Sky's The Limit For Ziopharm

Ziopharm, a Boston based biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies in oncology, presented a corporate update and its second quarter financial results on July 31, 2017. CEO Laurence Cooper led the presentation, giving updates on the company’s activities since its presentation at the ASCO conference in early June. Despite the slight delay in the initiation of a few of Ziopharm’s clinical trials, we maintain our bullish stance on Ziopharm. The company officially moved into a pivotal trial for its Ad-RTS-hIL-12 and Veledimex treatment, has a promising Point-of-Care platform, maintains a high number of upcoming clinical trials scheduled to begin in late 2017 and early 2018, and holds consistent, abundant cash resources. After the update from the call, we maintain our bullish stance, laid out in our last article.



Ad-RTS-hIL-12+Veledimex Pivotal Trial

Cooper announced the GBM Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex treatment’s progression into a Pivotal trial. With this information, we can conclude that Phase 1 was treated more as a Phase 2, accelerating the FDA approval process. Cooper expects to begin the Pivotal trial sooner rather than later moving into the second half of 2017. The company is still assessing the construction of the Pivotal trial’s protocol as well as wrapping up discussions with clinical advisors and regulators. Additionally, Cooper left the door open for the opportunity of a single arm trial using historical controls for the Pivotal trial. It is likely Ziopharm is still in discussion with regulatory bodies regarding the single arm study, but it could prove critical in accelerating the Pivotal trial in a smaller population with only a single arm. Although no new data has surfaced since our last post, we still maintain that based on its recent results, this treatment remains promising and contains massive upside, leading to a significant amount of the company’s undervaluation.



Stereotactic Trial: Pediatric and Anti-PD1

Branching off of the Ad-RTS-hIl-12 and Veledimex treatment moving into the Pivotal trial, Ziopharm has begun enrollment for a GBM Stereotactic treatment using Ad-RTS-hIL-12. This trial will involve a procedure in which Ad-RTS-hIL-12 is injected directly into the GBM patient’s tumor, followed by 14 days of Veledimex ingestion. According to Cooper, this trial serves the purpose to test the safety of applying the drug directly to the tumor. He also mentioned that the trial will remain consistent with their past Phase 1 trials, containing approximately 15-30 patients. This stereotactic trial will serve as a “runway” for two more GBM clinical trials, scheduled to begin Phase 1 in the second half of this year. The first trial tests the treatment of pediatric brain tumors. The second tests the Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex treatment in combination with anti-PD1. Because the results with the initial Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex trial were so encouraging, we have confidence in the potential of the Stereotactic trials to produce similar results. Overall, we believe in the Rheoswitch mechanism activated by the Veledimex, so we see enormous potential and opportunity for Ziopharm to grow through the success of these trials.



Point of Care Therapy Using CD19 Specific CAR-T Cells

Similarly, another interesting development that Cooper discussed was the use of CAR-T Therapy using CD19 and genetically modified T cells to treat Lymphoma and Leukemia. Point of care will take three generations to implement, meaning three different phases of manufacturing must occur before the patient is treated at the point of care. The first generation of the point of care technology process involves using the Sleeping Beauty system to produce CD19 specific CAR-T cells. Ziopharm tested this on their patients and compared their results to historical results with NHL and ALL patients. Ziopharm’s survival rates doubled when using the Sleeping Beauty system to complete the gene transfer.

The second generation technology involves shortening the time it takes to manufacture the CAR-T cells from four weeks (standard competitor time) to two weeks and transferring the genetically modified T cells using the nonviral Sleeping Beauty system to the patient. The two week reduction in manufacturing time can be critical to patients; they can have major responses when given the CAR-T cells earlier.

The third and final generation of the technology process involves taking the patient’s blood and transferring the gene of CAR+mbIL-15+switch+T cells in less than 2 days after the technology is introduced to the patient. This way, the T cell has the capability of recognizing the cancer cell with the CAR so the IL-15 can provide a “survival advantage after being infused”, as Cooper put it. So far, the only third generation data that has been collected is from mice, but the mice showed to be leukemia free and survived the infusion of Point-of-Care T cells. Ziopharm’s nonviral gene transfer with the Sleeping Beauty system gives them a cost efficient and regulatory advantage. Another exciting development pertaining to the Point-of-Care therapy is that Novartis’s CAR-T cell therapy CT019, has been recommended for approval by the FDA advisory committee. This is the first CAR-T cell therapy to receive recommendation for approval, which we interpret to mean that the FDA advisory committee has faith in and has made note of CAR-T cell therapies. Because we believe Ziopharm’s CAR-T science is strong, it is possible they could be in line to receive recommendation for approval by the FDA advisory committee at an accelerated rate since similar therapies have already been recommended for approval.





Picture can be found here

Upcoming Clinical Trials

Behind Ziopharm’s aforementioned Pivotal trial lie several trials set to begin Phase 1 in the latter half of 2017 or the following months of 2018. The initiation of some of the trials to be discussed have been pushed back slightly, but we do not place a significant amount of concern on this delay, as it is only a matter of a few months or so in each circumstance. Along with the Stereotactic trials in pediatric patients and in combination with anti PD-1, Ziopharm has upcoming trials using CAR, NK cells, and TCR. The company expects to initiate Phase 1 for CD33 to treat AML in the closing months of 2017. Also, it hopes to begin Phase 1 of the CD19 3rd generation CAR with mbIL15 (Point-of-Care) to treat Leukemia and Lymphoma in 2018. Closing out the CAR target, Ziopharm and Merck are in the process of developing therapeutic candidates for two CAR-T targets that are expressed on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Like the CD19 3rd generation CAR, they expect to begin Phase 1 of these two trials in 2018. Finally, in the second half of 2017, Ziopharm plans to initiate Phase 1 of an off-the-shelf primary NK Cell trial to treat AML and Phase 1 of a TCR targeted Sleeping Beauty neoantigen trial.





Picture can be found here.

Cash sources and partnership opportunitiesAs announced yesterday, Ziopharm currently has an unrestricted cash sum of $97.2 million, which is expected to fund the company’s expenses through the end of 2018. Additionally, the current research and development agreement between Ziopharm and the MD Anderson Cancer Center that gives Ziopharm access to the center’s patients and facilities allows $27.3 million in cash for programs conducted on site.

Ziopharm has also formed a partnership with Steve Rosenberg at the National Cancer Institute. Rosenberg will be using the Sleeping Beauty system to develop personalized immunotherapy for his patients because the system can reprogram T cells to help pinpoint solid tumors in the body. Ziopharm will also continue their partnership with Intrexon, the company that provides the Rheoswitch technology that has been so pivotal to the company’s success in clinical trials.



Risks and Negatives

The science of Ziopharm may be promising but the company has yet to turn a profit. EPS for Ziopharm is currently at a loss of $0.13. In addition to this, some of Ziopharm’s clinical trials have been pushed back. The third generation of CD19 CAR with mbIL-15 was originally supposed to begin in the second half of 2017, but it is now set to begin in the first half of 2018. The clinical trials using Ad-RTS-hIL-12 to treat pediatric brain tumors and Glioblastoma with Checkpoint and anti PD-1 have also been pushed back to the second half of 2017 when they were supposed to begin at the start of 2017. Finally, as always with pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets, the field and science is constantly changing, new companies are constantly emerging, and regulatory risk always exists.



Conclusion

We believe Ziopharm to be a heavily undervalued company and our sentiment about the company remains bullish. Essentially, we believe in the four mechanisms Ziopharm has set out to master in order to reduce costs and increase efficacy of gene and cell based therapies. These include the non-viral gene transfer Sleeping Beauty system, the Rheoswitch system, the Point-of-Care and Off-the-Shelf manufacturing, and the membrane bound IL-15. All of the ongoing and upcoming trials incorporate these mechanisms and if they remain on schedule, could result in great success driving Ziopharm’s value up. We also believe the partnerships will be very beneficial to the company, the shareholders, and the patients. Overall, we remain optimistic about Ziopharm’s potential to lead the way in immuno-oncology and look forward to more updates from the clinical trials in the near future.







Picture can be found here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.