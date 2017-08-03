Enova International Still Looks Dangerous

With charge-offs increasing and margins coming down in the second half, I'm just not sold on the opportunity here.

This is an exceedingly tough stock to value - and there is a bull case here, particularly for investors bullish on credit.

There are two points I've made repeatedly regarding Enova International (ENVA):

There's a big irony here, in that the stock of a company who consistently touts its analytics process is exceedingly difficult to value based on traditional metrics; and ENVA is a stock that has the potential to make an investor look stupid on either side of the trade.

This is a tough stock to analyze with real confidence. There's regulatory uncertainty, given proposed rules from the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) released last June - with little movement since then. Enova still is managing through the aftereffects of a similar rule enacted in the UK, which has significantly impacted profit - but also cleared the competitive landscape.

There are obvious macro and credit environment considerations, ranging from the potential impact of higher interest rates (which surely are coming at some point - right?) to the general health of subprime lending. And, as far as Enova itself goes, the company's portfolio has changed quite a bit in the last few years. The UK business has been shrunk, Enova entered small business lending in 2014, and the company has moved aggressively into line of credit and installment lending. All those moving parts make understanding Enova's historical financials all the more difficult - and add to the modeling problem going forward.

All that said, I've largely been bearish on ENVA since its 2014 spin-off from Cash America (CSH) - and I'm not nearly ready to change that sentiment, even though ENVA has performed nicely since bottoming in early 2016. A recent pullback after disappointing Q2 earnings has made the stock cheaper. But given a host of concerns, I still don't think it's cheap enough.

Where Enova Stands Now

In 2008, 99% of Enova revenue came from short-term loans, colloquially (and often derisively) referred to as 'payday loans'. In Q2, the figure was just 24%.

That in and of itself has struck me as a worry. Enova's argument going back to its S-1 was that its years of specialized data and first-mover advantage in short-term lending was a huge competitive advantage, "leading to better loan performance." Now, three-quarters of the business is in areas where the company in theory shouldn't have that edge.

There likely is some value in having that data for new categories. CEO David Fisher said on the Q4 2015 conference call that "consumers tend to act like consumers as consumers move through different credit tiers through their life cycle." And the company's recent presentation does cite roughly 12,000 customers who have moved from CashNetUSA short-term loans to larger, lower-interest installment loans.

But as Enova continues to diversify away from short-term lending, I'm still skeptical that it has an inherent advantage over existing players. Its online-only setup could provide some margin help relative to players like OneMain Holdings (OMF). From a credit standpoint, however, it's important to remember that Enova only is focusing on the adjacent markets because it has to due to regulatory pressure - not because it chose to of its own volition. Given that a large part of trying to value ENVA is based on long-term judgments of its credit risk, that strikes me as a reasonable risk to the bull case.

Still, Enova has diversified away from short-term lending - and there is some reason for optimism toward that move. Looking up and down the business, I'm still somewhat skeptical - but I'll be the first to admit other investors might see it differently.

Six Businesses

US Subprime

The US Subprime business has been de-emphasized - but it's still important. Fisher pointed out on the Q2 conference call that short-term loans were just 12% of the total portfolio. But their sharply higher interest rates mean their revenue contribution is higher, at about 25% - and the category drives 27% of gross profit. Bear in mind, too, the corporate expense and a nearly 4x leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, using the midpoint of 2017 guidance) mean that an incremental cut would have a significant impact on equity valuation.

It was regulatory pressure on short-term lending that pressured ENVA after its spin-off; in fact, it was regulatory pressure that led Cash America to spin the business off in the first place. With the surprise in the US presidential election, and GOP control of Congress, fears of that pressure have eased.

For its part, the CFPB says it intends to move forward with rules proposed last year. Enova said at the time it expected a roughly 18-26% hit to revenue based on its portfolio then; that figure likely has come down as ancillary products have grown in importance. The impact isn't just limited to short-term lending, as line of credit and installment loan products with an APR of 36% or higher still would be affected. Fisher insisted that margins could be maintained, but that appeared to have been on a gross margin basis; that kind of consolidated revenue almost certainly would hit EBIT and pre-tax margins through deleveraging.

But those regulations may be eased, or rolled back. The Financial CHOICE Act passed by the House in June restricted the CFPB from regulating the payday loan industry. Republicans are targeting the agency and its head, Richard Cordray, who is reported to be running for governor in Ohio. And if the CFPB does finalize the regulations, there's an avenue for the GOP-controlled Congress to repeal those regulations - likely for good.

The actual outcome here is anybody's guess. The CHOICE Act appears highly unlikely to pass the Senate. The GOP's legislative agenda has been stalled, which adds another layer of uncertainty. Specifically repealing payday loan legislation may not be seen as politically wise ahead of midterm elections next year.

However it plays out, there's a chance that the actual outcome for Enova and other lenders will be much less dire than it seemed just a year ago - when the EBITDA impact was likely in the 30%+ range (assuming a 20% haircut on the top line and some compression in EBITDA margins). And that, in and of itself, should have driven ENVA higher.

That said, the short-term lending business is not having a great year so far. According to the company's earnings supplement, revenue has been almost exactly flat year-over-year. But gross margins have come down, to about 65.8% from over 70% a year ago. That figure does include international short-term lending, but provisions there should be improving due to tighter underwriting standards. It appears that an increasing proportion of new customers are leading to higher provisions - and they also are leading to higher charge-off rates. That's long been the case for Enova - repeat customers are the best customers - but the trend appears to be accelerating, as best can be sussed out by the numbers here. And if that continues to be the case going forward, margin pressure could offset even a re-acceleration in growth - or some of the benefit from favorable regulatory movement.

US Near Prime

This is the most interesting business for Enova, in my opinion. Fisher has said that the growth in the product (branded as NetCredit) is coming from the legacy brick-and-mortar players like OneMain. Enova has been able to securitize the loans through Jefferies as well, and sub-36% APR installment loans won't be covered by any potential CFPB regulation.

Gross margins are lower, unsurprisingly, but that is offset by higher principals. Enova is targeting 30% yield, per its investor presentation.

Here, too, though, there are some longer- and shorter-term risks. Average APR still is 58%, according to the presentation, meaning much of the category could be CFPB-impacted. Somewhat oddly, Enova said 44.4% of loans were used for "debt consolidation," (who is consolidating debt at 50%+? APR) and said in the presentation it was targeting "consumers that are improving their ability and willingness to pay back loans faster than traditional credit scoring systems recognize". Again, there's a sense of the "we do it better" argument that always seems concerning in the credit space - particularly given that Enova entered the U.S. installment loan business only five years ago.

Meanwhile, near-prime originations are down, while other originations are up, implying a mix shift back toward the higher-interest - and riskier - part of the business.

If near-prime works, it's a major driver for Enova, and there is an inherent competitive advantage against the incumbent brick-and-mortar players (both large and small). But drop so far this year is concerning (which could be somewhat related to the UK market, though it doesn't appear to be enough to create a 7% YOY decline), and so are higher provisions (admittedly off record-low levels).

UK Subprime

The UK market is normalizing after the FCA regulations were instituted at the beginning of 2015. Enova now has number one market share, with most storefront lenders wiped out and the market essentially down to three major players (Wonga and Dollar Financial being the other two).

But the UK business has been devastated. Gross profit has fallen from $240 million in 2014 to $86 million last year. The figure continues to decline, though run-off effects in the first half of last year and the exit of operations in Canada and Australia are to blame.

Still, this simply is a barely material business at this point. Operating income overseas (which includes the UK and Brazil, the latter of which was supposed to be EBITDA-positive this year) was 5% of the domestic total in the first half. Enova does see growth ahead, but there's not going to be enough in the UK to offset any US weakness.

Brazil and Enova Decisions

Brazil is an interesting, if long-term, opportunity. As of Q2, the loan portfolio was just $14 million - a little over 2% of the total. The market looks attractive, but political and macro challenges there may be a near-term impediment. For now, Brazil looks more like optionality than a core part of the bull case. The same is true for Enova Decisions, an outsourced version of the company's algorithm, which has had early but limited success.

Small Business

Here, too, Enova is zigging where others zag, with Fisher himself referring to a "shakeout" in the industry on the Q1 call. Enova seems to be targeting growth here going forward, citing improving pricing and better unit economics that could allow the company to get "moderately more aggressive," per Fisher on the Q2 call. But originations are down through the first half, and RPA (receivables purchasing agreements) revenue was 2% of the 1H total, per the 10-Q.

Valuation

Overall, I'm just not sold on the Enova story. The near-prime opportunity seems the most enticing - but ENVA's consolidated valuation already reflects a premium to OMF and World Acceptance (WRLD). ENVA meanwhile trades at 6.8x the midpoint of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance on an enterprise basis - similarly a premium to peers and implying a roughly 12-13x P/FCF multiple on a normalized basis (using run-rate interest expense and capex and a 35% tax rate).

The concern there, even beyond the CFPB risk, is that second-half margins appear to be coming down, one reason for the post-earnings swoon in ENVA. Some of that pressure is coming from new customers, admittedly, and if Enova is hitting the right customers that pressure will reverse going forward. But marketing expense also is increasing - which seems required to get some of those new customers.

The midpoints of post-Q2 guidance suggest flat Adjusted EBITDA in the second half on 13.7% revenue growth - and, in turn, a 200 bps compression in margins. And, it's difficult to see how that changes, given the mix shift in the business.

Obviously, those measures are imperfect from a valuation standpoint, and loan unit margins likely aren't coming down to the same extent as the company moves into higher dollar originations. But the overall story here remains the same: Enova has to win in new categories with existing competition (the small business lending space is lousy with providers, and payment companies like Square (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP) are entering as well) without the competitive edge it cited for the first decade of its existence.

But its valuation isn't terribly different from other unsecured subprime lenders, despite that risk and despite a greater impact from CFPB regulations, should they arrive. It's not a great combination, and it's not enough for me to see ENVA as an opportunity - even if other investors may feel very differently.

