ABB Has To Be Better Than This

ABB wasn't the only industrial company to post an iffy second quarter earnings report, but it is another reminder that the company's growth and margin trajectory hasn't been consistent

When you find yourself slipping into the role of an apologist for a company, that's a good time to revisit whether owning the shares still makes sense. Such is the case with ABB (NYSE:ABB), as this European industrial conglomerate has managed to deliver “not good enough” performance for longer than I'd care to acknowledge. ABB's five-year, three-year, and one-year performances have been better than Emerson (NYSE:EMR), but not up the standards set by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), too, has seemed to have its house in better order of late. Granted, these are blunt comparisons of businesses, but it does support the idea that ABB has room (and need) for improvement.

There are still bullish arguments to support ABB. I believe the company is underway with plans to make its automation business(es) even more competitive, and I think the long-term potential for electric vehicle-related charging and infrastructure equipment is meaningful. Moreover, the company has the liquidity and flexibility to execute meaningful deals if management wishes to go that route. I still believe 3%-4% long-term revenue growth is plausible (although my 5% to 6% FCF growth rate is looking more tenuous), supporting a fair value around $25.

A Lackluster Second Quarter

ABB wasn't the only company to report a set of second quarter results that left the Street wanting more. Companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY), Kone (OTCPK:KNYJY), and Spectris (OTCPK:SEPJY) reported disappointing results and paid the price in the market, and more than a few companies met or beat published estimates and still sold off on assorted worries about margin leverage, a slower pace of growth, and so on. So, ABB was in good company … but does that make you feel any better?

Revenue fell almost 3% as reported, but rose 1% in organic terms, which was a little short of expectations and a noticeable slowdown from the 3% growth in the first quarter. Industrial Automation was the weakest, with a 7% contraction in organic revenue, while Robotics and Motion saw 5% growth on renewed vigor in the robot business. Electrification Products was up a bit (2% growth), and Power Grids was flat. All of these results were misses relative to sell-side expectations except for EP.

The bigger issue for the quarter was further down the income statement, where higher input prices and under-utilized capacity weighed on margins. Operating income declined 7%, with a 50bp decline in margin. On a segment level, only one business showed growth (Power Grids, up 1%, with margins still below 10%), and Robotics & Motion missed relatively meaningfully with a 5% decline in earnings and a 130bp contraction in margin. EP and Industrial Automation both saw 7% declines in earnings, though IA's margin actually did improve slightly (while EP's contracted almost a full point).

Management was apparently caught flat-footed by rising commodity prices, which is troubling given that rising input costs has been flagged as an item of concern for the sell-side on the industrial sector for a couple of quarters now. The over-capacity issue is perhaps more forgivable, but management isn't looking at another large-scale restructuring, so orders/volumes had better improve shortly or this could be a lingering issue.

On a brighter note, orders did improve, with 3% organic growth coming in a little better than expected. The company's book-to-bill is still below 1, but only just, and Industrial Automation returned to order growth after eight straight negative quarters on improvements in oil/gas and mining. Robotics and Motion was also quite strong, with order growth of 14%, while Power Grids was down 3% on order timing and EP was down 1%.

More M&A On The Way?

ABB still has the capacity to do more M&A if management wishes to do so; the company's net debt to EBITDA is below 2x and the company will likely be generating close to $3 billion a year in FCF for the foreseeable future.

As is typically the case, there's no shortage of rumored targets. The most recent rumors have ABB looking at Larsen & Toubro's, low- and medium-voltage switchgear business and Hexagon's (OTCPK:HXGBY) Manufacturing Intelligence business (which includes software and metrology). Rumors are still in play that ABB is looking at GE's (NYSE:GE) Industrial Solutions business, which includes power products like UPS, drives/controls, and electrical distribution products like breakers and switches. Any/all of those make some sense and fit with ABB's stated strategy. I'll also beat a few dead horses again and state that I'd hope ABB would at least kick the tires on companies like Endress + Hauser, Sick, and Beckhoff.

Absent M&A, What Can Drive Better Results?

ABB still has the unfortunate reality of several major weak markets to deal with. While many utilities are still looking to update, upgrade, and expand their power grids, that's a slow process and ABB management described demand as “selective”. On the industrial side, process industries like oil/gas and mining are coming up off the bottoms, but slowly and good demand in food/beverage can only go so far (especially with the auto space softening). In transports, rail is relatively healthy ,but marine is looking pretty awful outside of the smallish cruise ship sector, as offshore oil/gas remains weak.

On the other hand, robot demand was strong this quarter and ABB has the opportunity to do well here in the coming quarters. Low/medium voltage needs a healthier overall industrial economy, but that seems to be slowly coming into play. ABB is also laying the groundwork for better performance in China; with expanding remote monitoring and asset management solutions, ABB is improving its service quality in this market and shrinking some of the advantage that local vendors like HollySys (NASDAQ:HOLI) have exploited in recent years.

Longer term, there are still relevant drivers that can support better growth for ABB. More and more countries and auto OEMs are committing to an electric vehicle (or EV) future, and ABB is very well-placed for this trend, with a strong suite of charging products and supporting medium/low-voltage and grid infrastructure offerings. Siemens, Schneider, and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) aren't going to concede this market to ABB, but ABB appears to be in the lead today and this could grow into a $10B/year-plus opportunity if EV penetration really takes off in the next decade.

Other opportunities include upgrades to electrical transmission systems, including areas of strength for ABB like software and HVDC. Expanding its offering of cobots would allow ABB to extend its automation business even further and reduce the threat of would-be rivals like Teradyne (NYSE:TER) disrupting this market. Last and not least, re-shoring of manufacturing will almost certainly mean more automation, and even if manufacturing doesn't return to the U.S. in a big way, countries like China are increasingly adopting factory automation.

The Opportunity

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% to 4%, with the recent B&R acquisition adding a little boost to the long-run potential. I'm also still looking for FCF margins to expand into the low double-digits over time, supporting a 5% to 6% growth rate, but the Power Grids and Industrial Automation businesses have to continue to improve for that to happen.

The Bottom Line

With a $25 fair value, there's still some upside to ABB, but I cannot argue with investors who prefer to go with companies like Rockwell or Schneider today on the basis of better execution. ABB can do better than this, but the difference between “can” and “will” is critical in investing and ABB has certainly earned some of the skepticism that follows it. A stronger second half would go a long way toward easing some of that skepticism, but with the underlying global economy looking stronger, ABB has to start executing better.

