Halftime: Mid-Year Global Market Review And Outlook

Despite mixed data, steady earnings growth looks likely for the rest of the year.

Strong earnings growth prospects remain outside the US — in spite of longer-term uncertainty

By Matt Dennis, Senior Portfolio Manager. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

In the aftermath of a tumultuous 2016, much discussion has centered around the equity outlook for 2017 and beyond. In fact, the second quarter saw continued strong performance from global markets, though in our view, the long-term earnings outlook remains murky. As we enter the second half of the year, Invesco’s International and Global Growth team assesses global equity performance to date through our EQV (earnings, quality and valuation) lens to identify the key areas to watch — along with potential growth opportunities.

Strong global performance with a focus on growth over value

Similar to the first quarter, the second quarter saw strong global market performance, with the total return for the MSCI AC World Index up 12% through the end of June. Emerging market equities have been the primary winners year-to-date, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index up nearly 19%, followed closely by the MSCI Europe Index (up 16%), and the MSCI Japan Index and the S&P 500 Index (both up just shy of 10% in dollar terms).1

From a style perspective, growth outperformed both the broad market and value in the second quarter, just as we saw in the first quarter. Over the second quarter, the MSCI AC World ex US Growth Index was up 7.6% versus the index’s value benchmark (up 4.1%). Meanwhile, the MSCI AC World ex US Index was up 5.8% for the quarter.1

Mixed signals for earnings growth

Most leading economic data began the second quarter much like the first quarter ended — on a firming trend, particularly outside the US. However, declining inflation expectations driven mainly by lower oil prices, a marked reversal in the chorus of positive US economic surprise data seen in the second half of 2016 and a clear shift in federal rate policy, led to a fairly steady decline in US Treasury yields and a pause in the global yield-curve steepening that began a year ago. We’ve also seen a pause in the upward profit revisions during the past month.

As a result, the second quarter saw investor appetite begin to shift away from the pro-cyclical/value-oriented areas of the market (including the financials, industrials and commodity sectors) that rallied off lows last summer in favor of defensive/stable growth stocks in health care, consumer staples and utilities.

While technology stocks have dominated performance indices in most regions, it is notable that year-to-date, the second-best performing sector in the MSCI AC World Index is health care. This is perhaps not surprising given lower bond yields and a more hawkish tone emanating from key central bankers of late. Time will tell if this represents the beginning of a more balanced growth market that would likely favor our EQV approach.

Despite the mixed data seen in the second quarter, we believe three key indicators continue to support the prospects for steady earnings growth through the second half of the year (which is critical to support the stretched absolute stock valuations that exist in many markets): 1. Global Purchasing Managers’ Index data remain constructive. 2. Monetary policy remains accommodative and financial conditions loose around the world. 3. Weaker oil prices (while they last) are stimulative for the consumer and may reduce non-wage inflation expectations (which could limit the scope for higher bond yields and discount rates).

Second-quarter EQV evaluations

Let’s take a high-level look at the second-quarter global landscape from an EQV framework:

Earnings

During the past month or so, we’ve observed some moderation in the positive revenue and earnings revisions across virtually every region, compared to the steady stream of upgrades we saw in the first quarter. Notwithstanding this recent pause, global earnings momentum remains close to five-year highs, and the path of least resistance still appears up for most leading economic indicators and earnings outside the US (particularly in the eurozone and Japan). Conversely, revenue and earnings revisions remained in negative territory in the US (even if only modestly).2

The consensus expects earnings for the MSCI AC World Index to grow 15% in 2017. As of the end of June, this breaks down to 20% earnings growth expectations for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, 19% for the MSCI Europe Index and 14% for the MSCI Japan Index, versus a more modest 10% for the S&P 500 Index.1

It is worth highlighting the runway for earnings recovery in the eurozone versus the US. Forward US earnings estimates are now 30% above their last cyclical peak, while eurozone earnings remain 26% below their prior peak with better incremental operating leverage to higher revenue growth.1

In short, the data continue to suggest better earnings potential in the near term for non-US versus US equities.

Quality

Non-US corporate balance sheet leverage does not appear excessive relative to operating cash flows and improving revenue growth. The dollar weakness since the start of the year has helped ease costs for emerging market companies that are paying down debt in dollars.

Returns on equity remain depressed outside the US, with returns only lower on three occasions in the past 35 years.2 Similar to the potential evident in non-US earnings versus previous peaks, the probability of higher incremental returns on equity for international investors remains strong in our view, particularly for Europe and Japan.

Valuations

Despite improving revenue and earnings expectations, absolute valuations remain stretched. Cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings multiples have re-rated even further during the past three months in every major region except Latin America and Canada. Many stock market indices ended June at or near 12-month relative highs, thus requiring support from bond yields to remain low and earnings recovery to be delivered.

The same relative argument for non-US equities versus US equities that prevailed for the past decade persists today. In our view, however, what appears unique at this time, is the better apparent earnings potential for non-US companies. Investors appear to have recognized the addition of better relative earnings growth potential today alongside this long-standing value argument for international equities, given the outperformance of international equities year-to-date.3 For US investors exposed to this theme, the tailwind of stronger foreign currencies versus the dollar since the start of the year has further boosted dollar-based returns.4

Though the market’s willingness to look past valuation highs has persisted for some time, history suggests fundamentals will ultimately prevail. With absolute valuations elevated, we believe the investor who is most conscious of price paid will be better-positioned.

Our International and Global EQV strategies are thusly aligned, seeking to identify the best bottom-up, high-quality growth stock opportunities that offer the greatest risk-adjusted potential for non-US equity investors.

Sources

FactSet Research Systems, MSCI as of June 30, 2017 Invesco, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Year-to-date, the MSCI AC World ex US Index delivered 14.10% versus the S&P 500 Index, which delivered 9.34%. Bloomberg L.P., as of June 30, 2017

Important information

Blog header image: melis/Shutterstock.com

The MSCI All Country World Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large- and mid-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of stocks of developing countries.

The MSCI Europe Index ND is an unmanaged index considered representative of stocks of developed European countries.

The MSCI Japan Index measures the performance of the large- and mid-cap segments of the Japanese market.

The MSCI All Country World ex US Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large- and mid-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets, excluding the US.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a commonly cited indictor of the manufacturing sectors’ economic health, is calculated by the Institute of Supply Management.

Forward earnings per share is a variant of earnings per share, and is calculated using a company’s projected earnings over the next 12 months divided by the number of outstanding shares.

Operating cash flow measures the amount of cash generated by a company’s standard business operations.

Return on equity (ROE) is a measure of profitability, calculated as net income as a percentage of shareholders’ equity.

The Shiller price-earnings (P/E) ratio, also known as the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio, is a valuation measure calculated using real per-share earnings over a 10-year period.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco Ltd., used by the investment adviser, Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) under license. PowerShares and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

©2017 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Halftime: Mid-year global market review and outlook by Invesco US