Fitbit- The Tides Are Turning

Despite FIT trading up 5% in pre-market trading, I believe there are several positive factors, which can propel the stock higher.

Yesterday, Fitbit (FIT) reported earnings and beat on both the top and bottom lines. On the top-line, FIT reported revenue of $353 million, which was above its guidance of $330 million - $350 million. Furthermore, the consensus estimate from analysts was for FIT to report -$0.22 per share on the bottom-line, but it reported a much smaller non-GAAP net loss of just $0.08 per share. FIT's stock is up more than 5% in pre-market trading and I expect more gains to come.

Guidance

Management also provided a more sanguine outlook of the future, with its Q3 and full year guidance. In Q3 of 2017, FIT expects revenue to be in the range of $380 million - $400 million. Additionally, management increased full-year guidance a bit, guiding for full year 2017 revenue to be in the range of $1.55 billion - $1.7 billion.

Coupled with this increased revenue projection, FIT expects its non-GAAP net loss to shrink to just -$0.05 to -$0.02 per share and projects that adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of -$12 million to breakeven. This guidance is surely a positive sign of a turnaround progressing. Revenue is growing while management is prudently reducing its cost structure and still investing in future products via prodigious R&D spending. (Note: R&D expenses have actually increased on a y/y basis, but management was still able to cut costs via a reduction in sales & marketing and general and administrative expenses).

Furthermore, during the conference call, following the earnings release, management discussed how sales were strong and its inventory is clean: "I am pleased to report that based upon North America inventory levels, the channel is now relatively clean with sell-through expected to match sell-in looking forward." This is a positive sign and I do not expect much in terms of write-offs from stale inventory in future quarters.

Another notable positive is that FIT expects to have its smartwatch available for the holiday season. There were rumors that it may be delayed so it is a great sign to hear FIT will be positioned to "enter the $10 billion-plus smartwatch market this holiday season."

Even with management increasing guidance a bit, I still believe FIT can beat these estimates, based on its top placement on Prime Day. In my previous article, Snatch Up Fitbit's Shares Ahead of Its Earnings Release, I delve further into the impact of Prime Day, discuss its new smartwatch, and provide other reasons FIT is an exceptional investment opportunity.

Gross Margin Improving and Operating Expenses Declining

Despite management continuing to grow the top-line and investing in future technology, they were still able to cut operating expenses. Management was able to cut operating expenses in the quarter by 7% and is on track to achieve its $850 million operating expense target. As discussed above, these cuts are coming from sales & marketing and general and administrative expenses, which is a very positive sign when considering that revenue is up on a sequential basis.

Moreover, the improving revenue is not a function of heavy discounting, as its non-GAAP gross margin actually improved by one basis point, to 43%. Furthermore, this gross margin figure included a one-time write-off of tooling from a discontinued product. During the conference call, management cited direct channel sales growing 34% y/y as one of the reasons for high gross margins.

Growing User Community

During the conference call, management discussed the importance of its growing community:

The Fitbit app enables individuals to connect to a community of others like them with similar interests or health goals where they can be inspired. Our users have embraced the ability to engage even more with our Feed feature. Since our March launch, Feed users have grown to 11.2 million users, generating 648 million page views, up 88% since our Q1 report. In addition, 2.5 million individuals have joined groups under Feed. Unlike the broader social networks, Fitbit's community is centered around health and fitness and is incredibly supportive. 74% of our posts received positive affirmation. The ability to interact and connect with people on a similar mission sustains motivation and creates the opportunity to make progress towards achieving your goals, whether those goals are improved fitness, to running your first 5K race, and managing diabetes or growing older with dignity. We believe there is a network effect where word of mouth can be powerful, not only driving device sales, but taking something that is hard and making it more fun and inspiring. Source: Earnings Presentation

In one of my previous articles, I outlined why this community feature can be very powerful and lead to substantial profits:

Not only will Fitbit's new Community update make Fitbit devices and apps stickier, helping to drive sales of its products and accessories, but it will also provide another avenue for FIT to generate revenue. Once FIT establishes a base of engaged users, it can begin to roll out sponsored posts. There are countless companies that would be eager to buy these sponsored posts since they will be targeted at users that are interested in improving their fitness. Moreover, FIT can uniquely leverage its customer data to target their ads in a way that no other social network can. For example, FIT can see that you do a significant amount of weight lifting and can tailor its ads to send protein powders or fitness equipment offers into your Feed. This type of tailored advertising cannot be matched by other social networks, which do not have access to this rich type of data. Once launched, FIT can experience hockey-stick type growth because creating this Community interface is a one-time, fixed cost. Once those fixed costs are covered, FIT's additional revenue will flow to the bottom line. This is why Facebook has such high gross margins.

Strong Balance Sheet

Despite all of these positives that I've outlined above, such as shrinking losses, sequential revenue growth, and a growing user community, FIT is trading at nearly just its net asset levels. FIT's market capitalization is just around $1.2 billion, but half of that market cap is covered by its cash & marketable securities, with FIT ending the quarter with $675.8 million. Furthermore, FIT has no debt and has $216.3 million of accounts receivable on its balance sheet, which is highly liquid. In total, FIT has total assets of $1.46 billion and total liabilities of just $535 million, so its net assets are around $1 billion, which is just around its total market capitalization! Therefore, I believe FIT is also an acquisition target for a number of different companies, including Microsoft (MSFT).

Conclusion

FIT reported a great quarter and the stock has increased about 5% in pre-market trading. Nonetheless, I believe the stock is still exceptionally cheap and see many positives on the horizon, which can propel it even higher. I happy to reaffirm my bullish outlook on FIT.

