Getting A Handle On Unilever PLC: A CPG Company With Substantial Upside

Introduction

In the CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) space the competition is fierce and the need for ongoing product innovation is vital. In addition, a commitment to cost containment and an aggressive approach to building market share is paramount. Even with always-changing consumer sentiments, Unilever PLC (UL) is one CPG company traversing these unpredictable waters successfully.

The Company's more recent acquisitions include Dollar Shave Club, Sir Kensington, Seventh Generation, Blueair, Hourglass, as well as Living Proof. The Company noted in its Q2 2017 Earnings Call that some of the acquisitions it made between 2009 and 2015 reveal that greater than 80 percent of the investments it has made are either in line with or ahead of the original business situation.

Leveraging its extensive brand portfolio

Unilever has greater than 400 brands. A sampling of the Company's well-known brands includes Axe, Becel, Dove, Hellmann's, Lipton, Lux, Surf, Country Crock, Cup a Soup, Jif, "I can't believe it's not Butter", and Q-tips. In addition, its brands include Popsicle, Suave, Ultrex, Wonderlight, Cream Silk, Sunlight, TRESemme, Vaseline, VO5, Aim, Mazola, and Knorr (its largest food brand), among a host of others.

Consumers use these brands every day and these brands occupy considerable shelf space in supermarkets, club outlets, and other retail outlets. Unilever has impressive brand recognition. As the Company says, on any given day, 2.5 billion people use its products. A quick check right now of our family's pantry revealed at least six Unilever products sitting in our kitchen, and there's probably more upon further investigation.

Share price and PE/Ratio

Currently, the Company's share price is close to the apex of its 52-week range at approximately $56.56. Its 52-week range is $38.58 - $57.45. Additionally, concerning the PE/Ratio (Price-to-Earnings Ratio), if this ratio is the price you're willing to pay for $1 of a firm's earnings, and a high PE/Ratio indicates greater expectations, is Unilever over-valued?

Its PE/Ratio is 24.49, which is ranked lower than 68 percent of 1274 companies in the Global Household & Personal Products industry. The Industry Median is 20.17. Unilever's PE/Ratio range over the past 10 years is: Minimum 7.82; Median 18.07; and Maximum 29.72. (GuruFocus.com) So, it's not outrageously pricey, as many companies in the industry have a higher Ratio. The takeaway here is how many times earnings (profits) you are personally willing to pay according to your investing risk profile.

Recent positive currency effects

Unilever Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Polman, said,

"Looking ahead, there are some positive signals at a macroeconomic level but there are a few notable exceptions like Turkey or Egypt, currencies in emerging markets have mostly been stable, or even in some cases, strengthening. In the short-term, we are seeing the benefit of this in the positive currency effects on our [first] half results."

It's crucial that multi-national companies give attention to managing the currency aspect of their businesses. Currencies play a vital role in the performance of multi-national companies. Money and Markets noted that currencies can influence businesses in many ways. This includes translation exposure (conversion of foreign-earned revenues to the home currency), transaction exposure (currency influences prices paid or received for goods), and economic exposure (where currency affects a firm's COGS, competitive advantage, input costs, and balance sheet values).

So, Unilever is seeing benefit in currency conversion recently. Also, currency translation boosted its turnover by 1.7 percent. This resulted from stronger currencies in several emerging markets.

Some CPG firms are not experiencing benefits in currency so Unilever is fairing well concerning this aspect of its business. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) said that for Q2 2017,

"Net sales were down 0.5% in the quarter due to 1% pricing growth offset by 1% volume decline and slightly negative foreign exchange." (my emphasis added)

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) said that for its Q4 2017, commodity costs and foreign exchange were a combined $600 million after-tax hindrance on its earnings. In total, its sales were down less than half a point because of foreign exchange impediments and minor brand divestitures.

Free cash flow

I'm partial to companies that produce lots of free cash flow. For one thing, it enables them to keep paying, and hopefully increasing dividends. I only invest in dividend paying companies. Good cash flow is vital to the overall fiscal health of companies.

Unilever's free cash flow in the first half of 2017 increased by Euro0.6 billion (roughly USD 0.711 billion) to Euro1.4 billion (roughly USD1.66 billion) versus the second half of 2016. Its Operating Cash Flow for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is USD8.62 billion and its Levered Free Cash Flow (money left after paying its financial obligations) for the ttm is USD5.38 billion.

Dean Foods (DF) is using its free cash flow for dividend and net debt reduction. Since at least 2013, it had its best consecutive quarterly free cash flow performance in Q1 2017. For Q1 2017, the company produced $19 million in free cash flow from continuing operations. This represents 10 straight quarters of positive free cash flow.

Procter and Gamble (P&G) said that going into fiscal 2017 it projected another year of 90 percent or better free cash flow productivity. P&G said it delivered 94 percent. Its adjusted free cash flow productivity was 125 percent.

As they say in business "Cash is King" (and Queen for that matter).

Dividends

Unilever's Dividend is $1.66 and its Dividend Yield is 2.91 percent. Its Dividend Yield is ranked higher than 71 percent of 1641 companies in the Global Household & Personal Products Industry. Its Forward Dividend Yield Percent at 2.91, is ranked higher than 66 percent of 1571 companies in the Global Household & Personal Products Industry.

As a comparison, Procter & Gamble's Dividend is $2.76 and its Dividend Yield is 3.04 percent. Its Dividend Yield is ranked higher than 77 percent of 1641 companies in the Global Household & Personal Products Industry. Its Forward Dividend Yield Percent at 3.03, is ranked higher than 74 percent of 1571 companies in the Global Household & Personal Products Industry.

Pinnacle Foods' (PF) Dividend is $1.14. Its Dividend Yield Percent is 1.93. Its Dividend Yield Percent is ranked higher than 54 percent of 1,641 companies in the Global Packaged Foods industry. Its Forward Dividend Yield Percent at 1.93, is ranked lower than 51 percent of 1571 companies in the Global Household & Personal Products Industry.

The industry median for the Dividend Yield Percent is 1.85. The industry median is 2.01 for the Forward Dividend Yield Percent. (GuruFocus)

New products, innovation, and acquired products

Predictive Analytics Today noted that,

"In a crowded marketplace, over 80 percent of new product introductions fail within their first year."

How is Unilever fairing in this regard? How are other CPG companies?

Unilever says that its innovation plans have never been stronger. Three years ago, its Baby Dove brand was launched in Brazil - it's currently in 19 markets (recently introduced in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well).

Its Persil Powergems is the first laundry detergent made with 100 percent active ingredients. This makes Persil two times as concentrated as the powder with fewer chemicals. The Company says that this results in triple power stain removal, care, and freshness. Moreover its, TRESemme brand has entered 25 new markets since Unilever acquired it seven years ago.

Another CPG company, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), in 2016, had approximately 25 percent Net Revenue from Everyday Nutrition products. These are Company products with nutrients such as grains, fruits and vegetables, or protein, in addition to those that are naturally nutritious like water and unsweetened tea.

Pepsico is growing its organic topline and it also has its Tropicana Essentials Probiotics. This is its 100 percent juice with 1 billion live and active cultures per serving. Tropicana Essentials Probiotics earned an "Innovation of the Year" award from Beverage Industry Magazine.

CPG companies will raise their survival chances by continuing product innovation.

Cost-cutting measures

The Company has its "Connected 4 Growth Program". An important facet of this initiative are the savings programs within it. These savings programs have allowed Unilever to speed up its margin expansion. The Company said that the Connected 4 Growth Program is making Unilever simpler, more agile, as well as more connected.

Other CPG companies are focusing on cost containment. Pinnacle Foods (PF) noted in its Q2 2017 results that its Total Operating Expenses dropped close to 14 percent. Part of this decline was due to lower Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) overhead. The company aggressively managed expenses in Q2 2017.

Dean Foods has its cost productivity program called OpEx 2020. The company is emphasizing eliminating waste across its system. Its goal is $80 million to $100 million in savings per year.

Also, the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is working on incremental cost savings of $150 million over the next few years.

Cost containment is important. Investors want to put their hard-earned dollars into companies that center on decreasing expenses to improve profitability.

Two major challenges for Unilever (and all CPG companies)

Unilever and those of its ilk face two challenges, which at the same time present new opportunities for these firms. These are:

Online shopping

Product distribution

Online shopping

While some don't believe online shopping is affecting companies used to traditional marketing, the fact is it is affecting food manufacturers and retailers. Livemint (HT Media Ltd.) reported that,

"Consumer packaged goods companies ...stand to benefit as online shopping gains momentum in India, said a UBS report ... which forecasts that online retailers will contribute to around 6 percent of revenues for such firms by 2020."

It further noted that,

"The Internet will influence a third of total sales in the consumer packaged goods sector in the next five years, said a study by consulting firm Bain and Google ... which estimated the influence of the Internet will impact $35 billion worth of the sector's sales as more users go online to research personal and home-care products." (Online retail to boost revenues of consumer goods firms: UBS report - April 17, 2015)

Unilever's local team in Japan developed Lux Botanifique. This puts this product into the premium natural segment in the country. Lux Botanifique is now available online and this month is its complete launch.

The Company has its Cif brand - an array of home care products. In Italy, a combined spray and mousse under the Cif brand launched with Unilever's "Country Category Business Team (CCBT)". It grew fast to local competitive development. The CCBT team in Italy worked closely with the Company's global team and the digital advertising.

So, the online digital world is an element of Unilever's strategy. Businesses ignore the online channel at their peril. Unilever noted in its Q2 2017 Earnings Call,

"In e-commerce we now have over 600 people developing our capabilities across the many different models, grocery.com, pureplay or direct-to-consumer and we're introducing more products and formats that are specifically designed for the online sales channel."

Furthermore, Denise Morrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Campbell Soup Company said in its Q3 2017 Earnings Call that,

"Additionally, the retailer environment continues to be very aggressive, with e-commerce and value players applying increased pressure on grocery and mass channels and we do not anticipate this trend to abate anytime soon."

Product distribution

Today, companies must address the distribution aspect of their business with new thinking. Traditional supermarkets are no longer the only venues capturing the attention of consumers, and fast to market is also vital.

"In the U.S., the grocery channel share of all packaged-goods sales is forecast to drop from about 45 percent today to about 37 percent in 2025. Picking up the slack will be warehouse clubs such as Costco and Sam's Club, dollar stores such as Dollar General, convenience stores, and online retailers, such as Amazon Fresh and Fresh Direct." (2017 Consumer Packaged Goods Trends - Strategy& - 2017 PwC)

How are Unilever and others tackling this distribution challenge. It certainly can be costlier to distribute far and wide to the diverse channels existing now, as opposed to focusing primarily on the supermarket channel as in the past.

Unilever generated greater than Euro500 million (USD593,320,625) of supply chain savings in the first half year 2017. The Company operates approximately 310 factories in more than 70 nations.

Unilever's CCBTs are cross-functional teams. CBBTs take the innovations from the global team and put them in the marketplace. These CBBTs provide resources to develop local innovations. So, Unilever is more efficient with its regional supply chains and gets products to market faster.

Procter & Gamble is focusing on its supply chain efficiency. It has six new mixing centers and it placed them closer to customers in important population centers. The result? This puts 80 percent of Procter & Gamble's U.S. business within one day of the store shelf and the consumer. (P&G 2016 Annual Report)

The Campbell Soup Company noted in its Q3 2017 Earnings Call that its supply chain productivity programs contributed 190 basis points to margin improvement in Q3. Its supply chain productivity programs are additional to its cost savings program.

Conclusion

I believe that Unilever has substantial upside. It's a well-managed, cash-generating company, and is a moderate dividend payer so you will collect some regular cash. In addition, its Connected 4 Growth Program is also helping the Company build its presence in new channels.

Emerging markets are helping grow the Company. Underlying sales growth in the first half year in Asia/AMET (Africa-Middle East Theater)/RUB (Russian New Rouble) region rose at 5.5 percent. Volumes in this region were up 0.8 percent. Its Latin American business experienced 5 percent growth. Roughly 57 percent of Unilever's sales come from emerging markets.

Unilever is also concentrating on product innovation and cost savings and paying major attention to e-commerce. China returned to decent growth for the Company in the first half year 2017. This was propelled by fast expansion in the e-commerce avenue.

Consumers consistently fill their shopping baskets with the Company's traditional and new brands, no matter where they are buying them (traditional supermarkets, Big Box stores, dollar outlets, and/or online).

A food industry manager told me way back in the 70's to never be afraid to put your apples in the food industry basket - people always have to eat. An array of CPG companies have significant Food divisions.

CPG stocks may not be exciting new ventures or tech stocks, but many generate great cash, regular dividends, and consistent performance year in and year out. Get a handle on Unilever through keeping a watch on these factors... and by the way, check your household and see how many of the Company's products are in your pantry and elsewhere.

