity is the company's change to using a standardized floor layout for all of its stores going forward. Historically the company has had 140 stores with 140 different floor plans and layouts. The excessive administrative overhead and inefficiencies of this process are obvious in hindsight. By moving to a standardized floor plan going forward the company will be able to meaningfully reduce the amount of administrative overheard in designing and permitting each new store.

This brings me to my next point. With the company transitioning to significantly less new store openings going forward, and each new store having a more standardized layout, I believe the company's management team will begin to have more time to dedicate to improving individual store operations and performance. It seems likely to me that after 5+ years of being focused on grinding out 20% annual new store growth, which would put a tremendous strain on the resources of any organization, that individual store operations may have been a bit overlooked. It's hard to quantify how much room for improvement they may be but it would not surprise if it was material.

Slower New Store Growth = Higher Margins, Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow

While I do believe there is still room for moderate new store growth going forward – especially in more select markets where the company’s higher product standards are more highly valued by consumers and/or its smaller, more nimble, and lower-cost store model is competitively advantaged relative to WFM or SFM – I believe the company should continue to slow its growth rate further in FY2018 by opening 10 stores or less. As I’ve mentioned, I believe this would allow the company’s cash flow and FCF to expand significantly, which would go a long way towards disproving the bear-case that the company’s business model is not competitive in the current environment and that the management team will spend itself into bankruptcy.

Slower growth would help boost earnings and cash flow by reducing the drag from unprofitable sub-scale new stores. The company’s new stores have typically opened at around $4m in sales in year 1 and then grown significantly from there over the next 5 years to something around $6-$8m in annual sales (the company’s average comp store has sales of ~$6.5m). At $4m in sales, however, I estimate that every new store the company opens is a roughly $500k drag on total operating income in year 1 ($150-$250k in store-level operating losses and $200-$300k in pre-opening costs - see table below). The aggregate impact of this has been significant for NGVC. For example, as of Q2, the company had opened 23 new stores over the last 12 months. Using my math, this would indicate that new stores in total were a roughly $11.5m drag on the company’s stated operating income of $16.9m over the last 12-months. Said another way, if the company hadn’t opened any new stores, its operating income likely could have been around $28.4m over this same period, or 71% higher than the reported figure. This also would have resulted in around $0.80 of EPS.

By the end of September the number of new stores opened over the last 12 months will have shrunk to approximately 15 or 16. This, combined with an even further reduction in new store openings in FY2018, break-even or better profitability of new stores in year 2, and prudent overhead expense management could provide a substantial tailwind to reported operating income next year. If the company were to also able to achieve even a 2% comp as a result of some of the factors I mentioned above, the potential operating leverage would be very significant. I believe the company could generate after-tax cash flow in excess of $2.0 per share and reported FCF in excess of $1.0 per share under this scenario vs its current stock price of around $8.6 per share.

Should the Company Remain Independent Long-Term?

Once the company has demonstrated its ability to generate a significant amount of FCF in the current competitive environment, and has likely achieved a more reasonable valuation in the market as a result, its management team should consider reassessing its long-term strategic plans and goals. Given the significant amount of consolidation taking place in the market, the company should consider whether a combination with another larger entity, such as a Kroger or Albertsons, would enable it to better compete over the long-term. A combination or partnership with a larger entity would give NGVC additional scale and purchasing power while still allowing it to be run as an independent banner under the current management team. This sort of structure would allow NGVC to run its business in ways that remain true to its core founding principles, in addition to better enabling the company to continue to providing customers with only the highest quality natural and organic products at Every Day Affordable Prices®. Kroger’s strategic partnership with Lucky’s Market is one possible example of how such a structure could be achieved for the benefit of all shareholders, employees, and customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGVC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

