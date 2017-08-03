Look Long On Brink's?

There are reasons we don't keep money under the bed. First of all, we'd all get killed by inflation. Secondly, it's inconvenient. Third, it's not secure. Banks and investments solve these problems, however what sometimes gets forgotten is the security of real hard cash moving from A to B, as against zeros and ones on a screen. This article examines the U.S. listed company Brink's (NYSE:BCO), the security and protection company, with the Richmond based company suggested as a potential long-term investment.

Brink's is a company with a big reputation. It operates, alone, or through agencies, in over 100 countries. It employs just under 60,000 staff, and runs a fleet of vehicles numbering more than 12,000. The company is primarily known for its armoured delivery trucks, and as a security provider for banks, governments, and mints. Indeed, the company has a history going back to Chicago and the year 1859. Brink's is international in nature, with approximately 75% of the company's business conducted outside the United States. Of course, the company doesn't just move valuables from one place to another, Brink's has diversified over the years since its inception. BCO also provides "intelligent" safes, processes bill payments, designs security systems, and offers general cash management services. The company has a market capitalisation of $3.361bn, and has had an outstanding year. Brinks is up 132.07% over the past twelve months, and this figure is an equally impressive 61.7% in the year-to-date. It might therefore seem like the time to buy has gone, but there are plenty of reasons to think that Brink's might, over the long-term, and likely with some ebbs and flows, be a solid company to take a position in.

First of all, in terms of the company's fundamentals, there are plenty of positives surrounding BCO, along with some negatives. Revenues have remained somewhat flat at just over $3bn, which can be interpreted as stability or a lack of forward growth, depending on your perspective, but when taking into account movements in the company's net income over the past three years, there is something to celebrate. Since 2014, when Brink's net income stood at a loss of $83.9m, the company first managed to reduce this number by 86% in just one year, to a loss of $11.9m. Last year Brink's posted its first profit in four years, earning a net income of $34.5m, and if bullish targets are met, by 2019 Brink's could be bringing in operating profits of upwards of $325m. Such growth would doubtless drive BCO's share price far higher than the $66.7 mark it presently stands at.

Brink's is presently reducing its debt levels, and in the past year the company's debt to capital ratio has fallen almost 70%. This ratio now stands at a still high, but much more manageable 55%. Investment has kept cash flow generation low, however cash flow of $4.34 (a margin of 5.55%) per share is still positive, and after financing cash flows, the company still produced cash in excess of $165m. Dividend growth remains, and is expected to remain, stable, if not rising, with dividend yields coming in at a five year average of 1.31%, whilst yearly EPS figures are up an excellent 487.59%. Indeed, the company has developed a recent history of exceeding forecasts, beating expected EPS figures in each of the past four quarters by an average of $0.13, or 24.72%. Should the company do so again, with the next earnings report expected in July, BCO's share price can be expected to climb further. EPS forecasts for this coming quarter predict $0.49. More cheer can be found in the fact that EPS figures are expected to grow by an average of up to $0.38 year-on-year until 2020, to a level of $3.8 per year (+30%). Such figures are bolstered by the fact that BCO's annual EPS before extraordinary items has consistently risen for the past five years, up from $1.09, to the present day's $2.70. With Brink's P/E Ratio standing around 2.7, should the company's growth forecasts prove true, there is a strong possibility that the company will be a solid long-term investment to add to your portfolio.

The company's recent share price performance also makes for positive reading. It's share price has risen in six out of the past ten days, and is up over 4% in the last two weeks. Volume is falling, however, possibly indicating a slight pull-back, but if you're interested in going long on BCO, buying on such dips could offer extra value. Price targets available for the company serve to corroborate the idea that Brink's is an attractive investment, with analysts polled by the FT predicting a further 7.9% rise for the company over the next twelve months, whilst analysis from Stockinvest.us suggests that BCO has the potential to climb by as much as a further 27%. There are of course risks and doubts with any investment, and an investment in Brink's is no different. The company is already trading at five year highs, and its share price might be due a correction. As already noted, the company's debt levels, although falling, remain too high, whilst insider selling has recently increased. Ultimately, however, Brink's is a solidly run company, with a strong position in the market, a positive recent earnings report, and the potential for long-term growth. Indeed, the company is bullish about its future plans, suggesting that its current aim to focus on growing its core-markets is likely to prove fruitful.

Of BCO's long-term plans, the company, which has issued guidance of growth in excess of 20% in operating income, believes that it has the opportunity to increase its market share amongst more than just its core client base of tier one financial clients. Brink's also intends to grow its sales through working with smaller tier two and tier three financial operations, and by pushing its higher margin cash processing services. Correspondingly the company has increased its marketing operation, with the aim of further boosting both overall brand awareness, and sales of its individual services. Brink's also intends to continue its consolidation programme, producing by 2020 a much leaner and meaner company, with the aim being an overall profit margin of upwards of 10%. Put simply, with more details available in the company's earnings report, or in their 2017 long-term investment plan, Brink's forecasts are positive, and should they be realised, BCO will prove to be a strong long-term bet.

