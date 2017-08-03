Don't Be A Yield Pig: A Caution For REIT Index Fund Investors

In this article, I make a case for why investors should reduce exposure to Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ). I mention VNQ specifically because it's the largest REIT ETF by far, but the general theme applies to any other passive REIT Index investment vehicles such as IYR. I believe the market is currently underestimating the potential threat of rising cap rates in the commercial real estate (CRE) sector and the magnitude of its impact on future REIT valuations.

Cap rate

For those who might not be all that familiar with CRE terms, a capitalization rate (“cap rate”) is simply a measure of price of a property in relation to the income that property produces (Cap Rate = Net Operating Income [NOI] / Price). REITs derive their values from their ownership of properties (mortgage REITs excluded), so naturally as property values rise and fall, their net asset values (NYSE:NAV) and share prices follow. Since cap rates drive property values, REITs’ share price is highly sensitive to prevailing cap rates.

Historical perspective and how we got here

As with everything in the market, cap rates are cyclical. There is a wide-spread view that cap rate is simply a function of interest rates (e.g., 10-yr treasury yield), but history suggests the relationship can be tenuous, especially in the short term. Some of the other key drivers of cap rates include availability of credit, and though related to interest rates, inflation expectation. Overall market sentiment, expressed in the form of credit availability, probably has an outsized impact in the short term, while the interest rate effects show up with a lag.

As seen in the above charts, CRE cap rates are at historical lows, and commercial property prices are at an all-time high with RCA/Moody’s Commercial Property Index about 25% above their pre-financial crisis peak. This is not surprising given all the liquidity the Fed has injected into the market through its unconventional monetary policies. These policies have driven down interest rates to unprecedented levels and have encouraged investors to reach for yield in risk assets. Income-oriented investments such as REITs and MLPs (up until 2014 that is) have been big beneficiaries of yield-starved retail investor capital.

To get a better perspective on just how dramatic this flow and allocation of capital have been, consider that the total real estate mutual fund assets has risen from $40bn in 2008 to $200bn as of today. With the growing popularity of ETFs, the AUMs of REIT Index EFTs have seen spectacular growth as well; VNQ alone has $35bn of AUM currently compared to about $6bn in 2010. Although I do not have data on direct CRE investments, it is no secrete there have been large inflows from private equity funds, institutional investors (pensions, endowments, insurance companies, etc.), and foreign capital.

Where are the cap rates headed?

I believe cap rates are more likely to go up than to go down. We are now approaching 8th year of cap rate compression (are we in the 8th inning?) and the longer this goes on, the odds for a reversal become greater as the cycle progresses. More importantly, we now have Fed seemingly eager to raise interest rates, and the credit availability to the CRE sector appears to be getting tighter. In fact, the latter may be more important in the near term than the former. To elaborate, here’s one of Fed’s recent explicit warning:

“Commercial real estate (CRE) valuations, which have been an area of growing concern over the past year, rose further, with property prices continuing to climb and capitalization rates decreasing to historically low levels” - The Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report, February 14, 2017.

The Fed also noted in its statement that they are seeing banks starting to tighten their underwriting standards and seems to be welcoming it. In addition, the rules for Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS), a major source of financing for the CRE market, have recently gone through a significant change where the issuers are now required to retain at least 5 percent interest in the credit risk of the securitized assets. This will help further restrain CRE lending.

As stated earlier, in the short term, cap rates are more likely driven by availability of credit/debt to finance CRE transactions. The tighter credit conditions, along with the general sentiment among institutional investors that the current cycle is nearing an end, is starting to get reflected in CRE transaction volumes. Below chart shows negative y/y volume trend taking hold since 2016.

The hope is that we have learned our lesson from the past cycles, and we will navigate toward a soft landing with cap rates returning towards more normal levels gradually – this would be the “muddle-through” scenario. However, any kind of a negative shock could be catastrophic given the leverage in the CRE sector.

Quantifying potential impact of rising cap rates on REIT valuations

I view REITs as a particularly vulnerable asset class, not only because of the embedded leverage, but because of all the recent liquidity added by ETFs will likely exacerbate the volatility in a downturn… we know too well what happens when everyone heads for the exit. In this respect, we can draw some parallels to the MLPs. MLPs are not unlike REITs in that they are leveraged vehicles that have attracted many retail investors in recent years. Many investors were drawn to MLPs since they, like their real estate cousins, owned tangible assets (pipelines, plants, storage facilities, etc.) producing seemingly stable income. That all changed towards the end of 2014, when commodity prices started going the wrong way. Alerian MLP (AMLP), the largest MLP Index ETF, experienced a 55% peak to trough price decline from September 2014 to February 2016.

Though I’m not necessarily predicting REITs will experience a similar fate as MLPs, as with any investment, risks and rewards should be carefully weighed. Even in the optimistic scenario where the cap rates roughly stay where they are today, the future returns will be low as this implies there will be limited room for further capital appreciation (obviously, I qualify this statement as applying to the general REIT sector as a whole as each individual REIT will have its own unique risk profile and fundamentals that affect its valuation). The best one can hope for, for the broader REIT asset class, in this case would be that it is able to maintain the current nominal dividend level. For VNQ and IYR, this is a meager 4% before tax (btw, REIT dividends are not qualified and taxed as ordinary income). As a side note, typical investment-grade REIT debt with a BBB rating currently trade at 3%-3.5% yield, implying that REIT equity holders are only demanding 0.5%-1% risk premium over debt. This seems absurd, but maybe it’s just another sign how crowded the reach for yield has gotten.

As for the downside scenario, my back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that just a 100 basis point rise in the implied cap rate for a typical REIT representing an index constituent in VNQ or IYR with a current implied cap rate of 5.75% will experience a 22% decline in its share price. This is equal to roughly 5 years’ worth of dividends. And this is at a 6.75% cap rate, which is still quite low by historical standards.

To make matters worse, if the cap rate increase is indeed due to rising interest rates, then the cost of debt will eventually go up as well. This hasn’t been accounted for in the above analysis, but it will place downward pressure on the firm’s AFFO. No analysis is complete without a reality check, so let's consider the case of Simon Property Group (SPG), one of the best positioned mall owners with its collection of “class A” regional malls. Its implied cap rate increased by 150 bps from about 5% to 6.5% over a period of a year recently - the shares declined approximately 35%, in-line with our estimates.

Final words

All the ingredients for the cap rates to start to rise seem to be in place – rising interest rates, potential tightening of credit, and fading investor euphoria. Maybe the last ingredient hasn’t quite ripened yet. But I’d rather be early than late… bulls make money, bears make money, and pigs get slaughtered.