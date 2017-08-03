Foot Locker: A Compelling Bargain Bin Opportunity

After a nearly 40% decline in shares of Foot Locker (FL) since the beginning of May, I think now is finally the time to consider Foot Locker. I believe Foot Locker is set up to move higher because shares are undervalued, they have strong capital returns to shareholders, seasonal tailwinds are approaching and a long-term technical divergence occurred, which points to a higher share price.

Undervalued

To determine the upside opportunity for FL, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of FL are undervalued by nearly 50%. I used data from FL financials on GuruFocus, growth data from Zacks and to determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal growth calculator

CF/Share: $751/132.6 shares = $5.66 CF/share

$751/132.6 shares = $5.66 CF/share LT Debt/Share: $127/132.6= $0.96

$127/132.6= $0.96 Proj. Long-term growth rate: 7.81%

7.81% Terminal growth rate: -3.87%

-3.87% Discount rate: 6.66%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 6.11 $5.72 2 6.58 $5.79 3 7.1 $5.85 4 7.65 $5.91 5 8.25 $5.98 6 7.93 $5.39 7 7.62 $4.85 8 7.33 $4.38 9 7.04 $3.94 10 6.77 $3.55 11 6.51 $3.20 12 6.26 $2.89 13 6.02 $2.60 14 5.78 $2.35 15 5.56 $2.11 16 5.34 $1.91 17 5.14 $1.72 18 4.94 $1.55 19 4.75 $1.39 20 4.56 $1.26 Year 1-5 Growth Value $29.25 Terminal Growth Value $43.09 LT Debt/share $0.96 Value $71.38 Current Price $47.63 Upside/Downside 49.87%

Capital Returns

Looking in the retail sector for dividend growth in not something many investors do, however, Foot Locker has been a stand out in this regard in the retail sector. Looking at the dividend history of Foot Locker, I have provided my projection of the dividend for Foot Locker over the next five year. In addition, since many deem the threat of Amazon (AMZN) to pretty much all retailers, I also included a stressed dividend projection and assumed that cash flows would decline 20% over the next five years. As the two tables below show, dividends as a percentage of cash flows are low and show that Foot Locker can continue growing their dividend.

Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2017 est. 1.21 132.6 $159.78 $809.65 19.73% 2018 est. 1.33 132.6 $176.08 $872.89 20.17% 2019 est. 1.45 132.6 $192.84 $941.06 20.49% 2020 est. 1.57 132.6 $208.80 $1,014.56 20.58% 2021 est. 1.69 132.6 $223.87 $1,093.79 20.47%

Stressed Dividend Projection

Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2017 est. 1.21 132.6 $159.78 $718.22 22.25% 2018 est. 1.33 132.6 $176.08 $686.87 25.63% 2019 est. 1.45 132.6 $192.84 $656.89 29.36% 2020 est. 1.57 132.6 $208.80 $628.22 33.24% 2021 est. 1.69 132.6 $223.87 $600.80 37.26%

Share Repurchases

In addition to a strong dividend, Foot Locker also has a very large share repurchase plan in place,, which given the recent large decline in the stock, makes the repurchase plan look massive. In February of this year, Foot Locker announced a new $1.2 billion share repurchase program over the next three years. The highest market cap for Foot Locker this year was roughly $10.2 billion,, which means, if the stock had stayed around those levels and not fallen off a cliff, Foot Locker could have repurchased 11.76% of shares outstanding. However, since shares fell off a cliff and based on the current market cap of $6.15 billion, that $1.2 billion repurchase authorization can now purchase 19.51% of the outstanding shares.

Seasonal Tailwinds

Foot Locker is approaching the time of year when they will have some tail winds because of back to school shopping in addition to all the fall sports that accompany school. This can be shown by the Google trends data below,, which shows clear spikes in search volume for basketball shoes (August/September) and football cleats (July).

Google Trends "basketball shoes"

The data shows there is a significant spike in searches for "basketball shoes" starting at the end of August,, which is right around the corner.

Google Trends "football cleats"

The data shows there is a significant spike in searches for "football cleats" starting in mid July.

Technical Divergence

The long-term technical outlook is appealing because of a divergence that recently occurred. As you can see in the following weekly chart, inside of the two gray circles a divergence has occurred over the last month and half or so. The share price has been decreasing, but the difference between the two MACD lines has been rising. With the MACD blue line flat for the last two weeks it looks ready to turn upwards,, which leads me to believe that a change in the trend is about to occur and thus I believe a bottom has been made and shares of Foot Locker are poised to move higher.

Chart from ThinkorSwim platform

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe the sell-off in Foot Locker is overdone, which has created an opportunity to pick up a quality dividend growth stock in the retail sector. With the stock being undervalued, the dividend being secure, a large share repurchase program in place, seasonal trends approaching, and a bullish technical divergence, I believe shares of Foot Locker are worthy of consideration at these levels.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may Purchase FL sometime in the future, but have no plans to right now.