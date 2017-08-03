Caterpillar Just Raised Its Guidance

We last took a look at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) back in early May. At the time CAT was moving up nicely out of an intermediate-term bottom. It had started to climb more rapidly thanks to a strong earnings report. At the time, Caterpillar indicated that it expected to continue to perform strongly this quarter. It recently reported for the second quarter on July 25th. So how well has Caterpillar performed since May? Let’s take a look at the stock charts and earnings report to find out.



A Quick Review of What Caterpillar Does

For those who have been living under a rock and aren’t familiar with this company, Caterpillar is a manufacturer of heavy machinery. It’s best known for construction and mining equipment. But it also manufactures gas engines and electric turbines. It’s been recovering from a rough stretch over the past decade. The crash of the housing market during the great recession and the economic decline of China hit it hard. Construction is bouncing back though, and CAT has bounced back with it.



Caterpillar’s Stock Continues to Climb

We’ll start with some stock charts first. The monthly chart of CAT shows that it has continued to move up since last May. In fact, the angle of ascent has increased. It’s at about the $114 level right now and is closing in on its all-time high around $117 very quickly. Volume’s been a little on the low side over the past few months. It would be better if volume were a little higher to sustain the move up.

Figure 1: Monthly chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



We can get a closer look at the stock’s trend over the past quarter from a weekly chart. CAT has moved up at a moderate pace since last May. It turned sideways for most of June. Then it jumped after its most recent earnings release. Right now it’s just moving sideways at the highs of the breakout candle. This shouldn’t be a surprise though, since the chart history for CAT shows that it tends to move sideways for a few months after a strong move up.



Volume formed a large green bar on the stock’s last breakout back in April. Since then, however, volume has been a bit weaker. Green volume has dominated overall, with one surge of red volume back in June. One would expect a little stronger volume during the move up. But green volume spiked again on the most recent breakout.

Figure 2: Weekly chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



On the daily chart, we can see that CAT has gapped twice. This stock really likes to gap up on earnings reports. Investors have to be in the stock before the reports though in order to enjoy these gaps. The stock’s stuck in a tight consolidation pattern right now. Again, volume has been on the low side as the stock slowly moved up during May-June. But the green volume bars are more numerous. Also, note the intermittent surges of green volume during the past quarter. So it looks like some investors were quietly slipping into this stock before the latest earnings report was released.



Figure 3: Daily chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



The indicators have pretty much confirmed CAT’s price action. Relative Strength Index floated sideways until the recent gap up. Now it’s moving into overbought territory and is a little overextended. Stochastics has been moving up and down well above the bottom of its chart, confirming the strength of CAT’s price action. It also recently formed a higher low. It just crossed over after the gap up, and is headed back into overbought territory.



Figure 4: Indicators for CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.



The charts show that Caterpillar has continued to perform well. And that gap on 7/25/17 suggests that the company had a strong earnings report. So let’s take a look at the second quarter earnings report to see if this move up is warranted.



Caterpillar Had a Strong Second Quarter

When we last looked at Caterpillar’s financials, its revenues had increased for two straight quarters. But expenses continued to climb thanks to restructuring costs. That caused inconsistent earnings that were moving up and down. Long term debt was climbing, and the current ratio was a little low at 1.28. At the time of the last report, Caterpillar's management acknowledged that restructuring costs were hitting pretty hard and even revised their annual earnings per share down. Management also promised improving performance in several of its sectors though.



Well, it looks like caterpillar delivered on that promise. Revenues jumped 15% from last quarter to 11.3 billion, smashing analyst’s expectations. Earnings per share also rose quarter over quarter to $1.3. Costs continued to climb, but at a slower pace than revenues. So that’s three quarters in a row that revenues have risen, and the second consecutive quarter that income has climbed.



Figure 5: Income statement for CAT. Data provided by Google Finance.



Checking the balance sheet, debt rose slightly once again. Long term debt has now risen for three quarters consecutively. The current ratio improved slightly to 1.31 though.



Figure 6: Balance Sheet for CAT. Data provided by Google Finance.



Perhaps most importantly though, Caterpillar raised its guidance for the year. The company raised its revenue expectations from $38-$41 billion to $42-$41 billion. The earnings per share midpoint was raised from $2.1 to $3.5. Caterpillar raised its guidance because several of its segments are performing better than expected. In fact, several divisions are reporting double digit percentage increases in revenues. This includes construction industries (10-15%), resource industries (20-25%), and energy & transportation (5-10%). Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby explained the reasons for this improvement in the earnings report. He said, “Our team delivered an impressive quarter. As demand increased, we continued to control costs and generated higher profit margins. While a number of our end markets remain challenged, construction in China and gas compression in North America were highlights in the quarter. Mining and oil-related activities have come off of recent lows, and we are seeing improving demand for construction in most regions.”



Guidance For the Third Quarter?

Caterpillar, however, didn’t provide any guidance for the third quarter. We can check EarningsWhispers.com for an idea of what to expect though. According to the site, analysts expect Caterpillar to report revenues of 10.3 billion next quarter. Earnings per share are expected to be around $1.13. Both of these numbers are a big drop off from the second quarter. It’s still early though, and analysts may update these numbers as we get closer to the third quarter report.



We can also use Caterpillar’s updated annual guidance and analyst’s third quarter expectations to estimate the revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter. Based on these numbers, it looks like we can expect revenues around $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter. It looks like earnings per share will drop again though. That’s because the earnings per share for the first three quarters ($0.32, $1.35, $1.13) account for most of the estimated annual earnings of $3.5. That means fourth quarter earnings per share would drop again to about $0.7. It’s possible that restructuring costs will hit harder in the fourth quarter, resulting in much lower earnings.



Conclusion

Caterpillar surprised with a very strong quarter. So it once again gapped up and is closing in on its all-time highs. Congrats to those of you that got in earlier in the year. You’ve enjoyed this stock’s nice recovery. It looks like Caterpillar’s fundamentals will drop a bit in the third quarter though. That could cause it to stall out as it approaches its all-time high. Revenues should pick up again in the fourth quarter, though earnings may drop thanks to restructuring costs. This stock has also moved up fairly quickly. It needs to pattern out some of those gains with a retracement or another sideways pattern. It may even partially fill the recent gap. So right now probably isn’t the best time for a new entry. A better entry would be after CAT clears its all-time high and proves that it can sustain above it. Holder’s shouldn’t worry about taking their profits yet though. Thanks to Caterpillar’s newly raised guidance, speculation could take this stock up further. So consider moving up your stop losses and enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.