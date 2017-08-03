Starbucks: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Starbucks will be shutting down all of Teavana's stores, which will negatively impact earnings for the next year.

Ever since Howard Schultz left as CEO in April, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) hasn't performed in the way the market would expect it to. Kevin Johnson, the new CEO, is implementing new changes that will help the company become more profitable. Despite these new changes, Starbucks should experience short-term pain during this process.

Starbucks Q3 financial reported a mixed bag. Revenues increased 8% year over year while the operating margin decreased 110 basis points. The operating margin for Q3 2017 was 18.4%, while Q3 2016 operating margins were 19.5%. The major reason for the decrease in margins was due to the impairment cost from their Teavana holdings. From an accounting perspective, a goodwill and store asset impairment hurt their bottom line. Excluding these write-offs, Starbucks margins would be better off due to lower coffee prices and an increase in revenue from the North American Coffee Partnership. As I mentioned in my previous article, I expected margins to increase due to lower coffee prices. However, I didn't expect Starbucks to close all their Teavana stores.

Starbucks investors reacted to the Teavana news negatively, with the stock dropping close to 10%. From a short-term perspective, this will negatively impact their bottom line as more write-downs are likely to occur. From a longer-term horizon, this will benefit the company as Teavana consistently underperformed. Johnson stated that they lost $10 million dollars during Q3, and 15 million at the same time last year. Once all these stores are shutdown and the closing costs hit the bottom line, Starbucks margins will benefit from this. In addition, Teavana isn't completing going away. Starbucks will continue to sell their products at their stores and through their grocery distributors. In addition, Teavana has partnership deals with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), which has been successful thus far.

Despite a positive future for Starbucks, 2017 Q4 and 2018 Q1 numbers will most likely have negative results due to higher coffee prices. Starbucks margins for the past few quarters were great (excluding the Teavana costs) due to lower coffee costs. Arabica coffee futures prices bottomed out around 115 in June and are most likely going to continue higher.

Commercial hedgers (smart money) were net long 27,745 contracts on July 11th of this year. Compared against the last two decades, this was most net long the commercials have been. Non commercial hedgers (dumb money) were the most net short -30,844 contracts on June 27th. Ironically, coffee bottomed out at the time.

The latest figures from the commitment of traders shows that commercial hedgers are net long 12,469 contracts. This still shows the bullish bias that hedgers have regarding coffee. They are buying coffee ahead of the peak winter season where consumers tend to buy coffee the most. These producers will most likely sell coffee futures in the winter season when the speculators will be buying coffee futures. This is what occurred last year as the commercials were net short 69,632 contracts in November. Coffee prices started to decline from that point. Once again, the non-commercial hedgers were wrong again when they went long 65,103 contracts.

Some people may argue that it doesn't matter that coffee prices are going higher since Starbucks uses the futures market to protect themselves. They may use these markets, but they only bought 70% of future production for fiscal year 2018. They haven't purchased all their production needs for the next year. They will be forced to purchase the remaining coffee needs at higher prices, which will impact their margins. Starbucks mentioned that the previous quarters margins improved due to lower coffee prices. These higher prices in coffee will most likely hurt their margins and their stock price.

Starbucks has a bright future ahead with the closing of their failed Teavana venture and their expansion into China. In the next three to six months, their stock may face more headwinds due to more Teavana write-downs and higher Arabica coffee costs.

