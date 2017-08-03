Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Debt Vs. Equity Financing And The Concept Of Tradeoffs

I have been invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) for some time. Throughout the years, I have learned a number of things and believe I have grown into a proper investor as a result of this stock. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has gone through the typical lifecycle of any small cap bio stock, and it has been exciting to watch the company grow. Now, the company is set to announce their Q2 earnings in a couple days, which would represent an important event in the company's history. The latest chapter in the Synergy saga is financing, and I'll get into the pros and cons of two different financing methods.

Before getting into that, I think it would be important to explain the amount of success this company has had, which I feel is always overlooked. The chances of somebody getting hit by a bus and dying at the scene are approximately 1 in 4,292. The chances of a drug company taking a new drug from pre-clinical studies all the way to FDA approval are 1 in 5,000. Synergy has passed every single clinical trial they conducted, they never received any sort of negative feedback, such as a CRL, from the FDA and the company has so far exceeded sales expectations for Trulance. Yet, retail investors are constantly bashing company management for their lack of communication, when they could be reading this very detailed press release issued months ago.

There have been two constant dark clouds over Synergy for some time, which would be Citigroup and raising cash. I'll tackle Citigroup first, which is home to the only analyst with a "SELL" rating on Synergy. Citi analyst, Liav Abraham, had this to say in terms of Synergy stock:

Since our downgrade of the stock in April 2017, our thesis of a slow Trulance launch and higher-than-anticipated operating expenses has largely been validated, with the company reporting $61M in operating expenses in Q1 2017.

Before this quote, which was made in late June, Citi had no explanation as to why Synergy shares were quickly rising. At the same time, the iShares Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) increased almost 7%. This comment was to give the impression that the Trulance launch was not going as well as planned. Below is a graphic displaying the drastic increase in the index during the month of June:

More evidence that the Trulance launch is not slower than anticipated, as Citi states, can be seen in Ironwood's last earnings report where the company missed badly. Missing estimates was contributed to the destocking of inventory, a direct response to the Trulance launch. Investors should look out for further destocking in the upcoming earnings report or slower sales in general. It would be important to also note that Amitiza inventory experienced no destocking during the same period. It is very clear that Citi has a bone to pick with Synergy, and the reasoning involves Synergy's co-founder, Gabriele Cerrone.

In January 2012, Bristol-Myers Squibb paid $2.6 billion for Inhibitex, a company developing drugs for hepatitis C. The deal represented a massive 163% premium and Gabriele Cerrone was on the Board for Inhibitex. Mr. Cerrone was also the main point of contact during negotiations. Citigroup was advising Inhibitex on this deal and the investment bank lost hundreds of millions in dollars in advising fees. Eight months after spending billions, the drug that Bristol-Myers Squibb bought had to be discontinued after patient deaths. This is my reasoning for Citigroup's constant negative commentary on Gabriele Cerrone and Synergy, a reasoning that I think carries weight. Citigroup is seeking "revenge" on Cerrone.

Going back to the Trulance launch and Synergy's need of cash. The company continues to state that they are pleased with the reactions they're getting for Trulance. Analysts have reported refill rates in the 32% range, which would be 8-9% better than Linzess' refill rates for their newest 72mcg dose. The most recent corporate presentation can be seen here.

Prescriptions for Trulance have been impressive and the company is now nearing 2,000 prescriptions per week. The company has a sales force of 250 people, compared to roughly 1,400 for Ironwood/Allergan. The company is also not yet approved for IBS-C, a condition Linzess is approved for. NOTE: Linzess was approved for CIC and IBS-C at the same time in late 2012, while Synergy will have to wait a year. Synergy also have over 60% of patients with unrestricted access (for those with commercial insurance), while Ironwood has over 70%. Synergy experienced a minor setback after Express Scripts excluded Trulance on its updated formulary for 2018. An important excerpt from Canaccord addressed the situation below:

Higher discounting is probably the reason that Linzess is included on the Express Scripts preferred formulary, not because Express Scripts views Linzess as a better therapy. Pharmacy benefit managers would rather have patients receive less expensive (although often less effective) therapies for a condition first, especially when new therapies enter a space.

Synergy also has plans for a DTC campaign, which will likely be kicking off soon. The company's sNDA filing for IBS-C was recently accepted and the company expects to receive approval in this indication in January 2018. The IBS-C addition will contribute to Synergy's road to profitability this time next year after a year and a half of being on the market, while Ironwood continues to struggle and remains unprofitable, while nearing six years on the market. Investors should expect company management to be laser focused on the IBS-C launch and increasing prescriptions. The company is working with prominent casting agencies in New York City, which will remain nameless, along with filing trademarks for additional names (which I also decline to name). I suspect the trademark to be for European marketing efforts, but it is not an absolute certainty. It is very common for drug companies to market the same drug, but with a different name in different parts of the world. It would make the most sense for Synergy to establish themselves in the United States before pursuing foreign marketing efforts. Investors should familiarize themselves with the EMA, as FDA and EMA approvals have their differences.

At the end of March 2017, Synergy had around $139 million in cash. The company spent over $60 million alone in the quarter. Citi claims that Synergy's expenses are above their expectations so they now consider a $60 million burn rate as constant. This makes little sense as last quarter was when the company officially launched their drug. They're not going to be launching a new drug every quarter. Regardless, the company is in need of additional cash, which brings up the topic of equity vs. debt financing. The company's financials appear good, as they have basically no debt. The company has $16.7 million remaining in convertible debt, which is minimal. Not to mention that the company has $6.3 million in accounts receivable, and $4.3 million in deferred revenue. For that, I am very confident in the company producing impressive numbers for the upcoming earnings report.

The question now is equity or debt financing. Synergy has made a conscious effort to reduce their convertible debt. As a result, the company remains on track to reach profitability this time next year, vastly improved their financials and have made themselves more attractive in a potential merger situation. Large amounts of convertible debt puts the company in a tough situation financially, like Ironwood below:

Ironwood has convertible notes of almost $238 million and long-term debt totaling $146 million. Both are massive and contribute to the reason why the company is still far from profitability, entered into unfavorable partnership deals and own less than 50% of their prized drug. Some of the pros of debt financing for Synergy would be maintaining 100% ownership to Trulance, which is a huge competitive advantage. Synergy would also be able to deduct the principal and interest payments related to the loan, which essentially means lower interest rates possibly. For example, a loan at 10% interest, and a corporate tax rate of say 30%, is essentially a 7% interest rate after tax deductions.

Cons for debt financing, however, involve paying back the actual debt. Ironwood have dug themselves into a hole with the massive amount of debt they have. Synergy would have to establish a steady flow of revenues for them to obtain such a loan, and because Synergy is still early in selling, their interest rate may be very high. Synergy needs to be confident that Trulance will sell in the future where paying off the loan is a non-issue. Of course, a loan means bankruptcy if the company is producing slowing sales, and lenders will receive any cash first. Another con I mentioned earlier is high-interest rates, but like in the above paragraph, the rate is effectively lower after tax deductions. However, the rate can still be too high. Relypsa, in May 2016, announced a $150 million debt financing. Relypsa's interest rate was 11.5%, which is way too high, as around 7% would be considered normal. The company ended up being bought out less than two months later for $1.5 billion, which was widely viewed as disappointing. The key difference with Synergy though is that the launch has been going exceptionally well, unlike Relypsa's Veltassa drug that was struggling at the start. Taking on debt financing of course also means a company's credit rating being damaged possibly and cash flow difficulties, like what is also seen in Ironwood below:

Essentially, Synergy has learned what not to do by looking at their main competitor. Ironwood will have trouble paying off the massive debt, will continue to experience troubling cash flows and will never get full Worldwide rights back again, which is one key to profitability.

By doing another equity financing, Synergy will have no interest payments, nearly no debt and will remain on track to reach profitability quickly. This time next year when the company reaches profitability, they'll either be paying back debt or buying back shares. Share buybacks will, of course, lower the shares outstanding. Of course, there's no guarantee the company initiates share buybacks, but if they did that would be my preferred route.

Business, in general, is about taking risks. There are advantages and disadvantages to both equity and debt financing. It comes down to what stage your business is in, and right know, it makes sense for Synergy to take on a debt financing. Investors should remember that more emphasis will be put on sales for Trulance if this route is chosen, and right now sales are impressive. An interest rate as high as Relypsa's would also be very discouraging. If an investor isn't willing to accept these tradeoffs, they shouldn't be investing in the first place. In the end, whatever route Synergy chooses will be scrutinized not only by Citigroup, but by the bashers assigned to the stock. As we know, no basher bashes a bad stock.

