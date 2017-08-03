Micron: A Sudden Drop Flags Trouble

A drop of 13.9%, from $32.35 on July 19, 2017, to $27.83 on August 1, signposted the aggregate affect of accumulating fundamentals on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). While operating revenue and net income have climbed, share price has been reticent to keep pace, flagging the market's caution in responding to the cyclicality of Micron's markets after holders were caught in a huge whipsaw in 2001.

Additionally, increasing competition as well as state-funded memory production in China, with its inherent threat of global overproduction, have made Micron a short.

Micron was identified as a short play in an article by this author published on Seeking Alpha nearly a month ago on July 5, 2017:

Many of the factors described in that piece are now playing out to produce downward movement in the company's stock price. It is telling to note that in this recent fall Micron has penetrated significantly below support levels, which stood at approximately $29.65.

Strength Of Impetus

Whereas the average number of shares of the company's stock traded per day is 28.85 million, more than 40.96 million shares changed hands on July 31. This volume illustrates the strength of impetus of the recent decline.

The following chart portrays the reluctance of share price to trail the company's increasing operating revenue after the 2001 whipsaw:

While this second chart shows a similar pattern, as share price has markedly fallen away from Micron's net income performance since 2001:

Whipsaw Was A Disaster

For long-term holders, the 2001 whipsaw was a disaster. Since that time Micron stock has been a market for swing traders only. A major factor in creating this dynamic has been Micron's gross and net margin component, which has over many years shown great vulnerability to market and macroeconomic swings. With its own manufacturing facilities, the company has an inflexible cost structure that renders it more sensitive to demand fluctuations than are fabless competitors.

While the demand for DRAM is projected to grow fractionally above supply at 15% to 20% in the next year which should support prices, it is unlikely that Micron's share price will benefit greatly because of its checkered history regarding the 2001 whipsaw.

As to increasing competition, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is to plow $18 billion into expanding memory production in South Korea, threatening Micron's market share. Meanwhile, China wishes to become entirely self supporting in semiconductor manufacturing, and the government has allocated $160 billion for this purpose. The existence of a state-funded manufacturing program in China conjures the possibility of a resultant global surfeit of memory chips.

The recent drop in share price may be the first step in a downward direction for Micron, but that downturn may be preceded by an interim pick up that could present low risk short entries.

Conclusion

Micron stock price is now on the cusp of portraying the underlying fundamental factors which promise to take it much lower. While these factors are not yet substantially reflected in price, the opportunity for a profitable short awaits.

