Silicon Motion: Slyly Taking Advantage

Though it may have looked as if Silicon Motion had no choice but to wait out the situation, the company slyly chose to take advantage of the circumstances.

The reason behind the pressures is not a secret - it's been known for over a year. The company is impacted by the temporary tightness in the NAND flash market.

Silicon Motion reported second quarter earnings on July 31st. Its preliminary report on July 7th had prepared the market for a "slight" miss on revenue and pressure on gross margin.

When Silicon Motion (SIMO) says “slightly”, it means “slightly”. On July 7, 2017, Silicon Motion released preliminary second quarter results. It stated revenue was expected to be slightly below the low end of the previously-guided range of $134 million to $140 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was expected to hit the low end of the range of 48.5% to 50.5%.

On July 31, Silicon Motion reported revenue of $132.7 million, just $1.3 million, less than 1% below the low end of its guidance. Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.7%.

The culprit behind Silicon Motion's slight miss is the tight supply of NAND flash. NAND flash makers are in the midst of a migration from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. Silicon Motion's CEO, Wallace Kou, addressed the issue.

“While NAND flash supply continued to improve modestly this quarter, supply remained very tight and was prioritized in favor of enterprise applications.” “We are now seeing material amounts of new 64L 3D NAND flash coming to market, with most still being directed towards the enterprise SSD market, which we believe will benefit our SSD solutions business.” “Separately, based on what we are seeing from our customers’ rolling forecasts, we anticipate that our client SSD controller sales will rebound meaningfully in the fourth quarter. We believe our business will improve as NAND supply improvements accelerate over the next few quarters.”

But, there are industry analysts projecting the pressures will last into 2018. In February, Objective Analysis' general director warned.

"I am saying the middle of 2018, but I don't have any crystal ball."

In June, a piece on 9To5Mac opined Apple's iPhone 8 will magnify the shortage.

“While suppliers are working hard to bring additional capacity online, the long lead times means that demand is expected to continue to exceed supply until some time in 2018.”

Earlier in July, idownloadblog.com connected the shortage to the upcoming iPhone as well reported.

“TrendForce estimated that supplies of the 3D NAND flash storage chip won’t ease until the middle of 2018.”

Silicon Motion adjusted its full-year guidance. In the first quarter, it projected revenue in a range of $556 million to $612 million. In the second quarter, it lowered the range 5% to 16% to $512 million to $528 million. The immediate future does not look rosy.

But, Silicon Motion's management made a sly and strategic move alongside its release of earnings.

Silicon's Board authorized a new share (actually ADS) repurchase program for up to $200 million over the next 12 months. The company will use its cash on hand to fund the program. At the end of the second quarter, it had approximately $306 million in cash and marketable securities. The authorization is specifically tied to the opportunity being created by the NAND flash tightness.

“This year, our business is facing very strong headwind caused by temporary NAND supply tightness. As supply growth accelerates from new 3D NAND capacity coming on line, we believe current headwind will turn to tailwind and our business will rebound.” (emphasis added) “During this period of time when our business is experiencing headwind and our share price is underperforming, this presents a unique opportunity for our company to repurchase our shares.”

Silicon Motion has approximately 36 million diluted ADS outstanding. At $40 per ADS, $200 million could repurchase 500,000 ADS. If the authorization is exhausted, the company will have repurchased less than 2% of its outstanding count. The point of the repurchase is not to necessarily impact the share count. Rather, the point is to build a “floor” in the price, to protect it.

That was not the end of it though. Many believe nothing speaks louder than insiders purchasing shares. Silicon's executive officers will also purchase $2.5 million of the company's outstanding ADS in the next six months. Alert investors usually believe insiders know or can see things about their company to which shareholders are not yet privy. But, this time, management was forthright about the motivation.

“Our pipeline of new products remains unchanged. In fact, it has grown but timing of these new projects is not expected to ramp until later this year, driving a material rebound in our fourth quarter SSD controller sales.” “Without a doubt, had it not been for NAND supply availability issues that we are facing today, both Shannon and Ferri would be growing meaningfully this year....... We are currently facing a situation where we have significant amount of sales that are not going to fulfill because we are not able to procure enough NAND flash.” “Beyond this year, we remain confident about rapid growth for our client SSD controllers.” “We are working to reduce our customer concentration risk by increasing business with our other NAND flash partners.”

But, have no doubt, the third quarter will continue to be ugly.

Revenue is expected to decline 3% to 8%. Gross margin will fall to the 45% to 47% range because NAND flash prices are higher. Operating margin will fall to the 19% to 21% range. All of these factors could hit the share price. Again.

The fourth quarter is expected to be the inflection point.

The most telling statement from notoriously conservative Silicon Motion was about how conservative it is.

“We already considered all the factors. We believe we've already used a conservative NAND supply situation to give our guidance for the whole year.”

Between the company's conservatism and the share repurchase authorization, Silicon Motion is slyly doing its best to mitigate risk. If there were ever a good time to play Follow The Leader, it's time.

