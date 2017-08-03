Iron Mountain: Take A Closer Look Before Going For The Dividend

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a strong income pick, but the company's results can look better than they are when we take a skin-deep look only. Nevertheless Iron Mountain's results are good, and should continue to support the company's dividend growth.

Iron Mountain recently reported its second quarter results, which consisted of an earnings beat and a small revenue miss:

An eight percent revenue growth rate, and earnings per share growing immensely (in last year's Q2 Iron Mountain reported a net loss) look pretty strong, but we should take a closer look at how the company generates that growth:

Iron Mountain's revenues grew by 25% over the last five years, but over those same five years the company's share count increased by a whopping fifty percent -- the result was that revenues per share did decline over that time frame. For an investors who has been holding a certain number of shares (i.e. 100 shares of Iron Mountain), the revenues belonging to him would have actually declined. Investors should thus not cheer at the revenue growth without looking how the company achieved that growth -- if the growth was generated with acquisitions (for which Iron Mountain paid with shares), the positive impact may be smaller than many think.

When we take a closer look at the company's Q2 numbers, we see that revenues grew by 7.5%, but Iron Mountain's share count grew by 7.5% as well -- the net impact is thus zero, revenues per share remained flat. Nevertheless there were some other big positives in those Q2 results, such as the adjusted EPS growth -- a 25% increase (the share count increase is already included) is a very strong showing.

For income investors one of the most important metrics are the so called funds from operations (or FFO), as well as the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which include one time items. Those AFFO grew by a whopping 40% year over year, which means that Iron Mountain's AFFO per share still grew by a very solid 30.0% -- theoretically such a growth rate would allow for a dividend growth rate of 30% as well, and Iron Mountain would not have to grow its payout ratio at all.

Since Iron Mountain's AFFO do not always grow at such a pace (during Q1 AFFO grew by only two percent) the dividend growth rate is a lot lower, but still quite high: In comparison to the prior year Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by thirteen percent with its most recent dividend increase, and the next dividend increase should be announced soon: Iron Mountain has now announced four dividends at the $0.55 level, the next announcement (which should come at the end of October) will likely bring the next dividend increase.

If Iron Mountain raises its dividend by another thirteen percent, investors would be looking at a yield of 6.8%:

That would not only be a high yield relative to the broad market, it would also be a high yield relative to where the company's shares have traded in the past: Iron Mountain's shares offered a dividend of more than 6.5% for a very short period of time only, when the market was trading substantially lower than it is right now.

In a couple of months, once Iron Mountain has raised its dividend again investors thus may either get a pretty high yield, or the company's shares will continue to climb over the next couple of weeks and the dividend yield will not increase much due to the share price climbing (which would mean capital appreciation for current owners). Since Iron Mountain's current dividend yield of 6% is pretty attractive already, I feel that income investors should take a look at the shares of this company, especially since management's guidance is pretty positive:

Revenue growth is forecasted to accelerate further, and EBITDA, earnings per share and AFFO are all forecasted to grow by double digits this year. Even when we adjust for a higher share count this still means substantial growth in these key metrics, which could propel Iron Mountain's shares higher -- after all they are trading at just thirteen times this year's AFFO, which seems like a low valuation for a company that is experiencing solid growth and which offers a very attractive dividend.

Takeaway

Iron Mountain's results are not as overwhelming as they look at first sight, but they are still very solid. EPS growth and especially growing AFFO per share will allow for ongoing dividend increases, which, together with an already high dividend yield of 6.0%, make Iron Mountain a good income pick.

Due to the forecasted growth and a rather low valuation Iron Mountain could see further capital appreciation as well, especially when more income investors want to enter the stock after the next dividend increase.

