Clorox: Solid Q4 Result

Investment Thesis

Clorox (CLX) just delivered a strong Q4 earnings with 23% EPS growth from last year. The company saw growth in its 3 major business segments: cleaning, household, and lifestyle. Looking forward, the company expects a growth rate of 2~4% in sales and volumes in fiscal year 2018. The company is forecasting its diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.52 to $5.72.

The dividend aristocrat has been paying and increasing its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Thus, making its stock one of a favorite among dividend growth investors. However, the stock price appears to be trading at a premium. Dividend growth investors should exercise caution before initiating a position.

Q4 2017 Highlights

In the past quarter, Clorox grew its volume and sales by 3% from the same quarter last year. Its gross margin improved slightly from 45.4% in Q4 2016 to 45.7% this past quarter. The increase was due to better pricing and cost savings.

The company has improved its earnings greatly in the past quarter. Its EPS grew from $1.26 in Q4 2016 to $1.53 in Q4 2017. The growth of EPS was due to higher sales and cost savings but partially offset by higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

In terms of business segments, both the cleaning and household segments saw higher volume growth. Its cleaning segment was driven by home cleaning products such as from disinfecting wipes and sprays. Its volume growth in household segment was driven primarily by RenewLife acquisition, its Cat Litter, and higher shipments of Glad trash bags.

Segment Volume Growth Sales Growth Pretax Ear on Increase Cleaning 4% 2% 5% Household 5% 4% 4% Lifestyle 1% 2% 8%

Source: Created by author based on company Q4 earnings release

For the entire fiscal year 2017, the company achieved 6% volume growth, and 4% sales growth. Its EPS was $5.35, an increase of 9% from fiscal year 2016. Overall, the company appears to be benefiting from the company's tradition of strong innovation that created many consumer favorite branded products. As the company continues to focus on product innovation, it is likely that this growth trend will continue.

Looking forward, it is important to note that Clorox's major customers are becoming its competitors. Retail store chains such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), or Costco (NASDAQ:COST) all have their own private-label of cleaning and household products. Even E-Commerce giant, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), has established private labels in many products. This trend of private labels may gradually hurt the company's long-term profitability.

Dividend Analysis

Clorox has been paying and increasing its dividend for 40 consecutive years. In May 2017, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5% or an increase of $0.04 per share from $0.80 to $0.84. This dividend aristocrat is truly a gem for investors who had invested the stock 4 decades ago. Below is the chart that shows Clorox's annual dividend per share since 1987. As can be seen, its dividend per share was $0.20 in 1987 and it has grown to around $3.1 today.

In terms of dividend sustainability, the company has generally kept its payout ratio to be around 60% of its earnings per share. In the past 3 decades, only twice did its payout ratio go above 100%. The last time was in 2011 when its earnings declined rapidly thus resulted in a payout ratio of 106%. The company's earnings quickly recovered the following year. Since then, the company's payout ratio has been consistently stayed between 59% and 67%.

Valuation Analysis

Below is the trailing Price to Earnings Ratio chart for Clorox in the past 10 years. As can be seen, the company's PE ratio has stayed around plus/minus 25x in the past 3 years. Prior to that, it was below 20x.

Its current PE ratio of 26 is higher than Kimberly-Clark (KMB)'s 20x and Procter & Gamble (PG)'s 17x but lower than Church & Dwight (CHD)'s 29x. It is comparable to Colgate-Palmolive (CL)'s 26x.

Trailing PE Ratio of Clorox (Source: GuruFocus.com)

Following Clorox's release of Q4 2017 earnings, the company provided a guidance for its fiscal year 2018. They predicted the diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.52 and $5.72. Let us apply some safety of margin and use the low end of Clorox's EPS guidance of $5.52 and a PE/Ratio of 25x. We come up with a 12-month target price of $138. This represents a modest return of 3.7%.

Investor Takeaway

Although Clorox can be a great choice for dividend growth investors in the long-run, given its current PE ratio of 26x, it appears to be trading at a premium. A 12-month target analysis based on a PE/Ratio of 25 results in a modest return of 3.7%. Given the fact that there may be systematic risks from the wider market, we advise investors to wait until the stock pull back further before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.