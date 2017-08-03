Sorry, GM And Ford Shareholders, But There Is No 'Plateau'

Over the course of the past few months I've pointed out a handful of times how sales of automobiles were waning, putting pressure on shares of Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM) and most other car makers with exposure to the North American market. The most recent discussion of the matter was back on July 6th, shortly after the release of June's auto sales figures for the United States.

The counter-argument each time I suggested "peak auto" was a reality that the industry was simply hitting a plateau at 2016's record-breaking sales levels. Even without sales growth in 2017 and beyond though, GM, Ford and all the rest were well positioned to keep cranking out profits by selling cars at the same rate they had in the recent past.

The counter-arguments were somewhat sound and grounded, and truth be told, though the year-over-year total auto sales in the United States have been negative comparisons more often than positive over the course of the past fifteen months, there was never a decisive smoking gun to suggest the United States auto industry was in trouble.

That is, there was no smoking gun until yesterday, when all the major manufacturers reported July's sales figures.

Past the Tipping Point

I'm a firm believer in using pictures to tell stories, simply because it's much more time-efficient and effective.

To that end, the graphic below tells the tale of the country's peak-auto problem. The top portion (dark red) plots the total, annualized pace of vehicle sales by month going back to 2007. The green bars in the middle mark sales of passenger vehicles. At the bottom - the blue lines - indicate annualized unit sales of light trucks.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

From a visual perspective, it's practically impossible to suggest last month's total pace of 16.76 million vehicles isn't distinctly less than 2016's average. And, it's still getting worse. Perhaps most alarming of all is the fact that sales of pickup trucks - the savior of the industry since 2015 - have also finally moved past the tipping point.

Here's the same date presented in a slightly different way... the percent change for each month's data on a year-over-year basis. As the chart indicates, last month's 5.9% plunge in car sales (July of 2017 versus July of 2016) was the biggest drop we've seen in years. And, for the first time in years, truck sales were negative on a year-over-year basis after slowing growth since early 2016.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

And to be clear, nobody did exceedingly well last month; this is an industry-wide headwind. GM's sales were down 15% year-over-year, and missed estimates by 8%. Ford's sales were off by more than 7% compared to July of 2016, and it fell short of estimates by 5%. The only manufacturer that saw any growth was Toyota Motor (TM), which saw 3.6% growth. That still fell short of estimates though.

And it's not like July of 2016 was an unusually great month for car sales, raising the bar this time around. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't a superb month.

In other words, last month's letdown wasn't a fluke. It just puts the decisive finishing touches on a drawn-out deterioration.

Worse Than it Seems

With that being said, no discussion of falling car sales would be complete without also pointing out they would likely be worse were they not being propped up by generous buyers' incentives.

July's final tallies aren't out yet, but we do have the data through June. In simplest terms, cash-back and price-breaks are increasingly generous. Per the NADA/J.D. Power pricing guide for July, June's average incentive was just a tad over $3600, up 12% from June-2016's average of $3230. The trend is pointed upward, and that likely didn't change for July.

Source: J.D. Power/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines, July-2017

On that note, Kelley Blue Book reckoned the average July incentive was $3600, up 5% year-over-year, and jibing with the J.D. Power/NADA data and trend.

It's not just the fringe players forced into offering these discounts either. Though Ford Motor doesn't supply these details, General Motors laid out on its second quarter report how its incentives have changed over the course of the prior twelve reported months. Though down in Q2 compared to Q1-2017's buyers' incentives, last quarter's incentives were well above Q2-2016's incentives.

Source: General Motors Q2 earnings call slide deck

But - and this is the scary part for GM shareholders - General Motors is losing market share despite increasingly generous incentives.

There's more.

It's been noted before but it merits repeating now - not only are Ford, GM and Toyota competing with one another, they're competing with themselves. Specifically, they're competing with great deals on the cars that made two, three and four years ago that are now on used car lots and priced at levels that get the attention of potential new-car buyers.

The July J.D. Power/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines also indicated that used cars remain at multi-year low prices. Though they didn't change between May and June, they didn't need to.

Source: J.D. Power/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines, July-2017

Also remember that back in April, Morgan Stanley opined that used car prices would likely fall 20% by 2021, and could fall as much as 50% for the timeframe. Those deals make it even tougher to justify the price and immediate depreciation of a new vehicle.

Undoubtedly the industry's bulls and owners of GM and Ford (and for full disclosure, I am a Ford shareholder) will be quick to point out that July's lull was a decision to not sell to rental car companies at prices that didn't drive enough profits. Just so there's no confusion though, that wasn't a choice made by carmakers. That was a choice made for carmakers by fleet managers, who are struggling with a headwind of their own. Not only are they unable to sell their used cars at reasonably healthy prices, the rise of ride-hailing services like Uber are likely to keep pressure on the major names in the business for a long, long time.

Looking Ahead for GM, Ford and Others

Believe me when I say nothing would please me more than to see Ford - and GM - shares grow in the foreseeable future. And, maybe they will. That doesn't seem likely, however, as the automaking industry is hitting a massive headwind from multiple directions.

There's no doubt the value is solid from a P/E perspective, but value only matters if there's reasonable hope for growth ahead. Indeed, there's not even a plateau on the horizon.