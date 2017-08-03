The SNB, 18 Million Apple Shares, And A Plunging Swissie

If we try really hard, we can learn a little something.

Let's take a quick look at the SNB's holdings and think about them in terms of what a falling franc means.

The confluence of the rally in Apple and the plunge of the Swiss franc brings up an interesting discussion about central bank asset purchases and, eventually, disposals.

If you're long Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), you probably thought you had a pretty good day on Wednesday.

But unless your position is larger than 18,894,016 shares, your day wasn't nearly as good as the day the Swiss National Bank had.

See the SNB (and this is one of those times where I need to remind you that this is not a "conspiracy theory" and in this case, you can simply read the filing for yourself at the SEC's website), owns nearly 19 million Apple shares.

That's right, 19 million. And that's not all they own when it comes to US stocks. Here are their top holdings as of March 31 (the new 13F should be out this week):

(Heisenberg, SEC filings)

So the next time someone tells you that central banks don't buy stocks, please direct them to that chart and to the link above.

But here's the interesting part. The reason the SNB owns so much in the way of foreign assets, is that they are engaged in a never-ending quest to keep a lid on franc (NYSEARCA:FXF) strength.

See conceptually speaking, the franc is more a commodity than it is currency. And it really doesn't matter how accommodative (i.e. easy) SNB policy is, in a world where global central banks are all still stuck in the post-crisis easy money regime, there's going to be persistent upward pressure on the Swissie.

The more appreciation pressure there is, the larger the SNB's balance sheet gets as they lean against that pressure. Have a look at this breakdown:

(Goldman)

That makes the franc's recent dramatic plunge especially intriguing.

I've heard a couple of people suggest that the EURCHF rally didn't really qualify has a "plunge" in the franc - that is, some people have suggested I was being hyperbolic (rest assured none of those critics are FX traders).

The only problem with that criticism is that it doesn't fit well with the math. Here's a chart for you:

(Heisenberg)

The average w/w move in EURCHF since the SNB abandoned the floor is something like +0.1%. So you know, that green line with the white arrow in the chart is quite simply unprecedented since the floor was abandoned.

Now, there are a lot of moving parts in this equation and I'm not going to bore you with them here (those interested can simply go over to HR and type "franc" into the search bar), but it's important that you connect the dots.

The franc's depreciation has had very little to do with "uniquely Swiss" factors and almost everything to do with exogenous events, where "exogenous" means "things that suggest the ECB is going to accelerate their push to taper."

Here's an annotated chart:

(Goldman)

Are you starting to see where this is going?

Franc depreciation is due to expectations for ECB tapering (i.e. the ECB unwinding stimulus).

And the reason the SNB has accumulated so many foreign assets is due to appreciation pressure on the franc.

So if franc appreciation pressure leads to SNB balance sheet expansion, franc depreciation gives them room to start selling those foreign assets (at a giant profit by the way).

That is just another dynamic you need to be acutely aware of, as it is one more example of what will amount to coordinated (in this case "incidentally" coordinated) selling pressure from global central banks.

By the way, if you do the math, the SNB made something like $133 million on its Apple position yesterday. How did you do?

