Devon Energy Can Manage A Low Price World

Oil production growth, reductions in its DD&A and LOE per BOE rates will power Devon through the end of 2017 and beyond.

There's a lot going on over at Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), but most importantly, the firm is generating free cash flow and posting positive profits. Let's dig in.

Financial overview

As a warning, I don't want to inundate you with numbers but as Devon Energy's financial statements are fairly complex for an upstream-oriented company, this is stuff worth knowing.

Out of Devon's $425 million in net income in Q2, $418 million came from its in-house operations and the remaining $7 million is its share of its midstream family's income. That included a $14 million gain from divestments and other factors, plus a $126 million gain on commodity derivatives, but still a solid quarter from Devon.

Understanding Devon Energy's cash flow situation takes a bit of work. The firm consolidates its financial statements with its midstream family, EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), which it owns 95 million and 110 million units of, respectively; equal to a market value of $3.6 billion as of July 2017.

Devon Energy generated $658 million in net operating cash flow during Q2 and EnLink posted $152 million in net operating cash flow. However, changes in working capital added $72 million to that figure. $810 million minus $72 million gets you $738 million, still modestly above $721 million in combined capital expenditures.

Breaking the capex down, Devon spent $505 million while EnLink spent $216 million ('other' factors push that up by $26 million and $2 million, respectively). Looking just at Devon, it took in at least $586 million in operating cash flow (excludes w/c gain) plus $67 million in distributions from its EnLink stake, clearly indicating that it's generating free cash flow. Quarterly dividend payments come out to just $33 million.

Putting this together, Devon Energy's upstream operations are generating positive income and free cash flow, aided somewhat by its hedging program. As those hedges are locking in oil prices in the low $50s, only a tad above current prices, Devon should be able to replicate these results going forward.

Its shift towards higher margin opportunities is being reflected in Devon's income statements, a favorable development that should continue alongside its ongoing transformation process (new wells plus shedding of non-core assets leads to lower DD&A and lease operating expenses on a BOE basis). From Q2 to the end of 2017, management expects Devon's LOE per BOE costs to fall by 5-10%.

Management cut Devon's capex budget down by $100 million in Q2, bringing its 2017 budget down to $1.9-2.2 billion. Roughly, half of that has been spent so far, implying a flat spend in 2H versus 1H. From Q4 2016 to the end of 2017, Devon aims to increase its oil output (primarily revenue generator) by 18-23%.

Over at EnLink, the midstream family is spending more than it is taking in to fund growth. Debt and equity issuance is covering that outspend. Slightly worrisome is EnLink Midstream Partners' distribution coverage ratio of 1.02X, but as the firm has a very strong backer that should begin to change with time, largely due to Devon ramping up output through the end of the year and into 2018.

Musical chairs the oil & gas edition

Asset sales from Devon's operations added $75 million to its balance sheet in Q2, on top of $1 million in proceeds raised from EnLink (added to the midstream firm's balance sheet).

More importantly, Devon reached an agreement to sell off part of its Eagle Ford position that was located in the non-core Lavaca County, TX, for around $200 million. That deal will close during the second half of 2017 and means Devon is a third of the way to completing its $1 billion divestment program. Investors should note that well productivity in Lavaca County isn't on par with Devon's core DeWitt County position, not by a long shot, so this is truly a non-core asset.

Another non-core asset is Devon's Barnett shale position that is heavily weighted towards dry gas. Management is actively marketing the company's Johnson County, TX, position, which represents a fifth of its Barnett asset base (reserves/cash flow/production). While refracturing opportunities are interesting, they work best on older wells, and as Devon is slowly progressing with that program, it makes sense to shed part of its Barnett footprint.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

By the end of June, Devon's current assets exceed its current liabilities by $1.5 billion on a consolidated basis but its $10.56 billion long-term debt load ($8.19 billion in net debt) is a burden. A large portion ($3.69 billion in net debt) is attributed to EnLink, still leaving the majority under Devon's name. It doesn't have a material maturity coming due until 2021 but it would be worthwhile for Devon to pare that down a bit. This is at least part of the reason why its new divestment program was initiated.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation posted a solid Q2, all things considered, but still remains beholden to the whims of WTI. On an operational and cost-cutting basis, Devon Energy Corporation is doing a great job. A combination of oil growth and continued expense reductions will keep bolstering its bottom line and cash flow position through 2H, just watch its debt load.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.