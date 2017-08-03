GMS Inc.: Still An Intriguing Play For Macro And Housing Bulls

The stock looks attractively priced - and investors bullish on another leg up in housing should take a long look.

GMS, Inc. (NYSE:GMS) seems like an exceedingly dangerous stock based on recent history. It's a combination of a distributor model, which no one likes at the moment, and a roll-up strategy which has blown up memorably on more than a few occasions of late.

But GMS's focus on wallboard limits potential market disruption. The product likely is too big, too cheap, and too insignificant relative to total cost of construction to attract a market disruptor (The fact that supply in both wallboard and ceilings is relatively concentrated helps as well). I'm still a bit skeptical of how the company can buy businesses at an average of 6.2x EBITDA while being valued at 9.4x (pro forma for those acquisitions). But acquired companies only contributed ~12% of FY17 (ending April) profit, and there are clear synergies on both the cost and revenue side from that M&A in a very fragmented business.

I argued back in January that GMS, then trading at $29.50, looked like a very attractive play for cyclical bulls. Two quarters later, above $30, I think that's still the case. A strong second half to FY17 is offset by potentially concerning commentary on the Q4 conference call relative to the FY18 outlook. And I don't think GMS is nearly as cheap as backward-looking analysis would suggest. But a ~12x P/FCF multiple to normalized free cash flow, a much-improved balance sheet, and future growth opportunity do make the stock look intriguing. And investors looking for exposure to housing, in particular, should strongly consider GMS.

The Fundamentals Look Strong

Purely on a fundamental basis, GMS looks like an absolute steal, and the recent pullback from all-time highs of $36 in early May looks like an error by the market. GMS has posted back-to-back earnings beats, including a Q4 that came in solidly ahead of expectations. Revenue in Q4 rose 16.7% year-over-year, including a 9% per day growth in the 'base' business (i.e., organic growth). Wallboard pricing helped modestly, but unit volumes still increased 11% in Q4. Ceilings revenue rose 12%, and ancillary products performed very well. Steel framing sales increased 29% YOY, and an effort to create a "one stop shop" for customers drove an 18.5% gain in 'other' sales.

Gross margins did come down 30 bps, to 32.7%, albeit against a tough comparison. Adjusted EPS fell year-over-year, but that was due to share count changes surrounding last year's IPO; net income rose almost 15%, and Adjusted EBITDA climbed 19.5%.

It's not as if Q4 was that much of an acceleration, either. Full-year base revenue jumped 10%, with steel framing up 14.6% and other sales rising 13.9%. Adjusted net income jumped 47% on a 36% gain in Adjusted EBITDA. Acquisitions are helping, but only contributed ~half of a 32% increase in pro forma EBITDA.

Fiscal 2017 was simply a very strong year. Base revenue rose double-digits, EBITDA margins expanded 70 bps as reported to 8.1%, and rose on an organic basis as well. In that context, the fact that GMS has returned to early December levels seems like an opportunity. Even a 39% gain from the closing price on the date of the May IPO seems a bit light: the S&P 500 is up 19% over the same period and many cyclical stocks have posted more impressive results.

The Outlook Is Concerning

The issue for the stock at the moment is the outlook given on the Q4 call. GMS doesn't give specific guidance, but general commentary toward margins, in particular, seems to have spooked the market.

There's a short-term and mid-term component to the concerns. GMS clearly attempted to tamp down expectations for the Q1 report, citing an inability to completely pass along an increase in wallboard pricing. That might seem like much ado about nothing, and the 'buy the dip' response from the market would seem to argue that investors agree.

The one concern there, however, might be that CEO Mike Callahan cited a "tougher market environment for pricing" in explaining the Q1 weakness. Basically, GMS's suppliers raised prices - but it took GMS longer than it would have liked to adjust prices for its customers.

But a big part of the bull case for GMS, and a big driver of its roll-up strategy, is that wallboard consumers really shouldn't be that price-sensitive. Wallboard only comprises 3-5% of a home's total cost, according to the GMS 10-K. And for most renovation jobs, labor is more costly than materials. The bulky nature of wallboard and the relative lack of overall savings from material costs are supposed to ward off competition particularly from big box retailers like Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD). If price competition is indeed rising, then perhaps GMS is more likely to face some of the wider pressures facing other distributors.

Q1 aside, longer-term expectations for gross margin should come down as well. GMS admitted that the 33% range hit this year was likely an outlier, and set an unofficial target closer to 32.5% for the foreseeable future (which sounds like years, not 2-4 quarters). That in turn puts pressure on SG&A to drive EBITDA margin expansion, after an 80 bps increase in gross margin in FY17.

GMS does project that leverage coming, particularly in the second half of FY18 as initiatives kick in (including a new fuel sourcing program). And management seemed to say there was still some room for EBITDA margin expansion on a full-year basis; incremental margins should be in the low- to mid-double digits going forward, which does imply some modest expansion if revenue continues to grow mid- to high-single digits.

But there's a clear change in trajectory, after two straight years of 70 bps expansion in those EBITDA margins. And that in turn lowers the long-term expectations for GMS.

Valuation

The question is whether those expectations were, or are, priced in to begin with. GMS still looks reasonably cheap. An 18x multiple to FY17 EPS perhaps doesn't seem terribly attractive. But free cash flow figures are far more impressive; capex of $11 million last year was well below property D&A of $25 million. Normalized free cash flow is closer to $110 million based on pro forma figures, which implies a roughly 11.5x P/FCF multiple.

That figure suggests either zero growth in the near-term or an impending cyclical peak. Both seem too conservative. A debt refinancing alone should add 2-3 points of growth in FY18, and even with zero margin expansion, 5% growth in EBITDA adds another ~10 points. Even accounting for regularly negative working capital (particularly with pricing increases leading to inventory increases on a dollar basis), GMS's P/FCF multiple looks too low. And further deleveraging is on the table, even as the company continues its plan to make 6-8 acquisitions a year.

Peer valuations similarly make GMS look rather reasonable. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) trades at about 10x EBITDA. BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) is closer to 11x, though that's a bit of a turnaround and real estate play. Two other wallboard distributors - USG Corporation's (NYSE:USG) L&W Supply and Superior Plus' (OTC:SUUIF) Construction Products Distribution - were sold for 13x and 9x, respectively.

There's a pretty reasonable case here for GMS to trade back toward $34-35, 10%+ upside from current levels. And if FY18 margins do improve, and/or the industry provides a tailwind, there's a path toward $40. Housing starts did disappoint through May, but a stronger June number bodes well. Those figures have been consistently positive since the crisis, but hardly torrid - or strong enough to suggest a cyclical reversion anytime soon.

All told, the gap-filling move since earnings makes some sense - even if it may have undercut some of the margin of safety. Even back above $30, however, GMS still looks reasonably attractive. And with a little help from either margins and/or demand, there's a case for significant upside over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.