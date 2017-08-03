Transocean: Does Performance Still Matter?

But until crude oil price is able to recover, operational performance in offshore drilling might matter little to boost investor sentiment.

After stronger-than-expected results delivered by Diamond Offshore (DO) and Ensco (ESV) in the past few days, its was Transocean's (RIG) turn to shine. However, whether the relatively strong results in the quarter will translate into strength in share price remains to be seen. Until crude oil price is able to recover and stabilize at new highs, it is possible that operational performance in offshore drilling will matter little to boost investor sentiment.

Credit: CNBC

Transocean by the numbers

On Wednesday, the company reported 2Q17 revenues of $751 million that, while lower sequentially by -4%, beat expectations by a respectable $39 million. A fairly robust ultra deepwater segment, down only -1% sequentially after a much tougher 1Q17, helped to push contract drilling revenues to $705 million. The company broke even on the bottom line, performing significantly better than the expected -$0.09 in EPS.

The sizable -33% YOY reduction in operating and maintenance expenses, similarly to what we had seen last quarter, outpaced the YOY decline of -23% in revenues by a good margin. As a result, drilling efficiency continued to improve this quarter and helped to drive the EPS beat. Non-GAAP op margin in 2Q17 (excluding losses on asset disposal and impairment) reached 21.8%, and Transocean still ranks high on the list of most profitable among large drillers.

On liquidity, the sale of the jackup fleet and solid generation of cash flow from operations has kept Transocean's cash position in a healthy state. Net debt of $4.4 billion in the quarter improved against last year's $4.9 billion (measured as of the end of December 2016). I believe management continues to do a good job at protecting the balance sheet, keeping Transocean liquid and ready to fight the seemingly never-ending headwinds for the next several quarters.

My thoughts on RIG

This quarter's theme in offshore drilling has started to emerge. With WTI crude prices struggling to get any closer to the $60-plus levels of late 2014, it seems like the drillers' respectable quarterly results have been doing little to help boost investors' confidence in the sector. Both ESV and DO traded sideways in the days that followed each company's top- and bottom-line beats. RIG might behave no differently in the next couple of trading sessions and possibly beyond.

On valuation, RIG's market cap-to-backlog (a little-used metric that I like to track as a proxy of long-term forward price-to-sales) remains low compared to the peer group, at 0.33x. For comparison, Diamond Offshore's multiple is 0.57x, while Ensco's is 0.49x. The more commonly-used forward EV/EBITDA ratio (see chart below) also tells a similar story. So even though one might argue that RIG is among the least expensive stocks in offshore drilling, I bet little will low valuation matter to trigger bullish sentiment on the stock.

RIG EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

While I continue to believe that Transocean is trying what it can to come out the other end of the downcycle alive and well (and doing a decent job at it), I expect shares to stay under pressure due to macro forces. For the foreseeable future, I remain a spectator and choose not to dip my toes in the offshore drilling space.

