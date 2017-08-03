After AstraZeneca's 'Disaster', What's In Store For Their Immune Checkpoint Program?

Importantly, the reaction to MYSTIC might be overly strong, and we'll take a look at why.

In this article, we consider some near-term ramifications for AstraZeneca in lung cancer.

AstraZeneca (AZN) have been major players in a wide array of treatment settings in oncology. Therefore, it wasn't a surprise when they joined the immune checkpoint revolution with their own entry, MEDI3746, which was later renamed durvalumab and branded Imfinzi.

Durvalumab has had something of a slow start to market, coming well behind the current heavyweights like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck (MRK). in fact, to date its only approval has been in bladder cancer, a space now occupied by all five of the big players in the immune checkpoint space.

But that doesn't mean that AZN has lacked for trying to break into the space. They've been aggressive with their studies, and today we're going to take a focused look at their developments in lung cancer.

The News

Last week, AZN announced top-line data from their phase 3 MYSTIC study, which was a randomized study with three treatment arms: durvalumab alone, durvalumab plus tremelimumab, and chemotherapy. Patients were required to have previously untreated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and their tumors had to have staining of PD-L1 on 25% or more of their tumor cells.

The data announced were quite disappointing, as the MYSTIC study failed to meet its primary endpoint: improvement in progression-free survival over chemotherapy. Neither active treatment arm was demonstrably better for patients in terms of progression-free survival.

The first-line treatment setting is currently one of the hottest battlegrounds in lung cancer, after the notable success of pembrolizumab in high-PD-L1-positive tumors and the notable failure of nivolumab in patients who were less stringently selected. With a cutoff of 25% for PD-L1 staining, it was anyone's guess where durvalumab would fall.

But fall it did. AZN took the news on the chin, and investor confidence buckled:

The company has undertaken a number of efforts to offset the bad news of failure in the first line, including collaborations with MRK on PARP-checkpoint combo therapy. Furthermore, AZN's other oncology programs continue to progress at an impressive clip, which I've documented in my ongoing daily series.

But I think this pessimism might be a little premature. And I based that assessment on a few key factors:

Progression-free survival is not the most important endpoint with the immune checkpoint inhibitors, historically AZN has other irons in the lung cancer fire that may be more groundbreaking

And I'd like to consider both of these points in more detail. First, let's present a potentially serious fundamental issue with durvalumab.

The case against PD-L1 therapy (durvalumab) instead of PD-1 therapy (nivolumab, pembrolizumab)

One of the outstanding questions in the field of immune checkpoint inhibition is harmonization. All 5 agents have their own PD-L1 assays. All 5 agents target the same pathway, ostensibly. Are there any differences between these agents?

Tim Erickson was the first on Seeking Alpha to flag the potential issue relating to target of these agents, and his principle argument is that PD-L1 inhibitors are inherently going to be less efficacious than PD-1 inhibitors.

As many of you know, CTLA-4 (the target of drugs like ipilimumab and tremelimumab) and PD-1/PD-L1 are not the only molecules involved in regulation of immune cells. There is, in fact, a huge number of checkpoint molecules, both ligand and receptor. PD-1 itself is a receptor that recognizes two different ligands: PD-L1 and PD-L2.

Durvalumab, by blocking at the level of PD-L1 only, potentially leaves alone the interaction between PD-L2 and PD-1. More specific action in this way could have an impact on toxicity, but the data have not borne that out yet.

From Shih, et al. Drugs 2014.

Nivolumab and pembrolizumab, on the other hand, block the receptor and all potential interactions. If a tumor cell upregulates PD-L1 only to block immune activation, then either strategy should work. However, if both PD-L1 and PD-L2 are upregulated, then durvalumab and other anti-PD-L1 antibodies are less likely to help.

That said, I don't think it is at all clear just yet whether PD-L1 antibodies are particularly worse than PD-1 strategies, but there is a case being built along that line. Atezolizumab (anti-PD-L1), for example, failed to confirm its benefit in bladder cancer, whereas pembrolizumab showed superior survival compared with second-line chemotherapy.

Could this be another case of inferior methodology? I think it's premature to say so with much certainty, but it is possible.

Progression-free survival is not the most important endpoint with the immune checkpoint inhibitors, historically

It's very important to note that looking at progression-free survival alone would mislead you when it comes to immune checkpoint inhibitors. You can look at a long list of trials to get confirmation of this.

It is notable that these are all second-line studies. Similar to durvalumab, first-line nivolumab failed to improve progression-free survival, and it went on to fail to improve overall survival, as well. However, in nearly every second-line treatment context that we've seen, patients had modest PFS at best, but went on to have improved overall survival.

So you simply can't write off durvalumab based on top-line PFS results. That said, the landmark KEYNOTE-024 study did, in fact, show a PFS improvement, as well as overall survival benefit, in highly selected patients. So this disappointment can neither be written off, nor can it be used to say with any certainty that MYSTIC will be a failure.

AZN has other irons in the lung cancer fire that may be more groundbreaking

Like I said, first-line NSCLC is only one area of aggressive exploration. While MYSTIC was disappointing, I believe that the results of PACIFIC will potentially be more important. The laundry list of named trials in lung cancer alone is pretty long:

ARCTIC (3rd-line NSCLC, durvalumab+tremelimumab)

CASPIAN (1st-line small cell lung cancer, durvalumab+tremelimumab)

NEPTUNE (1st-line NSCLC, durvalumab+tremelimumab), primary endpoint OS

POSEIDON (1st-line NSCLC, durvalumab+tremelimumab+chemotherapy)

PEARL (1st-line NSCLC, durvalumab alone, in Asian countries)

But the one that gives me the most excitement is PACIFIC, which is looking at durvalumab monotherapy following chemoradiation in patients with stage 3 NSCLC. At this stage, most tumors cannot be removed surgically, so physicians rely on chemotherapy and radiation to shrink the tumor and reduce the risk of metastasis.

AZN announced back in May that this study had reached its primary endpoint...

Progression-free survival. Durvalumab beat chemoradiation alone in terms of prolonging PFS, and it was the first immunotherapy to do so in this setting.

This gives AZN a valuable advantage over competitors in the lung cancer space, as nobody else is particularly close to results in this setting. PACIFIC could facilitate durvalumab's first approval in lung cancer, and it would be a major wedge driving.

But why did it work? You might expect that AZN selected patients more carefully, perhaps with higher PD-L1 load. But no, PD-L1 positivity is not an inclusion factor for PACIFIC.

In this writer's opinion, the key may lie with the combined use of radiation therapy and immunotherapy. There has been some significant speculation that the two work in conjunction. First, the radiation therapy hammers the tumor into a state of trauma, losing a lot of cell components that the native immune system might be able to pick up and train against.

This is already illustrated in the annals of oncology lore, too. It's called the "abscopal effect," whereby irradiating a bone tumor can lead to reduction in metastatic tumor burden, presumably by priming the immune system.

Furthermore, preclinical findings have previously demonstrated that radiation therapy can enhance the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors. So maybe the activity of this combo is not so surprising after all, and PACIFIC is one of the trials I am watching most closely from AZN.

Of course, the question of toxicity is important, as well. Patients getting radiation to the lung are already at risk for developing pulmonary complications, and immune checkpoint inhibitors can increase the risk of severe, life-threatening pneumonitis. This risk is understood by experts to be elevated when patients have received lung irradiation. So this is something else that any interested party should watch very carefully.

Conclusions

It is clear to me that AZN is not yet done in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space. MYSTIC results, though disappointing, are not final, and overall survival is going to be the major metric you want to watch for. Furthermore, trials like PACIFIC offer the opportunity for AZN to capture a substantial amount of market share in a space where no other competitors currently operate.

With all that said, it would seem prudent to take a deeper dive into the AZN science before writing them off wholesale. There are many risks and unanswered questions with the durvalumab program, but AZN is carrying itself well in this space, and all interested parties should take a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.