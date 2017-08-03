The Fed Lights The Fuse For Commodities Prices

Commodities prices were falling in June, and early July as the prospects for higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy weighed on the raw materials sector. Even though the dollar was moving lower, many commodities were paying lots more attention to the action in the bond market. After all, higher rates increase the cost of carrying inventories, and many consumers of staples would rather buy on a hand-to-mouth basis instead of stockpiling requirements for coming months. The price of iron ore fell to $52.63 on June 13, and crude oil slumped to $42.05 on June 21. Gold and silver fell to lows of $1204 and $15.145 respectively on July 10. Copper was trading below $2.55 per pound in the middle of June, and many other commodities prices were grinding lower. Even the price of explosive lumber, which traded at $416 per 1,000 board feet in April, fell to the $334.10 level on June 27.

Many of the members of the commodities sector found bottoms in late June, and early July, and when the U.S. Federal Reserve met in July they added some fuel to an already recovering sector as the market interpreted their statement and actions as dovish and bullish for raw materials prices.

No change in interest rate policy

At their June meeting, the FOMC told markets that the Fed funds rate is likely to rise one more time in 2017 so the markets did not expect a July hike, and it was not disappointed. The committee left rates unchanged at their July meeting in a unanimous decision. The Fed has already hiked twice this year, and the third increase of 25 basis points is most likely to come at the end of the year at the December meeting. In December 2015 and 2016, the FOMC raised interest rates at both of the final meetings of the year.

The Fed had sounded very hawkish throughout 2017. At the beginning of the year, the aftermath of the surprise election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth president of the United States led many inflation sensitive markets to rally. Industrial commodities took off following last November’s election, and the rally lasted until February of this year. The prospects for infrastructure building caused the inflation rate to rise towards the target 2% level as raw material prices moved to the upside and the prospects for stimulus from fiscal rather than monetary policy stoked inflationary concerns. However, as the new president took office, the realities of Washington DC slowed down the agenda laid out during months of campaigning and the markets became dubious about the success of health care, infrastructure, and tax reform legislation. As of the beginning of August, none of these issues have reached any legislative conclusion which would lead markets to assume that fiscal stimulus is imminent. The central bank at its July meeting took into account the political realities and tempered their hawkish statements to a point where the market interpreted the statement that followed the meeting as dovish and the gradual approach a return to accommodation.

Fed Speak in the statement from the July FOMC meeting was dovish- QE to QT at a snail’s pace

One of the most hawkish issues addressed by the Fed at their June meeting was an announcement of plans for balance sheet normalization. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis the central bank employed low interest rates and quantitative easing, or repurchasing debt instruments, as tools for monetary stimulus. To avoid a deep recession, or worse, the Fed adopted policies to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit saving over from 2008 through the end of 2015. The legacy of the policy is a swelled balance sheet that contains around $4.5 trillion in debt instruments. Balance sheet normalization means that the central bank will begin to allow these debt securities to roll off their books as they mature. The move from a legacy of quantitative easing to a reduced balance sheet amounts to a quantitative tightening of credit as the debt securities will need to find new homes in the marketplace. QE to QT is a move away from accommodation. After the June meeting, bond prices moved lower in anticipation of the start of $50 billion per month in debt hitting the markets. However, at their July meeting, the Fed softened their rhetoric by saying that balance sheet normalization will commence “relatively soon” rather than immediately or imminently. The slight tweak in Fed Speak caused the dollar to move to the downside and bond prices to rally.

The dollar falls in the wake of the statement

The dollar had been falling since it hit the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index at the start of January 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the dollar has declined from its January highs to lows of 92.39 on August 2 and remains at under the 93 level in deeply oversold territory. The 11% decline in the dollar is a huge move for the currency, and it has declined for several reasons. The dollar has moved to the downside because the uncertainty over the future of the Europe Union and euro currency seems to have disappeared with the election of a Pro-EU leader in France, Emmanuel Macron. Additionally, it appears that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will sail to a fourth term in the September election, so the fears of other Brexit type events in Europe are currently over. Additionally, ECB President Mario Draghi has been making hawkish statements of late, and the end of European QE and interest rates at negative forty basis points seem to be on the horizon. The dollar took off to the upside in May 2014 when the Fed announced its intention to taper QE, and the euro currency has rallied from under $1.04 to over $1.19 since last December as accommodative policies appear to be coming to an end in Europe. Even though the Fed hiked rates twice so far in 2017, the dollar has continued to fall against other world currencies.

At the same time, the legislative gridlock in Washington DC has contributed to the fall in the fall of the U.S. currency. The administration is not at all concerned with the weakening dollar, and both the president and his Treasury secretary have stated, on multiple occasions, they would like to see a weaker dollar which makes U.S. exports more competitive on global markets and reduces the trade deficit. Moreover, it seems like every time there is a news event surrounding the Trump administration, the dollar plunges to a new low. The most recent example was the firing of the White House communications director who spent only ten days in the job. When the White House announced his dismissal, the dollar fell to a new low on the September dollar index futures contract on July 31.

One of the most important signs that a market is weak is when something happens in the market that should make an asset move higher, but it does not move to the upside. We have seen many examples of this in 2017 when it comes to the dollar. The two interest rate hikes did not cause the dollar to move to the upside and statements about balance sheet normalization were met with more selling in the greenback. The price action in the U.S. currency has been weak, and it is now fast approaching a level of critical support from a technical perspective which could jeopardize the bull market that commenced back in May 2014.

Are central banks buying dollars to soften the fall?

As the weekly chart shows, 91.88 is a critical line in the sand for the rally in the dollar index that started in May 2014 at 78.93 and took it to highs of 103.815 in January 2017. 91.88 is the May 2016 lows in the index and is only 0.51 above the midpoint or 50% retracement level of the move that took the dollar higher for two and one-half years.

The weekly chart illustrates that the dollar index is has fallen into deeply oversold territory and it has needed a recovery rally for a long time. However, it seems that any uptick in the dollar has just created another opportunity to sell the greenback which is approaching a support level that has been a magnet for the value of the U.S. currency. It is possible that if the dollar continues lower and falls below its technical support, central banks and monetary authorities will likely attempt to manage the volatility in the currency market by buying dollars. After all, almost all nations around the world hold dollars because it is the reserve currency of the world and a decline in its value means a decline in the value of their total reserves. Moreover, one of the major roles for a central bank is to manage global currency markets in the interest of stability, and a continuation of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar could destabilize markets across all asset classes.

Commodities will benefit from the Fed’s gradual policy and Yellen’s desire for another term

One interesting thing to consider when it comes to the current makeup of the Fed is that Chairperson Janet Yellen wants to serve another term in her current role. The president will make a decision in the months ahead about reappointing the chair or replacing her with another person, perhaps Gary Cohn, his chief economic advisor. However, the president has stated that he wants a continuation of low interest rates to fuel economic growth and he wishes together with Yellen’s desire to keep her job could cause the Fed to continue pursuing a gradual course when it comes to tightening credit. The July statement by the FOMC looked a bit like a signal to the administration that the Fed will work closely with them in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, a more accommodative approach by the central bank together with a weaker dollar is a potent cocktail for the commodities markets. We have already seen the prices of many industrial commodities move to the upside over recent weeks. Crude oil rallied from $42.05 on June 21 to over $50 per barrel on July 31. The price of copper broke out to the upside and is trading at over $2.85 per pound which is the highest price since 2015. Iron ore has moved from $52.63 per ton in the middle of June to over $70, and gold and silver have both recovered from their July 10 lows. The commodities market is currently watching the dollar and interest rates before it makes its next move. If the dollar declines below critical support at 91.88 in the coming weeks, it is possible that we could see a rally of epic proportions in the raw materials sector. For now, the statement from the FOMC at their July meeting lit a bullish fuse for commodities prices and market action in currencies and debt over coming weeks will determine if the raw materials bull will charge once again.

