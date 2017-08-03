Lexicon Likely Stuck For A Little While

A fair value of $28.50 seems fair on the basis of the sales potential of Xermelo and sotagliflozin, but an absence of major news flow is an issue.

The efficacy and safety profile for sotagliflozin still looks not only approvable but also commercially attractive, as the drug can help Type 1 diabetics improve their glucose control.

Lexicon's management has stayed on task and executed well, but the market doesn't really care as there has been little news that changes the fundamental story.

One of the realities of biotech investing is that share prices can linger in no man's land when there's not much news to fire up the imaginations of investors. In the case of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), a seemingly good initial launch of its first drug Xermelo is being greeted with little more than a "oh, that's nice … what else ya got?" by the market. What's more, with clinical data on sotagliflozin ("sota") more or less in hand for the Type 1 indication and a long wait for Type 2 data and/or FDA action, there's not a lot to really get the excitement going.

Lexicon shares have gone basically nowhere since my last update even though the biotech sector has done pretty well. I don't really see much to blame Lexicon for, as the clinical data that have been presented have been pretty consistent (if not a little better than expected) and the launch of Xermelo has gone well. Even so, with not a lot of mind-changing data on the way soon, it may take some patience to hang on through these doldrums. I continue to believe that Lexicon shares ought to trade in the high $20s on the basis of the value of both Xermelo and sota, but this isn't a biotech with the sort of sizzle that biotech investors often crave.

Xermelo - So Far, So Good … So What?

Lexicon secured approval from the FDA to market Xermelo back in February and promptly launched the drug, focusing on high-volume centers and physicians that already write a lot of prescriptions for somatostatin analogs (or SSAs). As a reminder, Xermelo is a drug meant to help ease the severe diarrhea and other symptoms of inadequately controlled carcinoid syndrome; while the clinical literature suggests 50-60% of patients are "adequately controlled" by octreotide (the primary treatment for carcinoid syndrome, and marketed under the brand name Sandostatin), patient surveys suggest that as many as 70% or 80% of patients feel they get inadequate relief/control from SSAs.

It is still quite early, but the launch of Xermelo seems to be going well. In both the first and second quarters of this year, Lexicon has modestly outperformed sales expectations. In the second quarter, net U.S. sales of Xermelo amounted to $3.6 million; while there was no formal sell-side average estimate that I could find, it appeared as though sell-side expectations were ranging from around $1.5 million to $3 million in sales for the quarter.

Initial reimbursement decisions have also gone well. Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) wasted little time in adding the drug to its formulary, and management has consistently stated that discussions with health insurance groups have been constructive. It likely doesn't hurt that the company elected to go with a relatively conservative price - while I had thought that Lexicon would price Xermelo above $70,000 to account for the added convenience of oral therapy and so on, the list price came in at a little above $67,000/year. Thus far the company is seeing better gross-to-net splits than expected (meaning it's not having to discount as much as some companies do), and it has already secured prescriptions from all of the major SSA-prescribing sites, with good product awareness among leading prescribing physicians.

Unfortunately, what comes next is the boring day-to-day, week-to-week exercise of building a business. I have no reason to believe that Xermelo won't still achieve more than $350 million in peak sales for Lexicon, but it will take time to build usage in the U.S., not to mention to see the drug eventually reach the market and grow in Europe through Lexicon's marketing partner (Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY)).

Sota On Its Way … But It's Going To Take Time

Lexicon has continued to report solid clinical data from studies of sota in Type 1 diabetes. The most recent data was from the inTandem3 study - a large(ish) 1,400-patient study of high-dose sota (400mg) without the insulin optimization seen in the earlier inTandem1 and -2 studies.

Despite the absence of optimization, the results were quite consistent with those earlier studies, with sota showing a statistically significant improvement in glucose control and a modest incidence of ketoacidosis (or DKA) consistent with earlier studies - 3% versus 0.6% in the placebo group at the 24-week point.

Taken all together, I believe the data continue to support the thesis that sota is a meaningful therapeutic option for Type 1 diabetics (who really have no options beyond insulin). While the A1C reductions have been modest (in the range of 0.4% for the optimized studies), the drug seems to meaningfully improve "time in range" for diabetics, meaning it meaningfully increases the amount of time in a given period (like a day) where the patient's glucose level is in the desired range; with some key opinion leaders estimating that as many as 70% of U.S. Type 1 diabetics are not adequately controlled with insulin alone, that's a major feature.

While the safety profile isn't perfect, I don't think it will severely limit the potential of the drug. Ketoacidosis is certainly a concern, and with sota it seems that people with insulin pumps are more likely to have problems. I don't believe this rises to a level where the drug will be contra-indicated for pump users, but there could be warning language on the eventual label to that effect.

Now most of what's left is waiting. Lexicon elected to opt-in to co-promoting sota in the U.S. with its partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and will have to fund 40% of the commercialization costs - not an inconsiderable figure when you think about how widespread diabetes is (it's not concentrated to centers of excellence like carcinoid) and how it may take some work to drive awareness given the lack of prior non-insulin options in Type 1 diabetes. While potential competition from other companies in the SGLT2 space can help build awareness (as there are late-stage studies testing those drugs for Type 1 diabetes as well), that's not really the sort of help Lexicon wants.

The filing timeline for the Type 1 indication has apparently slipped again, from "early 2018" to "first half of 2018", but that seems to be more a function of needing to wait for all of the relevant clinical data to be in hand. To that end, investors can look forward to pooled continuous monitoring data in the third quarter - data that will better illustrate how sota helps long-term glucose control. Approval in 2018 is arguably possible, but not very likely in my view and I would be surprised if the FDA does not require a panel meeting.

For its part, Sanofi is underway with its trials of sota in Type 2 diabetes, with the ClinTrials site showing four Type 2 studies currently enrolling. More studies should be on the way this year, and data in 2018 should be enough to move the stock (for good or bad).

And The Rest?

Getting sota onto the market in the U.S., first for Type 1 diabetes and then Type 2, is the next major catalyst for Lexicon, but the company does have a rejuvenated early-stage program (the company largely shuttered its R&D efforts years ago when it was going through a tough "will they make it?" stretch). Data from a Phase I study of LX9211 in neuropathic pain should be available before year-end, and the company expects to initiate Phase I studies for LX2761 before year-end as well.

It's hard to quantify much value for LX9211 at this point. This drug is part of a long-term discovery collaboration effort with Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), with BMY basically licensing the rights back to Lexicon. Neuropathic pain is a promising target, particularly for non-opioid agents given the growing awareness of opioid abuse, but that field is littered with failed drugs.

The other candidate, LX2761, is perhaps more interesting. Unlike sota (which is a dual SGLT1/2 inhibitor), LX2761 is an SGLT1 inhibitor. As such, most of the glucose control takes place in the gut and it will avoid the elevated levels of urinary glucose excretion that characterize SGLT2 inhibitors (which are what are on the market today). I could see how this might be of interest to patients with certain renal and genito-urinary conditions, and I will be curious to see how the efficacy and safety data stack up - particularly as there were once concerns that SGLT1 inhibition could create unacceptable cardiac side effects.

The Bottom Line

Not too much has changed in my model other than accounting for the passage of time (a little closer to peak revenue targets). I have lowered my ASP estimates for Xermelo, but de-risking the revenue streams post-approval and factoring in the early days of the launch mitigates the negative impact. My fair value is now $28.50 for Lexicon, with a nearly 50/50 split between Xermelo and sotagliflozin. Some bulls might argue that I should include a figure for the early-stage drugs and/or potential future pipeline candidates, but I don't intend to do so unless/until there's evidence that they are viable clinical candidates.

Lexicon continues to look undervalued, and I intend to hold on to my shares. In the real world of the stock market, it's hard to say when that value may be recognized by other investors. Lexicon wouldn't seem set up for significant market-moving data over the next six months (or more), but continued execution on the Xermelo launch and incremental positive data points on sota could nevertheless get the stock moving in a more positive direction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.