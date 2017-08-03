Cheesecake Factory: Income Opportunity On The Dip

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported second quarter results on Thursday morning that sent the stock to a new 52 week low, despite the report not being too bad. It looks like investors are served a buying opportunity here.

The Cheesecake Factory reported second quarter results that were relatively in line with expectations:

The company beat estimates for its earnings per share number slightly, whilst revenues missed marginally (by about 0.3%). The company managed to grow its revenues, but the growth was based on new restaurant openings only, as comparable restaurant sales fell by 0.5% year over year.

That comparable restaurant sales decline is not a positive, as it means that the sales per existing location were lower than in the prior year's quarter -- since fixed costs per location are not changing, this means that the company's margins will be hit (all else equal), since a lower gross profit per existing location, compared to stable fixed costs leads to lower operating margins.

Nevertheless the comps sales decline was not as bad as previously thought: The company had guided for a one percent decline in its comparable restaurant sales for the second quarter in June -- the actual decline was just half as large. This means that the company's forward guidance may be too conservative as well: Currently the company sees comps decline 1.5% in Q3, if the decline rate is only half as high as guided for again, the decline will be less than one percent, and The Cheesecake Factory would be able to deliver a higher top line number again (due to new restaurant openings).

Over the last years the company has been growing its revenues steadily (with a small dent in 2009), and it looks like the company should be able to deliver an increasing top line number in 2017 as well: The Cheesecake Factory expects eight restaurant openings in the US this year, and an additional four new restaurants overseas (franchised restaurants, including the first one in Hong Kong). Since the company is currently operating just 200 restaurants in total this is a meaningful growth rate, that should more than make up for some small comparable restaurant sales declines in the next quarter. As long as the trend of lower comps does not persist forever, the company should be able to deliver substantial growth over the next couple of years.

Net earnings per share were flat year over year, based on slightly higher revenues and a slightly lower margin -- for a company that trades at an inexpensive valuation a flat earnings number is not bad, especially when that company offers attractive shareholder returns to make up for the earnings growth taking a pause:

The company has repurchased $21 million worth of stock during the second quarter, which is equal to one percent of The Cheesecake Factory's market capitalization -- at that rate the share count will drop by about four percent annually, which should have a very meaningful impact on the company's earnings per share growth in the long run. On top of that the company also raised its dividend again:

The Cheesecake Factory's dividend growth record started a couple of years ago, the company has raised its dividend at an attractive pace since: The next dividend payment (ex-date is August 17) will be $0.29 per share, which represents a 21% increase in the company's quarterly dividend compared to the previous payout. With the new dividend at that level, and the company's shares trading at $45, this means that investors are getting a dividend yield of 2.6% right now. That is not only a yield that is much higher than what investors get from the broad market and treasuries, it is also an attractive base from which the dividend can continue to grow substantially going forward.

With $0.78 in EPS in the second quarter, the payout ratio is still pretty low (below 40%), which means that the company should be able to continue to raise its dividend by double digits, even if earnings growth is lower than expected (currently the analysts forecast an eleven percent annual EPS growth rate for the next five years).

At 15.7 times trailing earnings, and 14.3 times next year's expected earnings The Cheesecake Factory is not trading at a high valuation at all, but is rather heavily discounted versus the broad market. If the company manages to get back on the growth track with its comps, which will allow for earnings growth as well, the shares look like a very good value here, especially when we factor in the buybacks and the nice dividend.

Takeaway

A comparable sales decrease is not good, but the decline was lower than the company's management had forecasted previously. Due to new restaurant openings and attractive shareholder returns the company has some upside, especially when we factor in the low valuation. Due to a nice yield and a high dividend growth rate (combined with a low payout ratio) The Cheesecake Factory is also attractive for income focused investors.

